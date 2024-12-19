Meltio Wins Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year

The international Additive Manufacturing community chose Meltio as the company winner of the Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Metals) for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards. The Spanish multinational won the recognition in the global AM sector for its development of the new Meltio M600 wire-laser metal industrial 3D printer.

This system, released in March 2024, creates metal parts with different materials such as copper, aluminum, stainless steels, titanium, invar, Inconel, nickel for automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, mining, defense and many other sectors.

Readers worldwide and the Expert Committee chose the Meltio M600 metal 3D printer as this year's winner. The evaluation criteria includes scrutiny by a committee of experts with over a thousand years of collective experience in AM and a public vote. More than 500 international companies participated in all nominations.

“The design brief for the new Meltio M600 was to imagine what the perfect 3D printer for the machine shop would look like," Meltio‘s Research & Development Director Lukas Hoppe said. "The vast majority of metal 3D printed parts require post-processing which is carried out in the machine shop, and since our ambition is to push the large-scale adoption of metal additive manufacturing, we have a very clear vision that the modern machine shop is the ideal point of entry."