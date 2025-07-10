New FAA Administrator Sparks Safety Debate

Flight safety advocates opposed his nomination.

Leah Askarinam
Jul 10, 2025
Bryan Bedford, President Donald Trump's nominee to run the Federal Aviation Administration, testifies at the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 11, 2025.
Bryan Bedford, President Donald Trump's nominee to run the Federal Aviation Administration, testifies at the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 11, 2025.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Bryan Bedford to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, putting him in charge of the federal agency at a precarious time for the airline industry after recent accidents, including the January collision near Washington, D.C. that killed 67 people.

Bedford was confirmed on a near party-line vote, 53-43.

Republicans and industry leaders lauded President Donald Trump's choice of Bedford, citing his experience as CEO of regional airline Republic Airways since 1999. Sen. Ted Cruz, the chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, called Bedford a "steady leader with executive experience."

But Democrats and flight safety advocates opposed his nomination, citing Bedford's lack of commitment to the 1,500-hour training requirement for pilots that was put in place by Congress after a 2009 plane crash in New York.

Bedford declined during his confirmation hearing to commit to upholding a rule requiring 1,500 hours of training for pilots, saying only that he would not "have anything that will reduce safety."

Sen. Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat on the Commerce panel, accused Bedford of wanting "to roll back safety reforms and unravel the regulatory framework that made the United States the gold standard" in aviation safety.

Congress implemented the 1,500-hour rule for pilot training and other safety precautions after the 2009 Colgan Air crash near Buffalo, New York. In that flight, the pilot had not been trained on how to recover from a stall in the aircraft. His actions caused the plane carrying 49 people to fall from the sky and crash into a house, where another man was killed.

Families of the victims of the Colgan crash pushed for the stricter training requirements and remain vocal advocates for airline safety. They joined Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol to express concern about Bedford's nomination.

Marilyn Kausner, the mother of a passenger on the 3407 flight, said she and other families requested a meeting with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy after Bedford's confirmation hearing. Her husband, she said, was "discouraged" after hearing what Bedford had to say at his hearing.

Pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, made famous for safely landing a plane in the Hudson River, also opposed Trump's pick, posting on social media that "with the nomination of Bryan Bedford to be FAA Administrator, my life's work could be undone."

Republican Sen. Todd Young, who is also on the committee, called the 1,500-hour rule an "emotional topic" but maintained that Bedford's approach to safety is clearly "analytical," prioritizing what "we ascertain leads to the best safety for passengers."

"All you have to do is look at his credentials and his testimony to be persuaded that he's the right person for the job," Young said.

Bedford has support from much of the industry. The air traffic controllers union noted his commitment to modernize the outdated system.

Airlines for America, a trade association for major airlines, called Bedford a "superb choice." And United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said, having worked with Bedford, he had "total confidence in his ability to lead the FAA."

Northrop Grumman's DM-NEXT solid rocket motor test.
Northrop Grumman Completes Key Test for Exoplanetary Ascent Propulsion
July 10, 2025
Anduril
Anduril Gets $310 Million to Build 4,000-Worker Manufacturing Facility in Ohio
July 9, 2025
K2 Space test fires its 20kW Krypton-fueled, Hall-effect thruster at its headquarters in Torrance, California.
K2 Space Completes In-space Demonstration, Successfully Test Firing Hall-effect Thrusters
July 8, 2025
