China to Unveil Drones, Moon Rocket at Air Show

The ruling Communist Party is pouring billions of dollars into developing fighter jets, stealth technology, drones and other hardware for its military wing.

Sep 28th, 2021
Associated Press
Members of the 'August 1st' Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2021, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province.
Members of the "August 1st" Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2021, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province.
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — A military drone whose manufacturer says it can cruise for 20 hours at 15,000 meters (50,000 feet) was among Chinese warplanes, missiles and other weapons technology shown in public for the first time Tuesday at the opening of the country’s biggest air show.

The Chinese space program planned to unveil a rocket for crewed space flight capable of carrying a 25-ton payload to lunar orbit at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, an official newspaper said. The event, which runs through Sunday, was postponed from late 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ruling Communist Party is pouring billions of dollars into developing fighter jets, stealth technology, drones and other hardware for its military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, as it presses claims to disputed seas and other territory.

Powered by two turbofan engines, the CH-6 drone can carry early warning radar, air-to-ground missiles and other weapons, according to its manufacturer, the China Academy of Aerospace Science, a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

The newspaper Global Times, published by the ruling party, said the CH-6 is aimed at “high-end arms and dual-use markets” but gave no indication to which governments the company might try to sell it.

The China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology planned to unveil a “next-generation manned carrier rocket and a heavy-lift launch vehicle," the Global Times said. It said the 2,000-ton, three-stage rocket would “support China’s manned lunar probes.”

Also at the air show, the PLA’s air force planned to display a J-16D electronic warfare airplane for the first time, according to the official China News Service.

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. displayed an array of new missiles for the first time.

The China Academy of Aerospace Science also planned to show a mini-attack drone, the CH-817. It said the 800-gram (28-ounce) drone can be used by soldiers or released from a bigger drone.

More in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with four private citizens onboard, lifts off in this time-exposure photo from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-A, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
SpaceX Launches 4 Amateurs on Private Earth-Circling Trip
A spacecraft orbited Earth with an all-amateur crew for the first time.
Sep 16th, 2021
This July 17, 2019 file photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Southwest Airlines President Tom Nealon, who was once seen as a leading candidate for CEO but was passed over this year, has retired. Southwest said Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, that Nealon, 60, will still serve as an adviser focusing on environmental issues, including plans to reduce carbon emissions.
Southwest President Abruptly Retires
He was seen as a leading candidate for CEO but was passed over.
Sep 14th, 2021
The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Despite the pandemic's damage to air travel, Boeing says it's optimistic about long-term demand for airplanes. Boeing said Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 that it expects the aerospace market to be worth $9 trillion over the next decade. That includes planes for airlines and military uses and other aerospace products and services.
Pandemic Hasn't Dimmed Boeing's Rosy Prediction for Planes
Last year shows that air travel can rebound quickly.
Sep 14th, 2021
Southwest Airlines jets parked at their gates at Baltimore Washington International Airport, May 16, 2008.
Biden's Goal for Cleaner Jet Fuel May Not Fly
Climate experts say that while the effort is laudable, the administration's approach is aspirational and unrealistic.
Sep 13th, 2021
The Biden administration says, Monday, Sept. 13, it will give $482 million to aviation manufacturers to help save jobs at companies that are still struggling because of the pandemic.
U.S. Will Give Aircraft Companies $482M for Pandemic
The relief will help save up to 22,500 jobs.
Sep 13th, 2021
In this image taken from Roscosmos video, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky, top, and Pyotr Dubrov, bottom, perform a spacewalk to replace old batteries outside the International Space Station, June 2, 2021.
Smoke Alarms Sound at Space Station
The incident occurred as the station's batteries were being recharged.
Sep 9th, 2021
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cape Canaveral, Fla., March 26, 2020.
Air Force Base Breaks Ground on Space Tech Lab
The Wargaming and Advanced Research Simulation Laboratory will be used for space technology R&D.
Sep 8th, 2021
The hole drilled by the Perseverance rover during its second sample-collection attempt in Mars' Jezero Crater, Sept. 1, 2021.
NASA Confirms Mars Rover's 1st Rock Sample
Perseverance still has 40 to go.
Sep 8th, 2021
F 16 Block 70 2000
Lockheed's Johnstown Facility To Build Parts For New F-16s
The work will generate 80 new jobs.
Sep 3rd, 2021
The first rock sample obtained by the Mars Perseverance rover, Sept. 1, 2021.
Mars Rover May Have Snagged 1st Rock Sample
Perseverance's chief engineer called it a perfect core sample.
Sep 3rd, 2021
I Stock 1221544305
Small Jet Crashes into Building
All four people aboard were killed.
Sep 3rd, 2021