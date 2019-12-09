SpaceX Delivers 'Mighty Mice,' Worms to Space Station

Also in tow was a smart, empathetic robot.

Marcia Dunn
Dec 9th, 2019
In this image provided by NASA, the SpaceX Dragon capsule arrives at the International Space Station, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The Dragon capsule arrived at the orbiting outpost Sunday, delivering &ldquo;mighty mice,&rdquo; pest-killing worms and a smart, empathetic robot.
In this image provided by NASA, the SpaceX Dragon capsule arrives at the International Space Station, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The Dragon capsule arrived at the orbiting outpost Sunday, delivering “mighty mice,” pest-killing worms and a smart, empathetic robot.
NASA via AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX made an early holiday delivery to the International Space Station on Sunday, bringing muscle-bound “mighty mice,” pest-killing worms and a smart, empathetic robot.

The station commander, Italy's Luca Parmitano, used a large robot arm to grab onto the Dragon three days after its launch from Cape Canaveral. The two spacecraft soared 260 miles (420 kilometers) above the South Pacific at the time of capture.

“Whenever we welcome a new vehicle on board, we take on board also a little bit of the soul of everybody that contributed to the project, so welcome on board," Parmitano told Mission Control.

It marks the third visit for this recycled Dragon. Flight controllers quickly secured the capsule to the orbiting lab, paving the way for the hatch to open and the unloading to begin.

The capsule holds 3 tons (2,720 kilograms) of supplies, including 40 mice for a muscle and bone experiment. Eight of them are genetically engineered with twice the normal muscle mass — and so are considered “mighty mice."' There also are 120,000 roundworms, or nematodes of a beneficial variety that are part of an agricultural study aimed at controlling pests here on Earth.

The capsule also has a large, round robot head with artificial intelligence and the ability to sense astronauts' emotions. Named Cimon, it's an improved version of what flew up last year to be tested as an astronaut's helper.

NASA has tucked some Christmas presents in the shipment for the station's six-person crew, as well.

It's SpaceX's 19th delivery to the orbiting outpost for NASA over the past seven years.

The astronauts have another shipment coming Monday — this one launched by Russia from Kazakhstan on Friday.

More in Aerospace
Mnet 214115 Boeing737 Ap Hero Image
Grounding of Boeing Plane Hovers Over Big Air Show in Paris
Uncertainty over a Boeing jet and apprehension about the global economy hover over the aircraft industry as it prepares for next week's Paris Air Show.
Jun 14th, 2019
Mnet 214028 Ap Rocket
Canadian Radarsat Satellites Launched Aboard SpaceX Rocket
Three satellites for the Canadian Space Agency's Earth-monitoring Radarsat program were launched into orbit from California on Wednesday aboard a reused SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Jun 13th, 2019
Mnet 213959 Relativity
California Company to Build and Test Rockets in Mississippi
A California rocket company announced Tuesday that it plans to build and test rockets at a NASA facility in Mississippi, part of its bid to use three-dimensional metal printing to reduce the complexity of rocket building.
Jun 12th, 2019
Mnet 213944 Ap Airliner
Boeing Airliner Deliveries Tumble Amid Problems With 737 Max
With the 737 Max jet still grounded after two deadly crashes, deliveries of new Boeing jets are falling far behind last year's pace.
Jun 12th, 2019
Mnet 213812 New Raytheon Image Hero
Raytheon and United Technologies to Create a Defense Giant
Raytheon and United Technologies will join to create a massive aerospace and defense company in a sector that is already rapidly consolidating.
Jun 10th, 2019
Mnet 208778 Ap Boeing 1
Legislators: Boeing Wanted to Wait Three Years to Fix Max Flaw
Two key lawmakers said Friday that Boeing planned to delay fixing a nonworking safety alert on its 737 Max aircraft for three years and sped up the process only after the first of two deadly crashes involving Max planes last October.
Jun 7th, 2019
Image credit: KLM
KLM Airlines Partners With University on Fuel-Efficient V-Shaped Passenger Plane Design
'We cannot simply electrify the whole fleet.'
Jun 5th, 2019
Mnet 213113 Ap Helicopter
Hydrogen-Power Electric Flying Vehicle: Long Road to Liftoff
A transportation company is betting its sleek new hydrogen-powered electric flying vehicles will someday serve as taxis, cargo carriers and ambulances of the sky, but experts say they will have to clear a number of regulatory hurdles before being approved for takeoff years in the future.
May 30th, 2019
Mnet 212843 Ap Space X
SpaceX Launches 60 Little Satellites, With Many More to Come
SpaceX has launched 60 little satellites, the first of thousands that founder Elon Musk plans to put in orbit for global internet coverage.
May 24th, 2019
Mnet 212819 Ap Boeing Models
China to Support Airlines Seeking Compensation From Boeing
China's airline industry association has thrown its support behind 13 Chinese carriers seeking compensation from Boeing for groundings of the 737 Max 8.
May 24th, 2019
In this March 7, 2017, file photo, the first of the large Boeing 737 MAX 9 models, Boeing&apos;s newest commercial airplane, sits outside its production plant in Renton, Wash. Boeing stops test flights of its new 737 model because of a possible problem in engine discs. The company is working with engine maker CFM to investigate. The company said Wednesday, May 10, 2017, it was notified of a potential manufacturing-quality issue by CFM, which makes the engines that are going on the Boeing 737 Max. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
FAA Chief Says Flying Public Will Regain Faith in Boeing Jet
Public confidence in Boeing's 737 Max jet is 'maybe' shaken after two deadly crashes but that will eventually change, said the chief of the Federal Aviation Administration.
May 23rd, 2019
In this Aug. 29, 2007, file photo, Air China passenger airliners park at the Beijing International Airport in Beijing, China. Image credit: AP Photo/Greg Baker, File
3 Chinese Airlines Seeking Boeing Compensation Over 737 Max
China is stepping up pressure on Boeing Co. as its airlines demand compensation for the grounding of 737 Max jetliners after fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.
May 22nd, 2019
In this April 9, 2019, photo, the World War II troop carrier That&apos;s All, Brother sits on an airport tarmac during a stop in Birmingham, Ala. Image credit: AP Photo/Jay Reeves
WWII Plane Rescued From Boneyard to Join D-Day Anniversary
Filled with paratroopers, a U.S. warplane lumbered down an English runway in 1944 to spearhead the World War II D-Day invasion with a message for Adolf Hitler painted in bright yellow across its nose: 'That's All, Brother.'
May 21st, 2019
Mnet 212426 Formation Flight
Honda Jet Division Expanding North Carolina Production Space
Honda's jet division is expanding its headquarters in North Carolina.
May 20th, 2019