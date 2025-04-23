How Tesla, Boeing Deal With Uncertainty of Trade War

Akzo Nobel, Boston Scientific and AT&T also shared perspectives.

Damian Troise
Apr 23, 2025
People pass by a Tesla sign at the Manila International Auto Show in Pasay city, Philippines Friday, April 11, 2025.
People pass by a Tesla sign at the Manila International Auto Show in Pasay city, Philippines Friday, April 11, 2025.
AP Photo/Aaron Favila

NEW YORK (AP) — Uncertainty over tariffs and an unpredictable trade war is weighing heavily on companies as they report their latest financial results and try to give investors financial forecasts.

Some tariffs remain in place against key U.S. trading partners, but others have been postponed to give nations time to negotiate. The tariff and trade picture has been shifting for months, sometimes changing drastically on a daily basis. Those shifts make it difficult for companies and investors to make a reliable assessment of any impact to costs and sales.

On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he expects a "de-escalation" in the trade war between the U.S. and China, but cautioned that talks between the two sides had yet to formally start.

Here's how several big companies are dealing with the tariff confusion:

Tesla

Tesla is in a better position than most car companies to deal with tariffs because it makes most of its U.S. cars domestically. But it still sources materials from other nations and will face import taxes.

The bigger impact will be seen in the company's energy business. The company said the impact will be "outsized" because it sources LFP battery cells from China.

The broader trade war could also hurt the company as China, the world's largest electric vehicle market, retaliates against the U.S. Tesla was forced earlier this month to stop taking orders from mainland customers for two models, its Model S and Model X. It makes the Model Y and Model 3 for the Chinese market at its factory in Shanghai.

CEO Elon Musk, an adviser to President Donald Trump, on Tuesday reiterated that he believes "lower tariffs are generally a good idea for prosperity." But he added that ultimately the president decides on what tariffs to impose.

Akzo Nobel

The Amsterdam-based maker of paints and coatings for industrial and commercial use said the big risk from tariffs could come in the form of lower demand for its products.

The company said almost all sales of finished goods in the U.S. were locally produced, with the majority of raw materials locally sourced.

"Over the years, we deliberately localized both our procurement and production in the U.S.," said CEO Gregoire Poux-Guillaume, in a conference call with analysts. "We also largely run China for China and use the rest of Asia instead as an export base."

The company's products range from paints and coatings for the automotive industry to the do-it-yourself homeowner. Broader tariffs could squeeze consumers and businesses and hurt sales.

Boston Scientific

The medical device maker said it expects most of the effecs of tariffs to hit the company during the second half of the year, but that it can absorb the impact.

The company raised its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year, despite the tariffs. It estimates a $200 million impact from tariffs in 2025, but said it can offset that through higher sales and reductions in discretionary spending.

The company said it has a long-standing supply chain around the globe and has made significant investments in the U.S.

Boeing

Boeing said much of its supply chain is in the U.S. and many of its imports from Canada and Mexico are exempt from tariffs under an existing trade agreement.

The company does have suppliers in Japan and Italy, but it expects to recover those tariff costs. The net annual cost of higher tariffs on the supply chain is less than $500 million.

A bigger concern is the potential for retaliatory tariffs, which could impact its ability to deliver aircraft. China, a key target for U.S. tariffs, has retaliated in part by no longer accepting deliveries of Boeing aircraft.

AT&T

AT&T, like its peers in the telecommunications sector, faces higher costs for cellphones and other equipment.

The company said it believes it can manage anticipated higher costs, based on the current pause in some tariffs and its supply chain.

"The magnitude of any increase will depend on a variety of factors, including how much of the tariffs the vendors pass on, the impact that the tariffs have on consumer and business demand," said CEO John Stankey, on a conference call with analysts.

Latest in Trade
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Sponsored
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
April 21, 2025
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent listens as President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he participates in a ceremonial swearing in of Paul Atkins as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Washington.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Says Chinese Trade War Not 'Sustainable'
April 23, 2025
Fastenal distribution center, Kitchener, Ontario, Oct. 2023.
Fastenal CEO Says Company Has Raised 'Some' Prices in Response to Tariffs
April 21, 2025
Workers load coal on trucks at a coal yard port on the Yangtze River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Sunday, April 20, 2025.
China Warns Countries Against Making Trade Deals with U.S. Unfavorable to Beijing
April 21, 2025
Related Stories
Workers load coal on trucks at a coal yard port on the Yangtze River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Sunday, April 20, 2025.
Trade
China Warns Countries Against Making Trade Deals with U.S. Unfavorable to Beijing
Elizabeth Mahon, owner of baby store Three Littles, unpacks strollers and other inventory ordered by customers ahead of tariff-driven price increases at her Union Market location in Washington, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Trade
Strollers, Other Baby Products Will Get More Expensive, Harder to Find with Tariffs
Shipping containers are seen at Port Jersey, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Jersey City, N.J.
Trade
Trump Exaggerates Revenue from Tariffs
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Sponsor Content
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
More in Trade
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Sponsored
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Artificial intelligence can help manufacturers achieve peak visibility, eliminate waste, and ensure safety.
April 21, 2025
Fastenal distribution center, Kitchener, Ontario, Oct. 2023.
Trade
Fastenal CEO Says Company Has Raised 'Some' Prices in Response to Tariffs
But Dan Florness also said that the distributor is working with customers to manage the added costs.
April 21, 2025
Workers load coal on trucks at a coal yard port on the Yangtze River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Sunday, April 20, 2025.
Trade
China Warns Countries Against Making Trade Deals with U.S. Unfavorable to Beijing
The country vowed to take countermeasures.
April 21, 2025
Elizabeth Mahon, owner of baby store Three Littles, unpacks strollers and other inventory ordered by customers ahead of tariff-driven price increases at her Union Market location in Washington, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Trade
Strollers, Other Baby Products Will Get More Expensive, Harder to Find with Tariffs
An estimated 90% of the core baby care products and their parts are made in Asia.
April 21, 2025
Shipping containers are seen at Port Jersey, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Jersey City, N.J.
Trade
Trump Exaggerates Revenue from Tariffs
He claims that the U.S. is earning $2 billion per day.
April 21, 2025
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts, right, and Chris Coons are interviewed by the Associated Press in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Trade
U.S. Lawmakers' Bipartisan Taiwan Visit Signals Support Despite Harsh Words and Tariffs from Trump
Conversations were "optimistic and forward-looking."
April 18, 2025
This photo shows vehicles bound for foreign countries at a logistics center in Kawasaki near Tokyo, Thursday, March 27, 2025.
Trade
Japan Reports $63 Billion Trade Surplus with U.S. as It Talks with Trump on Tariffs
Japan still faces a 25% tax on imported cars, auto parts, steel and aluminum exports.
April 17, 2025
Mohammad Yousaf Dar weaves a Kashmiri hand-knotted carpet at his home in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on April 12, 2025.
Trade
Trump's Tariffs Threaten Survival of Centuries-Old Kashmiri Carpet Industry
Tariffs have inadvertently affected handicraft industries in regions that rely on the U.S. market.
April 17, 2025
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects honor guards during the official welcoming ceremony at the national palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Trade
China Appoints New Trade Negotiator During Tariff Fight with U.S.
The country faces 145% taxes on exports to the U.S.
April 16, 2025
President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he departs after welcoming the 2025 College Football National Champions, the Ohio State University football team, during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Trump Joining Trade Negotiations with Japan at White House
The country is among the first to start negotiations with the U.S.
April 16, 2025
A woman uses hairspray to fixe the hair on a nutcracker titled 'Resolute Desk of the President,' featuring a seated figure signing a 'presidential proclamation,' at the Steinbach-Volkskunst nutcracker factory in Marienberg, Germany, Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
Operations
Trump's Tariffs Could Be Tough to Crack for German Nutcracker Maker
The company's factory produces hand-crafted nutcrackers that are snapped up by Americans.
April 16, 2025
A bottle of maple syrup is placed on a shelf at Judd's Wayeeses Farms in Morgan, Vt., on Friday, April 11, 2025.
Trade
Vermont Syrup Makers Face Uncertainty Amid Canada, China Tariff Chaos
“It’s uncertain enough making maple syrup.”
April 16, 2025
Boxes of ginger from China are stacked at a grocery market in the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, April 11, 2025.
Trade
As Tariffs Put China-U.S. Trade in Peril, Chinese Businesses Ponder the Future
The increased tariff, one analyst said, amounts to “almost a trade embargo.”
April 16, 2025
The Johnson & Johnson logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 12, 2021.
Trade
Johnson & Johnson Expects $400 Million in Tariff-Related Costs
The most substantial impact comes from tariffs against China and retaliatory tariffs from China.
April 15, 2025
A logo of SK Hynix is seen at Korea Electronics Show in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 8, 2019.
Trade
South Korea to Boost Support of Semiconductor Industry in the Face of Trump's Tariffs
Plans aim to address uncertainties stemming from U.S. trade policies.
April 15, 2025