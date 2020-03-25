Ford Recalls 268K Vehicles as Doors Could Unexpectedly Open

Ford says a lever in the door latch can crack and fail.

Associated Press
Mar 25th, 2020
This Feb. 15, 2018 photo shows a Ford logo on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Ford is recalling more than 268,000 cars in North America, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 to fix doors that could open unexpectedly or may not close. The recall covers the 2014 through 2016 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ, and the 2014 and 2015 Ford Fiesta.
This Feb. 15, 2018 photo shows a Ford logo on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Ford is recalling more than 268,000 cars in North America, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 to fix doors that could open unexpectedly or may not close. The recall covers the 2014 through 2016 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ, and the 2014 and 2015 Ford Fiesta.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 268,000 cars in North America to fix doors that could open unexpectedly or may not close.

The recall covers the 2014 through 2016 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ, and the 2014 and 2015 Ford Fiesta. Cars in Mexico, U.S. territories and 16 states with high temperatures are affected.

Ford says a lever in the door latch can crack and fail. Typically doors won't close when it fails, but customers may be able to latch it after repeated attempts. If that happens, the doors could open while the cars are in motion.

Ford says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the side door latches. Owners will be notified starting May 4.

Vehicles that are or have been registered in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Washington are affected.

More in Automotive
In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo a United Auto Workers assemblymen work on a 2018 Ford F-150 trucks being assembled at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich.
North American Auto Plants Close
The Detroit 3 alone will idle about 150,000 workers.
Mar 18th, 2020
DETROIT (AP) &mdash; Detroit&apos;s three automakers have agreed to partial factory shutdowns, deep cleaning of equipment and longer periods between shifts to head off union demands for U.S. plant closures due to the coronavirus threat. The agreements came Tuesday night after union officials spoke individually with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler. The companies also agreed to &ldquo;extensive plans&rdquo; to avoid union members coming in contact with one another, the United Auto Workers union said in a statement. The union said earlier in the day that it wanted the automakers to shut down their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe from the spreading coronavirus. Each company agreed to different provisions depending on its situation, but generally, automakers agreed to cut shifts on a rotating basis, which would idle factories for long periods to clean the building and equipment. Some companies agreed to cut overtime work to build space between shifts for added cleaning. Details of how to keep workers apart were still being worked out and more announcements will be coming in the next 24 hours, the union said in a statement. &ldquo;All three companies have agreed to new measures that will increase adherence to CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations on social distancing in the workplace,&rdquo; the statement said. Officials have recommended that people not gather in large groups and try to stay at least 6 feet (about 2 meters) from each other to stop the virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading. Earlier Tuesday UAW President Rory Gamble said in an email to members that the companies were not willing to stop production when the union asked for it Sunday. Gamble says the union gave Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler two days to put together plans to safeguard workers. That period ended Tuesday afternoon. Gamble said if the union isn&apos;t satisfied it will take unspecified further action to protect members. The three companies employ about 150,000 auto workers at dozens of factories and parts depots across the country. Most of the manufacturing footprint is concentrated in the industrial Midwest, but the companies also have plants in Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas and other states. The dispute came as union members complained that continued work at the plants would expose them to the virus. Industry analysts have said it will be difficult to keep the factories open for very long as the COVID-19 virus spreads. Fiat Chrysler, Ford, Volkswagen, Daimler AG and PSA Groupe have closed their European factories to help stop the virus from spreading. &ldquo;There&apos;s very few industries where you get this many people together and they all touch the same things,&rdquo; said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of labor and manufacturing for the Center for Automotive Research, an industry think tank in Michigan. GM believes it can run the plants safely with preventive measure it has put in place since January and enhancements it is working on, spokesman Jim Cain said. Fiat Chrysler says it already has put &ldquo;extensive protocols&rdquo; in place to ensure the health and safety of workers. &ldquo;We are continuing to carefully monitor the situation and are making improvements as needed,&rdquo; spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement. Ford said it&apos;s working closely with the union and will announce details later. Analysts expect U.S. auto sales to take a nosedive as people stay home to avoid other people. The industry likely has enough inventory to satisfy slower demand due to the virus, they have said. Ford reported Tuesday that sales had fallen in Europe and that parts supplies have been interrupted. On Sunday, the union and companies announced they would form a task force to deal with worker safety as the plants continued operating. Seventeen workers at a Fiat Chrysler factory in Warren, Michigan, walked off their jobs in the paint shop Monday over concerns about the novel coronavirus. A worker at an FCA transmission plant in Kokomo, Indiana, tested positive for the virus last week. He and nearby co-workers were told to stay home and his work area was deep cleaned. Production continued at both factories.
Automakers Agree to Partial Shutdown
The agreements came Tuesday night after union officials spoke individually with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler.
Mar 18th, 2020
I Stock 1140204814
Tesla Factory May Shut Down
It has been declared a “nonessential business' under the county's shelter-in-place order.
Mar 18th, 2020
Bmw
BMW to Discontinue Supercar
It was a pioneer in new territory.
Mar 17th, 2020
Vehicles enter the United States as a minivan drives to Canada in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit on Monday, March 16.
UAW Presses Companies to Close Factories
UAW wants Detroit's three automakers to idle their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe.
Mar 17th, 2020
Cybertruck2
Tesla Looks to the Midwest
The new plant will bring as many as 1,000 jobs to its final destination.
Mar 16th, 2020
Person Looking At Blockchain Concept On Screen, Cryptocurrency, Business, Fintech 849253650 4500x3000
Mfg's Race to Blockchain
The World Economic Forum predicts 10 percent of global GDP will be stored on blockchain by 2027.
Mar 13th, 2020
In this March 11, 2019 file photo, Gary Jones, president of the United Auto Workers union addresses delegates to the union&apos;s bargaining convention in Detroit. An expected guilty plea to corruption charges by former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones has been delayed due to the coronavirus and traveling concerns. Jones was to appear in federal court in Detroit on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He&apos;s accused of conspiring with UAW cronies to embezzle more than $1 million.
Travel Concerns Delay ex-UAW Chief's Plea
Federal courts in eastern Michigan postponed many hearings in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Mar 14th, 2020
Thumb
Lazzarini's Electric Limousine Cool, But Costly
It looks more like a villain's supercar. Also, ordinary toys get action figure upgrades, and a rescue drone with a terrible name.
Mar 13th, 2020
Thumb2
TV Hosts Fined Over Pollution
The order would hold the business accountable for profiting from — and glorifying — “plumes of pollution.”
Mar 13th, 2020
In this April 16, 2019, file photo, attendees take a close look at cars from BYD at the Auto Shanghai 2019 show in Shanghai. China&rsquo;s auto sales plunged 81.7% in February, 2020, from a year ago after Beijing shut down much of the economy to fight a virus outbreak, adding to problems for an industry that already was struggling with shrinking demand.
China Auto Sales Plunge in February
They're down 81.7 percent over last year.
Mar 12th, 2020
Fordtruck
Report: Ford's Sub-$20K Pickup
Fans of the original Ford Ranger will likely be happy with both the design and the price.
Mar 12th, 2020
Thumb2
The 10 Most Congested Cities
Being stuck in traffic costs every American about 100 hours and $1,400 each year.
Mar 11th, 2020
Anthony Levandowki Ap
Ex-Uber Engineer to Pay Google $179M
He was a top engineer at Google’s driverless technology program when he split.
Mar 9th, 2020