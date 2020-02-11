Singapore Air Show Opens Despite Virus

Many attendees just carried on as usual after submitting to multiple temperature checks on their way to the venue.

Elaine Kurtenbach
Feb 11th, 2020
Visitors wear masks at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Singapore&apos;s air show began Tuesday with the usual ribbon cutting and displays of aerial prowess, but also with less typical warnings to industry and military figures attending to avoid handshakes and other close contact to avoid spreading a virus that has sickened tens of thousands of people.
Visitors wear masks at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Singapore's air show began Tuesday with the usual ribbon cutting and displays of aerial prowess, but also with less typical warnings to industry and military figures attending to avoid handshakes and other close contact to avoid spreading a virus that has sickened tens of thousands of people.
AP Photo/Danial Hakim

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore's air show took off Tuesday with the usual ribbon cutting and displays of aerial prowess, as many industry insiders shrugged off concerns over the virus outbreak that has decimated the regional travel industry.

Some visitors heeded warnings from their Singaporean hosts to avoid handshakes and other close contact to keep from spreading the virus that has sickened tens of thousands of people. But many others just carried on as usual after submitting to multiple temperature checks on their way to the venue, considering it just one risk of doing business.

Singapore has reported 45 cases of the virus, which emerged in central China's Wuhan. A business meeting at a city hotel last month is thought to have resulted in multiple people from several countries becoming infected. But city authorities opted to go ahead with the air show, taking extra precautions such as limiting the number of visitors, requiring temperature checks and barring entry into Singapore by any foreigners who had visited China in the past two weeks.

“A massive amount of investment and planning goes into these events. Canceling an event of this magnitude would be a major decision,” said Andrew Herdman, director general of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines.

“You need to make a risk assessment. That's a challenge we could do without,” Herdman said.

Some 930 companies from more than 100 countries are attending. Still, many booths stood empty and the number of visitors was sharply lower than usual, participants said.

“It's painful,” said David Fountain of Borsight Inc., an Ogden, Utah-based company that provides data and voice communications systems and equipment for aircraft, one of many exhibits in the vast but somewhat empty USA Pavilion at the air show.

Outside, several big “chalets” of U.S. companies stood empty, with signs on the doors saying they were closed due to concerns over the coronavirus. The 70 exhibitors that canceled plans to attend, most after Singapore raised its health alert from yellow to orange last week, include Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Co., Bombadier, De Haviland, Gulfstream and Honeywell Aerospace.

Singapore's air show is one of dozens held worldwide every year. But it is a highlight for the industry in a vital market and a key marketing and dealmaking opportunity.

In the outdoor display area, which appeared more than half empty, U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine staff from as far afield as Hawaii and Oklahoma were standing by their aircraft, but behind barricades after it was decided they would not be giving visitors up-close tours.

Two F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii and two F-35B Lightning IIs are in Singapore for aerial demonstrations at the air show, which is being held at Changi Air Base.

Another highlight of the show, the People's Liberation Army Air Force's “Ba Yi” air acrobatics team, put on a dazzling performance in between thundershowers on Tuesday.

Having the Chinese aerial team attend was a reminder of the important role China plays in the industry, even if most of its delegation had to stay away this time, Herdman said.

“China is a very, very big part of aviation globally and the fact that Chinese delegates and Chinese exhibitors are not able to attend is unfortunate,” he said.

Anchored by China's 1.4 billion people, air travel in the Asia-Pacific region is growing faster than the global average, at 5.4% a year, according to a global market forecast by Airbus.

That is further fueling the long intense competition between market leaders like Airbus and Boeing, but also within the region as China and Japan work to build up their own indigenous aircraft industries.

Airbus used the occasion of the Singapore show to unveil a ray-shaped “blended wing” demonstration aircraft, dubbed MAVERIC, that the European company is developing as part of its effort to explore new, disruptive designs, said Jean-Brice Dumont, executive vice president of Engineering Airbus.

Boeing joined with Japan Airlines to announce reconfigurations of JAL-owned 787-8 “Dreamliners” for a new low-cost carrier venture launched by JAL called Zipair Tokyo Inc. that aims to provide basic service versions of mid-long haul flights. JAL said it expects to begin with a Tokyo Narita-Bangkok route in May, followed by another to Seoul, South Korea, in June.

More in Aerospace
I Stock 1184854365
Spirit CFO Resigns, Makes 737 Max Deal
As part of the deal, the company says it will ramp up deliveries of the 737 Max throughout 2020.
Jan 31st, 2020
I Stock 476659696
Delta to Launch New Uniform Program
Current uniforms are reportedly causing skin rashes, breathing difficulties and other medical problems.
Jan 31st, 2020
In this June 18, 2015, file photo, an Airbus A380 takes off for its demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget airport, north of Paris. Airbus says it has reached potential settlement agreements with financial investigators in the U.S., Britain and France. British and French authorities are investigating alleged fraud and bribery related to Airbus&apos; use of outside consultants to sell planes.
Settlement May Cost Airbus $4B
While costly, the settlement would allow Airbus executives to avoid trial.
Jan 31st, 2020
This Dec. 3, 2018 file photo provided by the Mexican Presidential press office shows the presidential airplane at the presidential hangar at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City. Mexico is trying to sell its luxurious presidential jet to Canada, but will raffle the plane off if the Canadians don&apos;t want it, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Mexico Tries to Sell Presidential Jet
If Canada declines to purchase the luxurious plane, Mexico will raffle it off.
Jan 29th, 2020
In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo a Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its first flight with the Olympic Mountains in the background at Paine Field in Everett, Wash. Boeing Co. reports financial results on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Boeing Posts First Annual Loss Since 1997
Boeing said Wednesday that it lost $1 billion in the fourth quarter as revenue plunged 37%.
Jan 29th, 2020
In this Thursday, March 14, 2019 file photo, U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives through a safety glass prior the launch of Soyuz MS-12 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Koch told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, her 319th consecutive day in space _ that taking part in the first all-female spacewalk was the highlight of her mission. She&apos;s been living on the International Space Station since March and returns to Earth on Feb. 6, landing in Kazakhstan with two colleagues aboard a Russian capsule.
Astronaut Craves Salsa after 11 Months Aloft
She's been living on the International Space Station since March and returns to Earth on Feb. 6.
Jan 28th, 2020
In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo Southwest pilots prepare for a flight at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. Southwest Airlines Co. reports financial results Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Boeing Max Holds Back Airline Growth
On Thursday, American Airlines executives said they canceled 10,000 flights in the fourth quarter because of the idled planes.
Jan 23rd, 2020
In this photo made available by U.S. astronaut Christina Koch via Twitter on Dec. 26, 2019, she and Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano pose for a photo with a cookie baked on the International Space Station. The results are finally in for the first chocolate chip cookie bake-off in space.
First Space-Baked Cookies Took 2 Hours
And how do they taste? No one knows.
Jan 23rd, 2020
In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo a worker looks up underneath a Boeing 737 MAX jet in Renton, Wash. Boeing doesn&apos;t expect federal regulators to approve its changes to the grounded 737 Max until this summer, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Max Not Expected til Summer
That timetable — the latest of several delays in the plane's approval process — will create more headaches for airlines.
Jan 21st, 2020
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A during a test flight to demonstrate the capsule&apos;s emergency escape system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
SpaceX Destroys Rocket in Test
No one was aboard for the wild ride in the skies above Cape Canaveral, just two mannequins.
Jan 19th, 2020
Fuselages for the Boeing 737 Max, stored at Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, KS.
Kansas Better Prepared for Layoffs
During the Great Recession, the state had to borrow money to prop up its unemployment insurance trust fund.
Jan 17th, 2020
Pizza Unsplash
Pizza Business Offers Air Delivery
Flying to remote parts of the state can be expensive, but Papa Murphy’s partners with airlines to minimize shipping costs.
Jan 17th, 2020
Children covering their noses and mouths leave school where multiple people were treated for jet fuel exposure at Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. A jet returning to LAX dumped its fuel over the neighborhood and the school. Affected people at the school were treated for skin and eye irritation. No patients were transported to hospitals.
US Investigates Jet Fuel Dumped on Kids
Pilots can deviate from the rules in an emergency for safety reasons, said one expert.
Jan 15th, 2020
Children evacuate the Park Avenue Elementary school in Cudahy, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 after an aircraft dumped fuel that fell onto the elementary school playground. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. A jet returning to LAX dumped its fuel over the neighborhood and the school. Affected people at the school were treated for skin and eye irritation. No patients were transported to hospitals.
Jet Dumps Fuel that Lands on Schoolkids
Before making an emergency landing at LAX, the Delta jet dumped fuel to reduce its weight.
Jan 15th, 2020