COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Defense contractor Anduril Industries has been awarded a $310 million grant from Ohio's job creation office, as the company prepares to build a massive advanced manufacturing facility called Arsenal 1 near Columbus.

JobsOhio, the state's job creation office, announced execution of the 30-year economic development agreement Wednesday.

The deal calls for Costa Mesa, California-based Anduril to create 4,008 new jobs and more than $530 million in new payroll and to make at least $910.5 million in capital investment within the next 10 years in order to receive the funds. It must then maintain those commitments over the ensuing two decades under the plan.

Arsenal 1 will produce military drones and autonomous air vehicles. It is set to open in July 2026.

State and company officials initially announced the project in January. The 5 million-square-foot (464,515-square-meter) facility will be located on a 500-acre (202-hectare) site near Rickenbacker International Airport in rural Pickaway County, about 16 miles (26 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.