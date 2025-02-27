Agentic AI: The Revolution Brewing in Manufacturing

Breakthroughs are not just about the time saved, but the ability to reinvest that time.

Michael Atkisson
Feb 27, 2025
Imagine a global enterprise managing multiple manufacturing and distribution facilities, each tasked with supplying diverse product lines to different regions. The complexity is staggering—determining which facility can produce a specific part, when it can be made, and which location is closest to the customer requires significant time and effort.

I recently spoke with a customer grappling with these very challenges. Their existing process was slow, manual, and costly. They asked: Can AI deliver these answers in real-time? The answer is a resounding yes.

Enter agentic AI. The rapid evolution of AI-driven efficiency is redefining operational paradigms, compressing what once took years into months. In a previous role, I implemented a generative AI solution that slashed a routine, high-frequency process from 20 hours to just 2 minutes—saving an astounding 285,000 hours of manual labor. But the real breakthrough wasn’t just time saved; it was time reinvested in innovation, strategy, and growth.

At Epicor, we now pose a different question to our customers: What could your workforce achieve with an extra eight hours each week?

The answer lies in agentic AI—an evolution beyond traditional automation that enables systems to reason, adapt, and act autonomously. This technology isn’t just about streamlining processes; it’s about unlocking new levels of agility and intelligence in decision-making. As AI reshapes manufacturing and supply chains, businesses that embrace agentic AI won’t just keep pace—they’ll set the standard for the future.

What Is Agentic AI?

Agentic AI is no ordinary automation tool. It’s a cutting-edge system that combines generative AI (like ChatGPT) with real-time, aggregated data from across an organization. Its mission? To enable dynamic, context-aware decision-making that keeps pace with the complexities of modern manufacturing. This technology doesn’t just make processes faster—it transforms them. From sales to supply chains and factory floors, agentic AI addresses some of the industry’s most pressing challenges.

In manufacturing, sales teams often struggle to process high volumes of quotes with limited resources. For a company with a 25 percent win rate on quotes, even a 10 percent increase in output could significantly boost revenue. Agentic AI makes this a reality. By analyzing historical data, customer preferences, and market trends, AI can generate precise, tailored quotes in seconds. It can automate follow-ups and revisions, freeing sales teams to focus on relationship-building and closing deals.

Traditional materials planning systems are like steering a ship with a delayed rudder. These rigid, rule-based frameworks often fail to adapt to real-time changes, such as a shift in customer demands or supply chain delays. The outcome? Inaccurate schedules, wasted resources, and missed deadlines. 

Agentic AI integrates real-time data and continuously recalibrates schedules. For instance, if a customer changes an order at the last minute, the AI instantly updates production schedules to accommodate the change. It evaluates ripple effects on downstream processes, ensuring adjustments are seamless and disruptions minimal. 

In this new world, what sets agentic AI apart is its ability to simplify complexity. Teams no longer sift through data or make educated guesses—they’re armed with actionable insights, delivered at the right time.  

Supply Chain & Production Workflows

Supply chain management is often considered the backbone of manufacturing, ensuring the steady flow of materials. But it’s also one of the most intricate, time-consuming areas. 

Take the process of sourcing a critical component. 

Procurement teams must first identify potential suppliers, then carefully weigh factors such as cost, reliability, and delivery timelines. Once a supplier is chosen, negotiations begin, followed by the creation and approval of purchase orders. This process, with its layers of complexity, can stretch on for days or even weeks. 

Agentic AI could streamline this workflow, automating and accelerating each step. It can also reach the factory floor. 

In many factories, workers rely on a single expert to query ERP systems for critical data, creating bottlenecks as others wait for answers. With agentic AI, chatbots allow workers to access ERP data instantly by simply asking, “Where’s my stuff?” These bots, equipped to support multiple languages, empower diverse teams and streamline workflows, reducing downtime and increasing productivity.

Maintenance is another area ripe for transformation. Machines on the factory floor generate vast amounts of operational data, from temperature readings to vibration patterns. However, much of this data remains untapped, leading to missed opportunities for proactive maintenance and costly breakdowns.

Agentic AI can turn this data into actionable insights. It identifies patterns that signal potential equipment failures, allowing teams to address issues before they escalate. Beyond predictions, it prioritizes maintenance tasks, ensuring resources are allocated efficiently. Real-time insights enable schedules to align with production demands, minimizing disruptions and keeping the factory floor running smoothly. 

Preparing for the Revolution

While the promise of agentic AI is immense, realizing its full potential requires preparation. Organizations must align strategies, refine processes, and foster a culture that embraces AI as a collaborative partner. Here’s how to get started:

  1. Pinpoint High-Impact Problems: Not every challenge requires an AI solution. Focus on inefficiencies that create significant bottlenecks or costs. For example, is production lagging due to scheduling issues? Are supply chain delays eroding margins? Targeting these areas ensures AI investments deliver measurable ROI.
  2. Build a Strong Data Foundation: Agentic AI relies on clean, integrated data. Many manufacturers operate with siloed systems—ERP, CRM, and supply chain tools that don’t communicate effectively. Consolidating and cleansing this data is essential. Think of it as laying the foundation for a skyscraper: without it, the structure won’t hold.
  3. Align Goals and Foster Collaboration: Implementing agentic AI isn’t just a technical upgrade; it’s a cultural shift. Leadership must set clear objectives and show how AI aligns with broader business strategies. Employees need to see AI as a tool that enhances their capabilities, not one that replaces them. Training, open communication, and demonstrations of AI’s value can help build trust and acceptance.

The road to agentic AI adoption may seem challenging, but it’s a journey manufacturing organizations can’t afford to ignore. Agentic AI isn’t just a tool—it’s a catalyst for innovation, ready to propel the manufacturing industry into its next era. If they focus on high-impact problems, prepare their data infrastructure, and align organizational goals, companies can unlock AI’s transformative potential.

Sponsored
February 26, 2025
Schneider Electric Aims to Prevent Hazards with AI
February 19, 2025
What Changes to CHIPS Act Could Mean for AI Growth and Consumers
February 17, 2025
Apptronik Raises $350 Million to Scale Humanoid Robot Production
February 13, 2025
Artificial Intelligence
What Changes to CHIPS Act Could Mean for AI Growth and Consumers
Artificial Intelligence
86% of Manufacturers Look to Increase AI Investments Amid Tariff Threats
Artificial Intelligence
CADDi Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in Manufacturing
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
February 26, 2025
Artificial Intelligence
What Changes to CHIPS Act Could Mean for AI Growth and Consumers
One of the biggest bottlenecks for the advancement of AI has been chip production.
February 17, 2025
Artificial Intelligence
Apptronik Raises $350 Million to Scale Humanoid Robot Production
Google among backers fueling race to develop and deploy humanoid robots at scale.
February 13, 2025
Artificial Intelligence
How Elon Musk $97.4 Billion Bid Complicates Matters for OpenAI
The bid is the latest in a bitter years-long battle.
February 12, 2025
Artificial Intelligence
86% of Manufacturers Look to Increase AI Investments Amid Tariff Threats
The industry is preparing for labor shortages, supply chain delays and rising materials costs.
February 11, 2025
Automation
Latino Workers Try to Overcome Tech Divide Brought On by Automation, AI
Workers can be left behind due to a lack of digital skills, accessibility.
February 10, 2025
Artificial Intelligence
How AI Can Help in the Creative Design Process
AI design tools didn't just make designs better, but they also made the process easier and less stressful.
February 7, 2025
Artificial Intelligence
Ethical AI Is Transforming the Manufacturing Industry
This isn't just about efficiency and productivity, but also about doing what's right for everyone.
February 4, 2025
Artificial Intelligence
CADDi Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in Manufacturing
Aiming to streamline document management and achieve greater operational efficiencies.
January 30, 2025
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: The Legacy of AI in Cybersecurity
AI offers solutions to enduring problems, but keeping pace with hackers will be key.
January 30, 2025
Artificial Intelligence
Nvidia Faces Reckoning as Chinese Upstart Raises Questions
How DeepSeek could disrupt "the next industrial revolution."
January 29, 2025
Artificial Intelligence
General Purpose AI Could Lead to Array of New Risks
New report catalogs range of dangers posed by the AI technology.
January 29, 2025
Artificial Intelligence
Chevron, Engine No. 1, GE Vernova Team Up on Powering U.S. Data Centers
Particularly for the development of artificial intelligence.
January 28, 2025
Artificial Intelligence
Trump Pumps Coal as Answer to AI Power Needs
Any boost, however, could be short-lived.
January 24, 2025
Artificial Intelligence
Ati Motors Raises $20M for Global Expansion of AI-Powered Robotics Workforce
The company has expertise in robotics, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing.
January 23, 2025