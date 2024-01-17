Accuron Technologies Expands Semiconductor Presence with Recif Technologies Acquisition

This move positions Accuron as a versatile provider in the chip industry.

Industrial Media Staff
Jan 17, 2024
Accuron Recif Group Lr
Accuron Technologies

Accuron Technologies, a global precision engineering and technology group, announced the acquisition of Recif Technologies, a France-based company specializing in the design, manufacture and installation of robotic handling equipment for semiconductor wafer-handling. This move looks to solidify Accuron’s growing footprint in the semiconductor industry and its presence in Europe.

The addition of Recif will complement the technological capabilities of businesses currently in the Group's portfolio, including esmo AG, mechatronic systemtechnik and NexGen Wafer Systems, who are players of niche applications in the semiconductor field. This synergy also positions Accuron as a versatile provider in the chip industry, catering to a broader range of customer needs with an extended and integrated suite of cutting-edge solutions. 

Recif boasts a long history of technological excellence in the semiconductor sector and a global presence with offices in Taiwan and the U.S., along with sales representatives covering Asia and Europe.

The company's technical capabilities include an in-house R&D team overseeing product development and enhancement and active participation in various European collaborative research programs.

