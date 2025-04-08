3D Systems Unveils Application-Specific Additive Manufacturing Solutions

3D Systems announced several new solutions at RAPID+TCT 2025, including its Figure 4 135 3D printer and Figure 4 Tough 75C FR Black material that form the foundation of its additive manufacturing solution for precision, high-mix, low-volume applications (HMLV), including motorsports components, furniture hardware and electrical connectors.

Additionally, the company plans to debut its first-to-market new module for its EXT Titan Pellet printers, which delivers improved process efficiency for a variety of applications that require machining during post-processing.

3D Systems also announced availability of the QuickCast Diamond build style, available in 3D Systems’ 3D Sprint software, to be used with its PSLA 270 projector-based technology, accelerating time to part-in-hand.

High Throughput, Precision Manufacturing Solution for Plastics Parts

3D Systems introduced the Figure 4 135 to address HMLV manufacturing needs. According to the company, the solution is ideal for manufacturing industries where a process capability index (CpK) of at least 1.33 or above is required for critical processes.

The Figure 4 135 reportedly exceeds these standards, making it reliable for precision applications where a manufacturer is replacing or supplementing injection mold tooling, including furniture components such as custom assemblies that require special design considerations for low volume furniture production, medical components requiring biocompatible material and precision and low volume consumer electronics requiring accuracy and repeatability.

3D Systems also introduced Figure 4 Tough 75C FR Black, a tough, flame-retardant material recognized by UL with a UL94 V0 rating at thin wall thickness (i.e., 0.4mm) and a Relative Thermal Index (RTI) for long-term electrical of 150°C and mechanical use of 130°C.

The company said the solution is ideally suited for applications such as appliances, consumer electronics and automotive that require accuracy, heat resistance, durability, flexibility and electrical safety.

The Figure 4 135 solution, both the printer and material, is available for immediate ordering.

Novel Solution Drives Significant Improvements in Process Efficiency

3D Systems announced a new module that is patent-pending scanning technology available for 3D Systems’ EXT 1070 Titan Pellet and EXT 1270 Titan Pellet printers.

Part Solidity Optimization: This new module optimizes the extrusion flow rate in real time, reducing the opportunity for voids to form. The improved solidity reduces post-processing time in machined printed parts by up to 50%.

Print Bed Mapping: Print bed leveling can be a critical step to avoid print failure when printing large format parts. This module scans the print bed in under 60 seconds and provides a numeric height map from which operators can determine if leveling is necessary and make precise adjustments where needed. This can reduce time spent on a single leveling operation by up to 60% as compared to the previous method of mapping and leveling.

This new module will be standard on new EXT Titan Pellet systems equipped with the optional milling spindle toolhead and the hardware can be field installed on existing machines, integrating seamlessly with EXT Titan control software.

The module is planned to be available in the third quarter of 2025.

Produce Investment Casting Patterns Faster, with Higher Yield and Lower Cost

3D Systems reportedly enhanced the performance of QuickCast, making the QuickCast Diamond build style available with 3D Systems’ PSLA 270.

This projector-based Stereolithography (SLA) printer combines high-speed production with part quality and mechanical stability, delivering accurate mid-size components. It merges the precision of traditional SLA with the speed and material versatility of Figure 4 technology.

When using the QuickCast Diamond build style in 3D Systems’ 3D Sprint additive manufacturing software, manufacturers can rapidly design and create structured copies of parts to produce a tree. Employing the QuickCast Diamond build style on the PSLA 270 enables foundries to reliably deliver large, high precision investment casting at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional tooling and with no limitation on geometric complexity.

The QuickCast Diamond build style is immediately available for 3D Systems’ PSLA 270.