GM Joint Venture to Build Ohio Factory

The new plant will create more than 1,100 jobs in the area around Youngstown, OH.

Tom Krisher
Dec 5th, 2019
Gm Logo Ap
AP file

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — General Motors and Korea's LG Chem have formed a joint venture to build an electric vehicle battery cell factory near Lordstown, Ohio, east of Cleveland.

The companies also will work together on battery technology to bring down the cost for future GM electric vehicles.

The new plant will create more than 1,100 jobs in the area around Youngstown, Ohio, and the joint venture plans to invest $2.3 billion in the plant and for battery development. GM says it will be among the largest battery factories in the world.

They'll break ground on the new plant sometime next year, but the exact location wasn't disclosed.

The move comes after GM closed a sprawling small-car assembly plant in Lordstown earlier this year. The battery plant was announced last fall during contract talks with the United Auto Workers union, but it won't make up for the lost jobs at the small-car plant.

The Lordstown factory stopped making cars in March. Just two years ago it employed 4,500 workers on two shifts who made the Chevrolet Cruze compact car. Most of those employees either retired or transferred to other GM factories.

Workers at the plant will decide whether they want to be represented by the UAW, the companies said.

The joint venture likely will pay less than the roughly $30 per hour that GM pays unionized assembly plant workers.

Cells from the factory will go into the next generation of GM electric vehicles, including a new battery-electric pickup truck scheduled to go on sale in 2021.

Battery cells from the plant likely will be shipped to factories where the electric vehicles are made, where they will be assembled into battery packs, GM said.

The companies made the announcement Thursday morning at GM's technical center in Warren, Michigan, north of Detroit.

More in Automotive
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra discusses settlements reached with 52 automobile parts manufacturers for illegal bid rigging during a news conference Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra says the state recovered more than $23 million in the scheme that inflated consumer costs.
CA Recovers $23M from Auto Parts Bid Scheme
52 automobile parts manufacturers were party to illegal bid rigging that jacked up consumer costs.
Dec 5th, 2019
This June 25, 2017 file photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. Bankrupt air bag maker Takata is recalling about 1.4 million driver&apos;s side inflators in the U.S. because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. They also may not inflate properly to protect people in a crash.
Takata Recalls 1.4M Air Bag Inflators
The recall covers certain BMW, Volkswagen, Honda, Toyota and Mitsubishi vehicles.
Dec 4th, 2019
In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla&apos;s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is going on trial for his troublesome tweets in a case pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly dubbed a pedophile.
Tesla CEO Musk Facing Defamation Trial
The case is pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly branded a pedophile.
Dec 3rd, 2019
I Stock 500260065
2018's 10 Most Stolen Vehicles
According to the Insurance Information Institute, motor vehicle theft in 2018 accounted for about $6 billion in losses.
Dec 2nd, 2019
In this Aug 25, 2019 file photo, Broward Sheriff&apos;s Deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue work the scene of a fatal accident on North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach, Fla. The Florida higher-speed passenger train service tied to Richard Branson&rsquo;s Virgin Group has the worst per-mile death rate in the U.S. The first death involving a Brightline train happened in July 2017 during test runs. An Associated Press analysis of Federal Railroad Administration data shows that since then, 40 more have been killed. That amounts to a rate of more than one a month and about one for every 29,000 miles (47,000 kilometers) the trains have traveled since the first death.
High-Speed Train Has Killed 41
The majority have been suicides, while most others involved impatient motorists, pedestrians or bicyclists who misjudged the trains’ speed.
Dec 2nd, 2019
12 2 G Mnewplant
GM Building New Plant in Ohio
As GM gears up to close a plant in Lordstown, it breaks ground on another Ohio production facility.
Nov 27th, 2019
Audi Logo Ap 5ddd3603d937e
Audi Cutting 9,500 Jobs
It's part of a transformation plan to make the company “lean and sustainable.”
Nov 26th, 2019
Mfg Tech
US Manufacturing Technology Orders Decrease in September, but Automotive Ticks Up
Orders decreased 41 percent from September 2018, yielding a 10 percent decline in the first three quarters of 2019.
Nov 21st, 2019
Continental Factory Stoecken Hanover Data (1)
Continental to Restructure Business, Spin Off Powertrain Unit
The car parts maker alludes the move is part of its pivot to supporting ongoing business around vehicle electrification.
Oct 23rd, 2019
Mnet 198098 Ford Ap
Ford Recalls 1.3M Vehicles for Suspension, Transmission Woes
Ford is recalling over 1.3 million vehicles mainly in North America to fix rear suspension and transmission control software problems.
Jun 14th, 2019
Mnet 208124 Ford Hero Image Ap
Ford Opens Israel Tech Lab in Move Toward Driverless Cars
Ford has opened a research center in Israel, joining a legion of major automakers racing to develop new technologies for the world of driverless cars.
Jun 13th, 2019
Mnet 214019 Ap Uber
Uber Tests Drone Food Delivery, Launches New Autonomous SUV
Uber is testing restaurant food deliveries by drone.
Jun 13th, 2019
In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo General Motors President Mark Reuss unveils the Chevrolet Silverado HD at Flint Assembly in Flint, Mich. Image credit: Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File
GM Sinks $150M Into Michigan Truck Factory to Boost Output
General Motors says it will spend $150 million so it can make more heavy-duty pickup trucks at its Flint, Michigan, assembly plant.
Jun 13th, 2019
Mnet 213905 Ap Tesla
Tesla CEO Lifts Shareholder Spirits, Takes Aim at Media
Tesla CEO Elon Musk assured shareholders the electric car maker has recovered from a disappointing start this year and promised to counter media coverage that he believes has distorted perceptions about the unprofitable company's long-term prospects.
Jun 12th, 2019