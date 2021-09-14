Southwest President Abruptly Retires

He was seen as a leading candidate for CEO but was passed over.

Sep 14th, 2021
Associated Press
This July 17, 2019 file photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Southwest Airlines President Tom Nealon, who was once seen as a leading candidate for CEO but was passed over this year, has retired. Southwest said Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, that Nealon, 60, will still serve as an adviser focusing on environmental issues, including plans to reduce carbon emissions.
This July 17, 2019 file photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Southwest Airlines President Tom Nealon, who was once seen as a leading candidate for CEO but was passed over this year, has retired. Southwest said Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, that Nealon, 60, will still serve as an adviser focusing on environmental issues, including plans to reduce carbon emissions.
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines President Tom Nealon, who was once seen as a leading candidate for CEO but was passed over this year, has retired.

Southwest said Monday that Nealon, 60, will still serve as an adviser focusing on environmental issues, including plans to reduce carbon emissions. In a statement issued by the airline, Nealon said he was honored to have served Southwest in several jobs, especially president, and looks forward to taking on a strategic role.

The airline said that Chief Operating Officer Mike Van de Ven, 59, has become president.

The company declined to make Nealon available for comment.

Nealon was once the airline's chief information officer, but left and then rejoined Southwest in 2016 in a strategy role. In January 2017, he was promoted to president, a position previously held by CEO Gary Kelly. That — along with Kelly's statement that he, Nealon and Van de Ven would form a three-headed office of the CEO — triggered speculation that Nealon would eventually ascend to the top job.

But in June, the Dallas-based airline announced that Robert Jordan, a Southwest veteran who is currently executive vice president, will become CEO upon Kelly's retirement next February.

Kelly said Monday that the transition to Jordan is “going extremely well” and officials who handle finance, legal and technology issues have begun reporting to Jordan instead of to Kelly or Nealon.

More in Aerospace
7 Strategies for Growth
Sponsored
7 Strategies for Growth
It’s been 60 years since U.S. business leaders have had the chance to ride a 6% GDP expansion. Download this how-to guide detailing seven strategic pillars to save money and grow new revenue streams for your business.
Sep 1st, 2021
The hole drilled by the Perseverance rover during its second sample-collection attempt in Mars' Jezero Crater, Sept. 1, 2021.
NASA Confirms Mars Rover's 1st Rock Sample
Perseverance still has 40 to go.
Sep 8th, 2021
F 16 Block 70 2000
Lockheed's Johnstown Facility To Build Parts For New F-16s
The work will generate 80 new jobs.
Sep 3rd, 2021
The first rock sample obtained by the Mars Perseverance rover, Sept. 1, 2021.
Mars Rover May Have Snagged 1st Rock Sample
Perseverance's chief engineer called it a perfect core sample.
Sep 3rd, 2021
I Stock 1221544305
Small Jet Crashes into Building
All four people aboard were killed.
Sep 3rd, 2021
In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, the craft carrying Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson and other crew members takes off from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, N.M. Virgin Galactic plans to launch three Italian researchers to the edge of space in a few weeks, even as its previous flight with founder Richard Branson is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
FAA Bans Virgin Galactic Launches While Probing Branson Trip
During the July flight, the space plane dropped below the protected airspace for one minute and 41 seconds.
Sep 3rd, 2021
3 D Rendering Flame I Stock 1306598277
Rocket Explodes After California Liftoff
The company said an “anomaly" occurred during the first-stage ascent.
Sep 3rd, 2021
With the city skyline in the background, a Southwest Airlines jetliner taxis to the west runway for takeoff from Denver International Airport, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Denver. The pilots’ union is suing Southwest Airlines, saying that rules the airline put into place before and during the pandemic have changed pay rates and working rules, in violation of federal labor law.
Pilots' Union Sues Southwest over Pandemic Changes
The union says any changes that affect pay or working conditions must be negotiated.
Sep 1st, 2021
Ap21154653295735 60ba3b3a4d131
SpaceX Launches Robot, Ants, Avocados to Space Station
Samples of concrete, solar cells and other materials also will be subjected to weightlessness.
Aug 30th, 2021
I Stock 1009224088
Drones Could Deliver Defibrillators Faster than Ambulances
Each minute saved increases the chances of survival.
Aug 30th, 2021
The IAF’s C-130J Super Hercules have a highly integrated and sophisticated configuration primarily designed to support India's special operations requirement.
Lockheed Gets $328.8M for Super Hercules Support
Eight employees representing Lockheed Martin, GE and Rolls-Royce will serve as on-site technical support for the duration of the contract.
Aug 25th, 2021
I Stock 1168413575
Authorities Warn Against Flying Drones over National Lab
Officials said if you fly a drone over the complex, you likely will lose it.
Aug 24th, 2021