New Plant Aims to Cut Flying's Carbon Footprint

It's said to be the world’s first commercial plant for making synthetic kerosene, a climate-friendly fuel of the future.

Oct 4th, 2021
Aleksandar Furtula, Associated Press
Frank Jordans
Dietrich Brockhagen, Executive Director of Atmosfair, points on pipes of the system that brings hydrogen and carbon into the facility that mix them and produce e-fuel at the 'Atmosfair' synthetic kerosene plant in Werlte, Germany, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. German officials are unveiling a facility in Werlte, near Germany's northwestern border with the Netherlands, what they say will be the world's first commercial plant for making synthetic kerosene as part of an effort to reduce the climate impact of flying.
Dietrich Brockhagen, Executive Director of Atmosfair, points on pipes of the system that brings hydrogen and carbon into the facility that mix them and produce e-fuel at the 'Atmosfair' synthetic kerosene plant in Werlte, Germany, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. German officials are unveiling a facility in Werlte, near Germany's northwestern border with the Netherlands, what they say will be the world's first commercial plant for making synthetic kerosene as part of an effort to reduce the climate impact of flying.
AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula

WERLTE, Germany (AP) — German officials on Monday unveiled what they said is the world’s first commercial plant for making synthetic kerosene, touted as a climate-friendly fuel of the future.

Aviation currently accounts for about 2.5% of worldwide emissions of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming. While other forms of transportation are increasingly being electrified, the challenge to making large, battery-powered planes is formidable.

Experts say e-fuels can help solve the problem by replacing fossil fuels without requiring major technical modifications to the aircraft.

“The era of burning coal, oil and natural gas is drawing to a close,” Germany’s environment minister, Svenja Schulze, said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new plant. “At the same time, no one should have to sacrifice the dream of flying. This is why we need alternatives to conventional, climate-harming kerosene.”

The facility in Werlte, near Germany’s northwestern border with the Netherlands, will use water and electricity from four nearby wind farms to produce hydrogen. In a century-old process, the hydrogen is combined with carbon dioxide to make crude oil, which can then be refined into jet fuel.

Burning that synthetic kerosene releases only as much CO2 into the atmosphere as was previously removed to produce the fuel, making it “carbon neutral.”

The amount of fuel that the plant can produce beginning early next year is modest: just eight barrels a day, or about 336 gallons of jet fuel. That would be enough to fill up one small passenger plane every three weeks.

By comparison, total fuel consumption of commercial airlines worldwide reached 95 billion gallons in 2019, before the pandemic hit the travel industry, according to the International Air Transport Association, or IATA.

But Atmosfair, a German non-profit group behind the project, says its purpose is to show that the process is technologically feasible and — once it is scaled up and with sufficient demand — economically viable.

“It’s a new paradigm, if you will,” said Falko Ueckerdt, a senior researcher and team leader at the Potsdam Institute of Climate Impact Research who is not involved with the project. “Through cheap solar, mainly, it can be possible in the future to produce e-fuels that are as cheap as fossil fuels today.”

Initially the price of synthetic kerosene produced in Werlte will be far higher than that of regular jet fuel, though Atmosfair won’t divulge how much it will be charging its first customer, the German airline Lufthansa.

However Atmosfair’s chief executive, Dietrich Brockhagen, says a price of 5 euros ($5.80) per liter (0.26 gallons) is possible. That’s still several times what kerosene currently costs, but Atsmofair is banking on carbon taxes driving up the price of fossil fuels, making his product more competitive.

Dorothea von Boxberg, the head of Lufthansa Cargo, said the additional cost will have to be borne by all involved.

“It will be in the end consumers, it will be intermediaries and it will be the air industry companies,” she said.

Additionally, authorities at the national and European level are putting in place quotas for the amount of e-fuel that airlines will have to use in future. That will create demand, making it more attractive to invest in bigger and better plants.

Ueckerdt said 5 euros per liter is feasible by 2030, when the European Union’s executive may require airlines to meet 0.7% of their kerosene needs with e-fuels. Under current plans, that would rise to 28% by 2050.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden last month set a goal of replacing all the kerosene-based jet fuel with sustainable fuel by 2050, but critics note that target is voluntary so far.

Still, the airline industry is preparing for a big shift. On Monday, IATA said its members will aim to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, with sustainable fuels playing a major role.

Brockhardt said the plant in Werlte will initially make fuel using a mix of carbon dioxide from a nearby biogas facility and some that's sucked straight from the air, a process experts say will be necessary to meet the Paris climate accord's goals.

“We’re starting here at small volumes, but we’ll scale it up and soon it will be 100% directed at capture,” he told The Associated Press.

Schulze, the environment minister, acknowledged that Germany may not be the ideal place to produce large amounts of e-fuel. But even if other countries have cheaper solar power thanks to a greater abundance of sunshine, “this will create export opportunities for German technology and plant construction,” she said.

More in Aerospace
Boeing logo on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 13, 2021.
Boeing to Build Military Aircraft Drones in Australia
The plane uses artificial intelligence to operate in tandem with manned aircraft.
Sep 23rd, 2021
A 3D microflier sits next to a common ant to show scale.
Winged Microchip Is the Smallest Human-Made Flying Structure
The microfliers can be packed with ultra-miniaturized sensors, antennas and embedded memory.
Sep 22nd, 2021
The S-92 helicopter can operate on approved Sustainable Aviation Fuel.
Sikorsky Helicopter Completes First Flight Using Biofuel
The fuel is produced from waste and residual feedstock such as used cooking oil.
Sep 22nd, 2021
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, New York, Sept. 21, 2021.
Billionaires in Space Draw UN Chief's Ire
He lamented “billionaires joyriding to space while millions go hungry on Earth.”
Sep 22nd, 2021
University of Cincinnati student Mohammad Saleem holds one of the novel jet engine nozzles UC designed in professor Ephraim Gutmark's lab. The U.S. Navy will test UC's design on F-18 Super Hornets this fall.
Engine Design Could Muffle Roar of Fighter Jets
A new nozzle design significantly reduced jet engine noise in lab tests.
Sep 20th, 2021
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with four private citizens onboard, lifts off in this time-exposure photo from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-A, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
SpaceX Launches 4 Amateurs on Private Earth-Circling Trip
A spacecraft orbited Earth with an all-amateur crew for the first time.
Sep 16th, 2021
This July 17, 2019 file photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Southwest Airlines President Tom Nealon, who was once seen as a leading candidate for CEO but was passed over this year, has retired. Southwest said Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, that Nealon, 60, will still serve as an adviser focusing on environmental issues, including plans to reduce carbon emissions.
Southwest President Abruptly Retires
He was seen as a leading candidate for CEO but was passed over.
Sep 14th, 2021
The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Despite the pandemic's damage to air travel, Boeing says it's optimistic about long-term demand for airplanes. Boeing said Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 that it expects the aerospace market to be worth $9 trillion over the next decade. That includes planes for airlines and military uses and other aerospace products and services.
Pandemic Hasn't Dimmed Boeing's Rosy Prediction for Planes
Last year shows that air travel can rebound quickly.
Sep 14th, 2021
Southwest Airlines jets parked at their gates at Baltimore Washington International Airport, May 16, 2008.
Biden's Goal for Cleaner Jet Fuel May Not Fly
Climate experts say that while the effort is laudable, the administration's approach is aspirational and unrealistic.
Sep 13th, 2021
The Biden administration says, Monday, Sept. 13, it will give $482 million to aviation manufacturers to help save jobs at companies that are still struggling because of the pandemic.
U.S. Will Give Aircraft Companies $482M for Pandemic
The relief will help save up to 22,500 jobs.
Sep 13th, 2021
In this image taken from Roscosmos video, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky, top, and Pyotr Dubrov, bottom, perform a spacewalk to replace old batteries outside the International Space Station, June 2, 2021.
Smoke Alarms Sound at Space Station
The incident occurred as the station's batteries were being recharged.
Sep 9th, 2021
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cape Canaveral, Fla., March 26, 2020.
Air Force Base Breaks Ground on Space Tech Lab
The Wargaming and Advanced Research Simulation Laboratory will be used for space technology R&D.
Sep 8th, 2021