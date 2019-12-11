Airbus Beats Boeing Again in Orders, Deliveries

Boeing received 63 orders in November, but 52 cancellations.

David Koenig
Dec 11th, 2019
In this June 17, 2019, file photo, an Airbus A 350 - 1000 performs his demonstration flight at Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France. Boeing&apos;s grounded 737 Max got a boost from two orders in November, but the American aircraft company continues to trail Europe&apos;s Airbus in both orders and deliveries of airline planes. Boeing disclosed Tuesday, Dec. 10, that it received 11 net orders in November, 63 new orders but 52 cancellations.
In this June 17, 2019, file photo, an Airbus A 350 - 1000 performs his demonstration flight at Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France. Boeing's grounded 737 Max got a boost from two orders in November, but the American aircraft company continues to trail Europe's Airbus in both orders and deliveries of airline planes. Boeing disclosed Tuesday, Dec. 10, that it received 11 net orders in November, 63 new orders but 52 cancellations.
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Boeing's grounded 737 Max got a boost from two orders in November, but the American aircraft company continues to trail Europe's Airbus in both orders and deliveries of airline planes.

Boeing disclosed Tuesday that it received 11 net orders in November — 63 new orders but 52 cancellations.

Turkey's SunExpress ordered 10 Max jets, and an unidentified buyer took 20. However, 10 other Max orders were canceled or switched to other Boeing planes, the company said.

Orders for the Max vanished for several months after the plane was grounded in March following two crashes that killed 346 people. Boeing is behind schedule in completing changes to software and computers that it hopes will convince regulators to let the plane fly again.

The Chicago-based company delivered 24 planes in November, down from 79 a year earlier, when half the planes it shipped were Max jets. Boeing halted Max deliveries after the grounding, cutting off a vital source of cash flow.

By contrast, Airbus reported last week that it took 222 new orders — 120 in one deal with Air Arabia — and delivered 77 commercial planes in November.

Boeing could deliver fewer than half the planes it shipped in 2018. Through November, it recorded 345 deliveries this year, far behind the pace of last year, when it finished with 806 deliveries.

Chicago-based Boeing has said the company hasn't lost a major order because of the Max crashes. But some customers have shifted orders to other Boeing planes, a Saudi discount carrier backed out of a tentative deal for Max jets, and Boeing lost other orders because of the financial collapse of India's Jet Airways.

Analysts for financial services firm Cowen said Tuesday that Boeing's November deliveries were better than expected, and even the 11 net orders were “decent.” The analysts said, however, investors are likely to keep focusing on delays in the Max's return to service and on growth in global air travel.

Shares of Boeing slipped $3.31, or just under 1%, to close Tuesday at $347.90. The shares are up 8% this year, but they are down 22% from their peak in March, just before the second Max crash.

More in Aerospace
Mfg Tech
US Manufacturing Technology Orders Decrease in September, but Automotive Ticks Up
Orders decreased 41 percent from September 2018, yielding a 10 percent decline in the first three quarters of 2019.
Nov 21st, 2019
Mnet 204431 Ap Boeing
Boeing Apologizes for Max Crashes as Airbus Rakes in Sales
Boeing executives apologized Monday to airlines and families of victims of 737 Max crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, as the U.S. plane maker struggles to regain the trust of regulators, pilots and the global traveling public.
Jun 17th, 2019
Mnet 214115 Boeing737 Ap Hero Image
CEO: Boeing Made Mistake in Handling Warning-System Problem
The chief executive of Boeing said the company made a 'mistake' in handling a problematic cockpit warning system in its 737 Max jets before two crashes killed 346 people and he promised transparency as the aircraft maker works to get the grounded plane back in flight.
Jun 17th, 2019
Mnet 214115 Boeing737 Ap Hero Image
Grounding of Boeing Plane Hovers Over Big Air Show in Paris
Uncertainty over a Boeing jet and apprehension about the global economy hover over the aircraft industry as it prepares for next week's Paris Air Show.
Jun 14th, 2019
Mnet 214028 Ap Rocket
Canadian Radarsat Satellites Launched Aboard SpaceX Rocket
Three satellites for the Canadian Space Agency's Earth-monitoring Radarsat program were launched into orbit from California on Wednesday aboard a reused SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Jun 13th, 2019
Mnet 213959 Relativity
California Company to Build and Test Rockets in Mississippi
A California rocket company announced Tuesday that it plans to build and test rockets at a NASA facility in Mississippi, part of its bid to use three-dimensional metal printing to reduce the complexity of rocket building.
Jun 12th, 2019
Mnet 213944 Ap Airliner
Boeing Airliner Deliveries Tumble Amid Problems With 737 Max
With the 737 Max jet still grounded after two deadly crashes, deliveries of new Boeing jets are falling far behind last year's pace.
Jun 12th, 2019
Mnet 213812 New Raytheon Image Hero
Raytheon and United Technologies to Create a Defense Giant
Raytheon and United Technologies will join to create a massive aerospace and defense company in a sector that is already rapidly consolidating.
Jun 10th, 2019
Mnet 208778 Ap Boeing 1
Legislators: Boeing Wanted to Wait Three Years to Fix Max Flaw
Two key lawmakers said Friday that Boeing planned to delay fixing a nonworking safety alert on its 737 Max aircraft for three years and sped up the process only after the first of two deadly crashes involving Max planes last October.
Jun 7th, 2019
Image credit: KLM
KLM Airlines Partners With University on Fuel-Efficient V-Shaped Passenger Plane Design
'We cannot simply electrify the whole fleet.'
Jun 5th, 2019
Mnet 213113 Ap Helicopter
Hydrogen-Power Electric Flying Vehicle: Long Road to Liftoff
A transportation company is betting its sleek new hydrogen-powered electric flying vehicles will someday serve as taxis, cargo carriers and ambulances of the sky, but experts say they will have to clear a number of regulatory hurdles before being approved for takeoff years in the future.
May 30th, 2019
Mnet 212843 Ap Space X
SpaceX Launches 60 Little Satellites, With Many More to Come
SpaceX has launched 60 little satellites, the first of thousands that founder Elon Musk plans to put in orbit for global internet coverage.
May 24th, 2019
Mnet 212819 Ap Boeing Models
China to Support Airlines Seeking Compensation From Boeing
China's airline industry association has thrown its support behind 13 Chinese carriers seeking compensation from Boeing for groundings of the 737 Max 8.
May 24th, 2019
In this March 7, 2017, file photo, the first of the large Boeing 737 MAX 9 models, Boeing&apos;s newest commercial airplane, sits outside its production plant in Renton, Wash. Boeing stops test flights of its new 737 model because of a possible problem in engine discs. The company is working with engine maker CFM to investigate. The company said Wednesday, May 10, 2017, it was notified of a potential manufacturing-quality issue by CFM, which makes the engines that are going on the Boeing 737 Max. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
FAA Chief Says Flying Public Will Regain Faith in Boeing Jet
Public confidence in Boeing's 737 Max jet is 'maybe' shaken after two deadly crashes but that will eventually change, said the chief of the Federal Aviation Administration.
May 23rd, 2019