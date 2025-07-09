Anduril Gets $310 Million to Build 4,000-Worker Manufacturing Facility in Ohio

The Arsenal 1 site will produce military drones and autonomous air vehicles.

Julie Carr Smyth
Jul 9, 2025
Anduril
iStock.com/Sven Piper

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Defense contractor Anduril Industries has been awarded a $310 million grant from Ohio's job creation office, as the company prepares to build a massive advanced manufacturing facility called Arsenal 1 near Columbus.

JobsOhio, the state's job creation office, announced execution of the 30-year economic development agreement Wednesday.

The deal calls for Costa Mesa, California-based Anduril to create 4,008 new jobs and more than $530 million in new payroll and to make at least $910.5 million in capital investment within the next 10 years in order to receive the funds. It must then maintain those commitments over the ensuing two decades under the plan.

Arsenal 1 will produce military drones and autonomous air vehicles. It is set to open in July 2026.

State and company officials initially announced the project in January. The 5 million-square-foot (464,515-square-meter) facility will be located on a 500-acre (202-hectare) site near Rickenbacker International Airport in rural Pickaway County, about 16 miles (26 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.

Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
K2 Space test fires its 20kW Krypton-fueled, Hall-effect thruster at its headquarters in Torrance, California.
K2 Space Completes In-space Demonstration, Successfully Test Firing Hall-effect Thrusters
July 8, 2025
Samson Sky's flying car, the Switchblade.
Samson Sky Announces New Pilot Training Program for Flying Car Owners
July 8, 2025
AIR’s new facility in central Israel.
AIR Unveils New Production Facility to Accelerate eVTOL Deliveries
July 7, 2025
Security Breach Podcast
Security Breach Podcast
