Airlines Slash Flights, Freeze Hiring

Normally airlines try to lure reluctant customers by discounting fares, but that won't work in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

David Koenig
Mar 10th, 2020
Delta Istock
iStock

Airlines are slashing flights and freezing hiring as they experience a sharp drop in bookings and a rise in cancellations in the face of the spreading coronavirus.

Delta Air Lines said Tuesday that travel demand has fallen so badly in the past week that it expects one-third of seats to be empty this month on flights within the United States — previously the market most immune to virus fallout.

Business travelers are grounded as meetings and conferences are being canceled. Leisure travelers are scared.

Normally airlines try to lure reluctant customers by discounting fares, but that won't work in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“If you are scared of flying, you are probably scared at any price,” said Delta President Glen Hauenstein.

Delta, the world's biggest airline by revenue, said it will cut international flights by 20% to 25% and reduce U.S. flying by 10% to 15%, roughly matching cuts previously announced by United Airlines. CEO Ed Bastian said the airline is “prepared to do more” if the outbreak grows.

The airline is cutting spending, including putting a freeze on hiring, delaying voluntary pension contributions and suspending share buybacks.

American Airlines announced it will cut international flying by 10% this summer and reduce U.S. flying by 7.5% in April. It has delayed training of new pilots and flight attendants.

United said it has arranged $2 billion in additional bank borrowing to preserve financial flexibility — raising liquidity from $6 billion to $8 billion.

The airlines are also evaluating their assets — planes, engines, spare parts and other items — to determine what could be used as collateral for more borrowing, if that is needed.

The demand drop-off that began in Asia picked up steam in the U.S. about two weeks ago, when the virus spread outside Asia, notably to Italy. It has been felt equally among business and leisure travelers.

Hauenstein said demand has fallen more sharply on the West Coast — Washington state and California have suffered larger outbreaks — than on the East Coast. He said younger people have been more willing to keep flying; people over 55 less willing.

The virus appears to be most dangerous among older people. The Associated Press reported this week that the White House overruled a plan by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend that older and physically weak Americans be advised not to fly on commercial airlines because of the new virus, according to a federal official.

American's CEO, Doug Parker, said the largest decline has been in tickets within seven days of departure, which are often bought by business travelers.

“That is absolutely driven by U.S. corporations putting in place travel advisories and travel restrictions and canceling travel,” he said. “Once we get to the point where corporate America is ready to travel again, that will come back.”

Airlines have been waiving change fees and touting stepped-up cleaning of airplane cabins to make passengers feel more comfortable about flying.

Delta, United, American and most international carriers have suspended flights to China, where the outbreak began and has infected the most people.

U.S. airline officials have expressed steadfast confidence that they can manage their way through the outbreak.

Airline stocks have been among the hardest hit during the market sell-off of the last few weeks.

Since mid-February, shares of American have lost more than half their value, United's stock has fallen more than 40% and Delta and Southwest Airlines more than 25%. They rallied slightly in trading Tuesday morning.

More in Aerospace
This Aug. 15, 2019, file photo shows dozens of grounded Boeing 737 Max airplanes crowd a parking area adjacent to Boeing Field in Seattle. A congressional committee says a &ldquo;culture of concealment&rdquo; at Boeing and poor oversight by federal regulators contributed to two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max jetliner. The House Transportation Committee issued a summary Friday, March 6, 2020, of its investigation so far into Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration.
Boeing's 'Culture of Concealment'
The committee Democrats' report said Boeing jeopardized safety by pressuring employees to speed up production of the plane.
Mar 9th, 2020
Flybe passenger planes are parked at Birmingham Airport, as Flybe, Europe&apos;s biggest regional airline, has collapsed into administration, in Birmingham, England, Thursday March 5, 2020. UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said Thursday that financially troubled Flybe had entered administration, leaving passengers stranded and told to find their own way home.
Virus Could Cost Airlines $113B
One British carrier has already collapsed.
Mar 5th, 2020
In this Nov. 15, 2009 file photo, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, 3rd right, visits a FlyDubai aircraft at the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Flydubai Slams Boeing
The state-owned flydubai said its growth strategy was severely impacted by the grounding of the troubled Max.
Mar 4th, 2020
In this May 29, 2018 photo provided by Virgin Galactic, the VSS Unity craft flies during a supersonic flight test. Virgin Galactic has received nearly 8,000 online reservations of interest since its first successful test flight into space 14 months ago, the company said Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, as it nears commercial operation and prepares to reopen ticket sales.
8K Reserved Space Flight Seat
The initial seats were sold at $250,000 apiece.
Feb 26th, 2020
In this Sunday, April 28, 2013 file photo, a Boeing 787 plane of the All Nippon Airways, ANA, prepares to land after a test flight at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. Japanese carrier ANA is ordering 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, bringing its fleet of the planes to 103 by 2025.
Japanese Carrier Orders 20 Dreamliners
They will replace the Boeing 777 series now in operation, a move that will reduce noise and emissions.
Feb 25th, 2020
I Stock 1079207428
Debris Found in 737 Max Fuel Tanks
Metal shavings, tools and other objects left in planes during assembly can raise the risk of electrical short-circuiting and fires.
Feb 24th, 2020
This Oct. 17, 2019, file photo, shows a commuter airplane that crashed near the airport in Unalaska, Alaska, killing a passenger. Alaska needs a comprehensive review effort to improve aviation safety because its aviation fatal and non fatal accident rates are far higher than the national average, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Alaska Has Most Plane Crashes
The state lacks certain critical infrastructure, and the NTSB says it needs a safety review.
Feb 20th, 2020
I Stock 1165571253
Airbus to Cut Over 2,300 Jobs
Airbus pointed to a “flat space market and postponed contracts on the defense side.”
Feb 20th, 2020
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX airplanes fill a parking area adjacent to Boeing Field, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Seattle. Washington state lawmakers say they will introduce bills, at The Boeing Co.&apos;s request, to suspend the aerospace giant&apos;s preferential business and occupation tax rate until the United States and European Union resolve their long-running international trade dispute.
Boeing Seeks to Suspend Tax Rate
At issue is a long-running trade dispute that Boeing is getting more favorable treatment than rival Airbus.
Feb 20th, 2020
I Stock 1080819964
New Boeing 737 Issues
Boeing said Tuesday that it found debris contaminating the fuel tanks of some 737 Max jets that it built in the past year.
Feb 19th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he boards Air Force One as he departs Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
Trump Opposes Jet Engine Sale Ban
“We don’t want to make it impossible to do business with us,’’ the president tweeted.
Feb 19th, 2020
This undated photo made available by SpaceX in February 2020 shows the Crew Dragon spacecraft undergoing acoustic testing in Florida. On Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, SpaceX announced it is working with Space Adventures Inc. to take tourists into a high orbit. Ticket prices aren&apos;t being divulged but are likely to be in the millions of dollars.
SpaceX Space Tourism on the Horizon
Ticket prices are expected to be in the millions.
Feb 18th, 2020
Ap20046745292788
Candy, Cheese Soar to Space Station
Along with usual gear and other foods, the capsule holds chocolate and three kinds of gummy candy expressly requested by the three station astronauts.
Feb 17th, 2020
In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo Delta planes are parked at the new $3.9 billion Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Delta Air Lines said Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, that it will invest $1 billion over the next 10 years in measures designed to offset climate-warming carbon emissions from its planes.
Delta to Invest $1B Cutting Emissions
Delta said the money would go into things such as boosting fuel efficiency.
Feb 17th, 2020