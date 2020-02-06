US Conducts Test Flight of Unarmed Minuteman 3 Missile

The intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from California early Wednesday on a test flight to a target in the Pacific Ocean.

Associated Press
Feb 6th, 2020
This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows the launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile during a developmental test early Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.
This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows the launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile during a developmental test early Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.
Associated Press

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — An unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from California early Wednesday on a test flight to a target in the Pacific Ocean, the Air Force Global Strike Command said.

The missile blasted off at 12:33 a.m. from Vandenberg Air Force Base and its reentry vehicle traveled 4,200 miles (6,759 kilometers) to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands as part of a developmental test, the command said from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.

Developmental tests use a spare missile from storage to validate flight worthiness of new or replacement components. That differs from test launches that use randomly selected operational missiles.

Modernization programs are essential to sustaining the aging Minuteman 3 weapon system, Col. Omar Colbert, the 576th Flight Test Squadron commander, said in a statement.

The launch was conducted by airmen from the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, and the 91st Missile Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota.

Vandenberg's 30th Space Wing, now a part of the new U.S. Space Force, provided support.

The Air Force said test launches are not a reaction to world events. The launch calendars are developed three to five years in advance, and planning for individual launches takes six months to a year.

More in Technology
Amazon
Workers Criticize Amazon Despite Risk
Hundreds are openly criticizing Amazon's record on climate change despite company policy that puts their jobs at risk.
Jan 27th, 2020
Waymo truck and Chrysler Pacifica.
Waymo Expands Testing
The Google affiliate plans to bring its vans and big rigs to New Mexico and Texas.
Jan 27th, 2020
Maintenance Software
Pivoting Away from Reactive Maintenance
Advances in technology are making the transition from reactive to predictive maintenance strategies easier to attain.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Computer Screen Istock
Rural WV Gets $18.7M to Expand Broadband
“I think it’s going to be as life-changing as what it was to give people electricity,” said one stakeholder.
Jan 21st, 2020
Asset Management
3 Keys to Digital Transformation
They all stem from a well-known and widely-utilized business tool.
Jan 21st, 2020
Pointy
Google Buys Retail Products Lister Pointy
Ireland-based Pointy is known for its hardware device that automatically uploads a retailer's product to a website whenever it is scanned.
Jan 20th, 2020
Teslatn
Tesla Doubles Up on GM, Ford
The electric vehicle maker has a market value worth more than two of the former Big 3 combined.
Jan 20th, 2020
Digital Twin
Preparing Reticent Workers for Digital
The failure to properly account for and overcome the “people problem” is why so few initiatives succeed.
Jan 17th, 2020
In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora talks about the dismissal of president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, during a news conference before the team&apos;s baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston. Cora was fired by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, a day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred implicated him in the sport&apos;s sign-stealing scandal.
MLB Could Fight Sign-Stealing
Why not use the same kind of tech the NFL does, where coaches cans speak into a quarterback's earpiece?
Jan 15th, 2020
Wetry
US Biotech Gets Regulation Website
The Website streamlines information about the three regulatory agencies charged with overseeing agriculture biotechnology products.
Jan 10th, 2020
In this Dec. 17 photo, an Amazon robot sends a package down a chute, transporting packages from workers to chutes that are organized by zip code, at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, AZ. The tech giant is still rolling out new models descended from the Kiva line, including the Pegasus, a squarish vehicle with a conveyor belt on top that can be found working the early-morning shift at a warehouse in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear.
Warehouse Workers Adapting to Robots
There are growing concerns that keeping up with the pace of the latest warehouse productivity technology is taking a toll on human workers' health, safety and morale.
Dec 30th, 2019
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo commuters pass through the World Trade Center in New York. A study by a U.S. agency has found that facial recognition technology often performs unevenly based on a person&apos;s race, gender or age. This is the first time the National Institute of Standards and Technology has investigated demographic differences in how face-scanning algorithms are able to identify people.
Race, Gender Affect Face-Scanning
The report suggests higher error rates for women, the youngest and oldest people, and for certain racial groups.
Dec 20th, 2019
Graphic Products A
Industrial Label & Sign Printer
This powerful large-format, multi-color thermal transfer printing station can produce large signs and small labels with 4' to 9.75' supply widths.
Dec 19th, 2019
Samsungnew
Samsung Has Sold a Million Folds
These $2,000 phones hit the market in September after test devices were yanked due to quality concerns.
Dec 18th, 2019