GlobalFoundries Reveals $16B Plan to Reshore Chip Manufacturing

Jun 4, 2025
Gf
iStock.com/SweetBunFactory

GlobalFoundries announced a $16 billion plan to expand its semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities across its facilities in New York and Vermont. 

The company said the investment is a strategic response to the growth in artificial intelligence, which has increased the demand for next-generation semiconductors.

GF will collaborate with multiple companies, including Apple, SpaceX, AMD, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NXP and GM. 

“At GlobalFoundries, we are proud to partner with pioneering technology leaders to manufacture their chips in the United States, advancing innovation while strengthening economic and supply chain resiliency,” GF CEO Tim Breen said. “The AI revolution is driving strong, durable demand for GF’s technologies that enable tomorrow’s datacenters, including GF’s leading silicon photonics, as well as GaN for power applications."

The rapid rise of AI in both the cloud and at the edge is driving the adoption of new technology platforms and 3D heterogeneous integration technologies. These advanced solutions are essential to meet the exponentially growing requirements for power efficiency, bandwidth density and performance. 

GF expects the project to assist its 22FDX and silicon photonics capabilities in New York and its development of differentiated GaN-based power solutions in Vermont.

The investment includes more than $13 billion to expand and modernize its New York and Vermont facilities and funding for its recently launched New York Advanced Packaging and Photonics Center.

GF is also committing an additional $3 billion to advance packaging innovation, silicon photonics and next-generation GaN technologies.

"We are excited by the expansion of GlobalFoundries’ manufacturing base right here in the U.S., which is core to Starlink’s growth and our commitment to manufacturing in the U.S., as well as our mission to deliver high-speed internet access to millions of people around the world," SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell said.

