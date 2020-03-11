FAA Waives Rules that Led Airlines to Fly Empty Planes

Airlines must use 80% of their takeoff/landing "slots" or risk forfeiting them.

David Koenig
Mar 11th, 2020
In this Jan. 10, 2020 file photo, a commercial plane flies into a windy, cloudy sky at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Federal regulators are temporarily waiving a rule that has been causing airlines to fly nearly empty planes to avoid losing precious takeoff and landing rights at major airports. On Wednesday, March 11, the FAA said it was waiving the 80% rule through May 31 to help airlines that are canceling flights because of the coronavirus outbreak.
In this Jan. 10, 2020 file photo, a commercial plane flies into a windy, cloudy sky at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Federal regulators are temporarily waiving a rule that has been causing airlines to fly nearly empty planes to avoid losing precious takeoff and landing rights at major airports. On Wednesday, March 11, the FAA said it was waiving the 80% rule through May 31 to help airlines that are canceling flights because of the coronavirus outbreak.
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

Federal regulators waived a rule Wednesday that was causing airlines to fly nearly empty planes just to avoid losing takeoff and landing rights at major airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it would suspend the rule through May 31 to help airlines that are canceling flights because of the new virus outbreak.

The FAA assigns takeoff and landing rights, or “slots,” at a few big, congested airports. Airlines must use 80% of their highly coveted slots or risk forfeiting them.

That FAA requirement — and especially a similar rule in Europe — led airlines to operate flights using those slots even if there were very few passengers.

The FAA's decision affects flights at John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports in New York and Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington, D.C.

The FAA said it also would not punish airlines that cancel flights through May 31 at four other airports where the agency approves schedules: Chicago's O’Hare International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey; Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport.

The FAA waiver covers U.S. and foreign airlines. The agency's announcement came a day after the European Commission promised to move quickly to waive its similar rule.

It could take weeks or even months for the European Commission to adopt the proposal, but it is likely to have immediate effect. It is a signal to airlines that they can stop flying mostly empty planes and still be confident that the emergency rules change will be approved before airport slots are allotted again.

The FAA said it expects American carriers to get the same relief from slot-use requirements in other countries, and it could refuse to waive the requirement for airlines whose countries don't give U.S. carriers the same flexibility to cancel flights overseas.

The slot-use rule has led to the phenomenon of “ghost flights” — big planes flying around with eerily empty cabins. Environmental activists called on regulators to waive the rule to limit carbon emissions from planes carrying few passengers.

The president of United Airlines said it was crazy to enforce the slot-use rule in the middle of a virus outbreak that has devastated demand for air travel.

"Flying empty airplanes to protect slots? How ridiculous is that?" the official, Scott Kirby, said during an investor conference on Tuesday.

The CEO of JetBlue had also called on the FAA to waive the rule. Passengers have gone on social media to post photos of empty planes flying around Europe, “which is madness,” Robin Hayes said on CNBC.

More in Aerospace
Ap20069283985393
No Closure 1 Year After Ethiopian Crash
The crash was not only devastating for the families of victims, it had far-reaching consequences for the aeronautics industry as it brought about the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets, which remain out of service.
Mar 9th, 2020
Mm E39 Thumb
SpaceX to Launch Tourists
Moving forward, the company hopes to offer up to two flights per year.
Mar 9th, 2020
I Stock 1139073776
FAA Seeks Penalty Against Boeing
The Federal Aviation Administration notified Boeing of the proposed fine on Friday and gave the company 30 days to pay or respond to the allegations.
Mar 9th, 2020
This Aug. 15, 2019, file photo shows dozens of grounded Boeing 737 Max airplanes crowd a parking area adjacent to Boeing Field in Seattle. A congressional committee says a &ldquo;culture of concealment&rdquo; at Boeing and poor oversight by federal regulators contributed to two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max jetliner. The House Transportation Committee issued a summary Friday, March 6, 2020, of its investigation so far into Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration.
Boeing's 'Culture of Concealment'
The committee Democrats' report said Boeing jeopardized safety by pressuring employees to speed up production of the plane.
Mar 9th, 2020
Flybe passenger planes are parked at Birmingham Airport, as Flybe, Europe&apos;s biggest regional airline, has collapsed into administration, in Birmingham, England, Thursday March 5, 2020. UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said Thursday that financially troubled Flybe had entered administration, leaving passengers stranded and told to find their own way home.
Virus Could Cost Airlines $113B
One British carrier has already collapsed.
Mar 5th, 2020
In this Nov. 15, 2009 file photo, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, 3rd right, visits a FlyDubai aircraft at the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Flydubai Slams Boeing
The state-owned flydubai said its growth strategy was severely impacted by the grounding of the troubled Max.
Mar 4th, 2020
In this May 29, 2018 photo provided by Virgin Galactic, the VSS Unity craft flies during a supersonic flight test. Virgin Galactic has received nearly 8,000 online reservations of interest since its first successful test flight into space 14 months ago, the company said Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, as it nears commercial operation and prepares to reopen ticket sales.
8K Reserved Space Flight Seat
The initial seats were sold at $250,000 apiece.
Feb 26th, 2020
In this Sunday, April 28, 2013 file photo, a Boeing 787 plane of the All Nippon Airways, ANA, prepares to land after a test flight at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. Japanese carrier ANA is ordering 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, bringing its fleet of the planes to 103 by 2025.
Japanese Carrier Orders 20 Dreamliners
They will replace the Boeing 777 series now in operation, a move that will reduce noise and emissions.
Feb 25th, 2020
I Stock 1079207428
Debris Found in 737 Max Fuel Tanks
Metal shavings, tools and other objects left in planes during assembly can raise the risk of electrical short-circuiting and fires.
Feb 24th, 2020
This Oct. 17, 2019, file photo, shows a commuter airplane that crashed near the airport in Unalaska, Alaska, killing a passenger. Alaska needs a comprehensive review effort to improve aviation safety because its aviation fatal and non fatal accident rates are far higher than the national average, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Alaska Has Most Plane Crashes
The state lacks certain critical infrastructure, and the NTSB says it needs a safety review.
Feb 20th, 2020
I Stock 1165571253
Airbus to Cut Over 2,300 Jobs
Airbus pointed to a “flat space market and postponed contracts on the defense side.”
Feb 20th, 2020
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX airplanes fill a parking area adjacent to Boeing Field, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Seattle. Washington state lawmakers say they will introduce bills, at The Boeing Co.&apos;s request, to suspend the aerospace giant&apos;s preferential business and occupation tax rate until the United States and European Union resolve their long-running international trade dispute.
Boeing Seeks to Suspend Tax Rate
At issue is a long-running trade dispute that Boeing is getting more favorable treatment than rival Airbus.
Feb 20th, 2020
I Stock 1080819964
New Boeing 737 Issues
Boeing said Tuesday that it found debris contaminating the fuel tanks of some 737 Max jets that it built in the past year.
Feb 19th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he boards Air Force One as he departs Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
Trump Opposes Jet Engine Sale Ban
“We don’t want to make it impossible to do business with us,’’ the president tweeted.
Feb 19th, 2020