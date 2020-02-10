Ghosn Lawyers Pursue Wrongful Termination Case

The fugitive wants his dismissal as chairman of the Nissan-Renault alliance overturned.

Associated Press
Feb 10th, 2020
Nissan Carlos Ghosn Ap
AP file

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Lawyers representing fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn in a wrongful dismissal case went to court in Amsterdam on Monday seeking disclosure of evidence that led to Ghosn being fired.

Ghosn’s Dutch lawyer Roeland de Mol said after the hearing that he wants a “level playing field” in his battle to have Ghosn’s dismissal from the Amsterdam-based alliance between automakers Nissan and Mitsubishi overturned.

Ghosn also is seeking 15 million euros ($16.5 million) in compensation, De Mol said.

A lawyer for Nissan, Eelco Meerdink, described the request as “a fishing expedition.” The company argues it has already provided a large number of documents to Ghosn’s legal team.

It was not immediately clear if judges might call Ghosn to testify in the wrongful dismissal case.

The Dutch case stems from Nissan’s decision to fire Ghosn after he was accused of financial misconduct in Japan.

The former high-flying automotive executive skipped bail in Tokyo in late December and fled to Lebanon, where he grew up.

Ghosn, who was first arrested in November 2018, has said he is innocent of allegations in Japan that he under-reported his future income and committed a breach of trust by diverting Nissan money for his personal gain. He says the compensation was never decided on or received, and the Nissan payments were for legitimate business purposes.

Ghosn's escape has raised questions around the case in Japan, as Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan. The Amsterdam civil case is going ahead, also in his absence.

"In the end the only thing we want is a level playing field,” De Mol said of his request for disclosure. “We want to have this discussion with all our cards on the table: Our cards on the table, their cards on the table and then let the judge decide who's to blame here."

De Mol said that the court ruled that lawyers for Nissan Mitsubishi must provide their defense in writing in six weeks. The court said it had called for “an exchange of documents” but did not elaborate further.

More in Automotive
In this July 31, 2019, file photo, Honda cars are displayed at the automaker&apos;s headquarters in Tokyo.
Honda Reports Quarterly Profit Drop
Honda Motor Co. reported quarterly profit of 116.4 billion yen ($1.1 billion), down from 168 billion yen the same period the previous year.
Feb 7th, 2020
In this Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, a self-driving Nuro vehicle parks outside a Fry&apos;s supermarket in Scottsdale, Ariz. For the first time, the U.S. government&apos;s highway safety agency has approved a Nuro&apos;s request to deploy a self-driving vehicle that doesn&apos;t meet federal safety standards for human-driven cars and trucks. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration granted temporary approval for the Silicon Valley robotics company to run a low-speed autonomous delivery vehicle without side and rear-view mirrors used by human drivers.
NHTSA Approves Nuro Self-Driving Car
The low-speed autonomous delivery vehicle is not equipped with mirrors, wipers or a steering wheel.
Feb 6th, 2020
In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, the company logo stands over a long row of unsold vehicles at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo.
Ford Full-Year Profit Plunges
The slow down in sales can be attributed in part to its botched Explorer roll-out late last year.
Feb 5th, 2020
In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, speaks during a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Tesla Stock is Soaring
Some investors see the numbers as crazy for a company that's never turned a full-year profit.
Feb 5th, 2020
In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for General Motors appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Despite a 40-day strike by factory workers and slumping sales in the U.S. and China, General Motors still made money in 2019. The company posted a $6.58 billion profit for the year, but that was down almost 17% from 2018.
GM Turns Profit in 2019
About 44,000 U.S. factory workers will get $8,000 profit-sharing checks this month.
Feb 5th, 2020
Ferrari Logo Ap
Ferrari Reports 11% Profit Drop
But the company also raised its outlook.
Feb 4th, 2020
Britain&apos;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and Italy&apos;s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attend the launch of the upcoming UK-hosted COP26 UN Climate Summit in London, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020, that will take place in autumn 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Johnson is expected to announce a target to stop selling new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035, including hybrid vehicles for the first time.
UK to Ban New Gas Vehicles
The new target is three years earlier than Britain's previous one.
Feb 4th, 2020
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks to Japanese media during an interview in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Ghosn Possibly Helped by Americans
Tokyo prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for three Americans.
Jan 30th, 2020
Visitors stand by a Toyota car displayed at its showroom Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Tokyo. German automaker Volkswagen has kept its lead as the world&apos;s largest automaker as Japanese rival Toyota sold fewer vehicles last year. Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it sold 10.74 million vehicles around the world in 2019, trailing Volkswagen at 10.97 million vehicles.
Toyota Announces 2019 Sales Numbers
But was it enough to bump VW from the top automaker slot?
Jan 30th, 2020
In this June 26, 2018, file photograph, a used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze sits in a row of other used, late-model sedans at a dealership in Centennial, Colo. Consumers bought an estimated 40.4 million used vehicles last year, likely passing the old record of 40.2 million set in 2018, according to figures from the Edmunds.com auto pricing site.
Buyers Go Used as New Autos Hit Record Prices
It could be bad for automakers, with many industry analysts expecting new-vehicle sales to fall in 2020.
Jan 29th, 2020
This undated photo provided by Toyota shows the 2020 RAV4 Hybrid, a compact SUV with an EPA-estimated 40 mpg in mixed driving.
Edmunds on Hybrids Worth Buying
Today, hybrid hype takes a backseat to that surrounding full electrics.
Jan 29th, 2020
In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo a United Auto Workers assemblyman works on a 2018 Ford F-150 truck being assembled at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich. Ford is recalling its popular F-150 pickup truck in Canada to fix a problem with electric tailgate latches, but identical trucks aren&apos;t being recalled in the U.S.
Tailgate Woes Cause Ford F-150 Recall
The recall applies to Canada, and an auto safety advocate says the company is avoiding a U.S. recall to save money.
Jan 29th, 2020
In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, a Nissan logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Slumping Nissan Motor Co. is offering voluntary separation packages to many of its U.S. workers as it tries to resize itself to match lower sales. Eligible workers will be notified by Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, and would leave later in the year.
Nissan Offers Severance
The offers are being made to factory and white-collar workers over the age of 52.
Jan 29th, 2020
Gm Logo Ap
Startup May Need Loan for Former GM Plant
Lordstown Motors Corp. said it was in the process of learning more about a federal loan program “as an avenue for advancing” the company.
Jan 28th, 2020