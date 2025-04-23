Musk Says He'll Spend Less Time in Washington, More Time Running Tesla After Profit Plunges

Investors, who are down more than 40% for the year, say Musk is too distracted.

Bernard Condon
Apr 23, 2025
Protesters rally during a protest outside a Tesla showroom against U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk outside a Tesla showroom in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Protesters rally during a protest outside a Tesla showroom against U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk outside a Tesla showroom in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk says he'll be spending less time in Washington slashing government costs and more time running Tesla after his electric vehicle company reported a big drop in profits.

Musk said on a conference call with analysts Tuesday that "now that the major work of establishing Department of Government Efficiency is done," that he will be "allocating far more of my time to Tesla" starting in May. Musk said he now expects to spend just "a day or two per week on government matters"

Tesla struggled to sell vehicles as it faced angry protests over Musk's leadership of DOGE, a jobs-cutting group that has divided the country. The Austin, Texas, company reported a 71% drop in profits and a 9% decline in revenue for the first quarter.

"Investors wanted to see him recommit to Tesla," said Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives. "This is a big step in the right direction."

Investors sent Tesla shares up more than 5% in after-hours trading, although they are still down more than 40% for the year.

The company reconfirmed that it expects to roll out a cheaper version of its best-selling vehicle, the Model Y sport utility vehicle, in the first half of this year. It also stuck with its predictions that it will be able to launch a paid driverless robotaxi service in Austin in June and have much of its fleet operating by itself next year.

"There will be millions of Teslas operating autonomously in the second half of the year," Musk said in a conference call after the results were announced. He later added about the personal use of autonomous vehicles, "Can you go to sleep in our cars and wake up at your destination? I'm confident that will be available in many cities in the U.S. by the end of this year."

Auto analyst Sam Abuelsamid at Telemetry Insight said he doubts Musk's predictions.

"The system is not robust enough to operate unsupervised. It still makes far too many errors," he said. "It will suddenly make mistakes that will lead to a crash."

The planned rollout of the robotaxi without a steering wheel or pedals comes as federal regulators still have open investigations into whether the technology that Tesla hopes will allow cars to drive themselves is completely safe.

Tesla's driver-assistance technology that can steer or stop a car but still requires humans to take over at any time — its so-called Autopilot — is being probed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for whether it alerts drivers sufficiently when their attention wanders. And the company's Full Self-Driving, which is only partial self-driving and has drawn criticism for misleading drivers with the name, has come under scrutiny for its tie to accidents in low-visibility conditions like when there is sun glare.

Another challenge to Tesla, which once dominated the EV business: It is facing fierce competition for the first time.

Earlier this year, Chinese EV maker BYD announced it had developed an electric battery that can charge within minutes. And Tesla's European rivals have begun offering new models with advanced technology that is making them real Tesla alternatives just as popular opinion has turned against Musk. The Tesla CEO has alienated potential buyers in Europe by publicly supporting far-right politicians there.

Tesla said Tuesday that quarterly profits fell from $1.39 billion to $409 million, or 12 cents a share. That's far below analyst estimates. Tesla's revenue fell from $21.3 billion to $19.3 billion in the January through March period, also below Wall Street's forecast. Tesla's gross margins, a measure of earnings for each dollar of revenue, fell from 17.4% to 16.3% .

Tesla has said it will be hurt less by the Trump administration's tariffs than most U.S. car companies because it makes most of its U.S. cars domestically. But it won't be completely unscathed. It sources some materials for its vehicles from abroad that will now face import taxes.

Tesla warned in announcing its results that tariffs will hit its energy storage business, too.

Retaliation from China will also hurt Tesla. The company was forced earlier this month to stop taking orders from mainland customers for two models, its Model S and Model X. It makes the Model Y and Model 3 for the Chinese market at its factory in Shanghai.

The company's side business of selling "regulatory credits" to other automakers that fall short of emission standards boosted results for the quarter.

Tesla generated $595 million from credit sales, up from $442 million a year ago.

The company generated $2.2 billion in cash flow versus $242 million a year earlier.

Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein said earlier reports of plunging sales that had tanked the stock made the quarterly results almost predictable.

"They're not particularly surprising given that deliveries were down," he said. "It was good to see positive cash flow."

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
April 1, 2025
A concept car is shown during the Volkswagen Group media night ahead of the Auto Show in Shanghai, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
EVs, Tariffs in Spotlight as Chinese Automakers Take Leading Role at Shanghai Auto Ahow
April 23, 2025
Tesla vehicles line a parking lot at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory on Sept. 18, 2023.
Tesla Q1 Profit Falls Sharply
April 22, 2025
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk walks to the stage to speak at the Butler Farm Show, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Tesla to Report 1st Quarter Performance
April 22, 2025
Related Stories
A concept car is shown during the Volkswagen Group media night ahead of the Auto Show in Shanghai, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
Automotive
EVs, Tariffs in Spotlight as Chinese Automakers Take Leading Role at Shanghai Auto Ahow
Tesla vehicles line a parking lot at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory on Sept. 18, 2023.
Automotive
Tesla Q1 Profit Falls Sharply
Vehicles for export are parked at a port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
Automotive
As Trump Considers Auto Tariffs Pause, Parts Exemptions Could Be Key for U.S. Industry
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 1, 2025
Tesla vehicles line a parking lot at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory on Sept. 18, 2023.
Automotive
Tesla Q1 Profit Falls Sharply
The company reported a 71% drop in profits.
April 22, 2025
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk walks to the stage to speak at the Butler Farm Show, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Automotive
Tesla to Report 1st Quarter Performance
The company has been hammered by protests and plummeting sales.
April 22, 2025
Vehicles for export are parked at a port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
Automotive
As Trump Considers Auto Tariffs Pause, Parts Exemptions Could Be Key for U.S. Industry
"We are impacted by layer upon layer of additional compounding tariffs."
April 15, 2025
Rbw Facility Vehicle
Automotive
British Electric Vehicle Maker RBW Breaks Ground on First U.S. Manufacturing Plant
The facility will produce left-hand drive Roadster and GT models tailored for U.S. drivers.
April 15, 2025
President Donald Trump waits to greet El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele at the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington.
Automotive
Trump Considers Pausing Auto Tariffs as World Economy Endures Whiplash
Trump previously described the 25% tariffs as "permanent."
April 14, 2025
Lucid
Automotive
Lucid to Acquire Nikola Facilities, Assets
The EV maker also plans to extend job offers to 300 former employees of the bankrupt company.
April 11, 2025
I Stock 1272286238
Automotive
GM Pauses Production, Cuts Staff at Canadian Plant
The company says the layoffs are the result of lagging demand, not tariffs
April 11, 2025
Volunteers gather at The Rolls-Royce Foundation in Mechanicsburg, Pa., Saturday, April 5, 2025.
Automotive
Volunteers Dote Over Iconic Cars At Little Known Rolls-Royce Museum in Pennsylvania Farm Country
About 50 volunteers gather twice a month to clean, maintain and drive the fleet.
April 10, 2025
Rivian
Automotive
Rivian Spins Out Micromobility Business Into New Startup
The startup secured a $105 million investment.
April 9, 2025
Inside Harbinger's manufacturing facility.
Automotive
Harbinger Launches Serial Production of American-Made, Medium-Duty Electric Vehicle
Harbinger has already manufactured more than 100 units for electric trucks, motorhomes and more.
April 8, 2025
Industry leaders in logistics and delivery are already making the move to electrification.
Automotive
Electrifying Logistics and Delivery Fleets
U.S. based manufacturers stand ready to churn out electrified commercial vehicles.
April 7, 2025
An unsold 2021 F-Type coupe sits at a Jaguar dealership in this photograph taken Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Littleton, Colo.
Automotive
Jaguar, Land Rover Maker Pauses Shipments to U.S. as it Develops Post-Tariff Plans
Analysts expect other British carmakers to follow suit.
April 7, 2025
Workers arrive at the Stellantis car assembly plant in Toluca, Mexico, Thursday, April 3, 2025.
Automotive
U.S. Tariffs Ripple Through Auto Supply Chains Into Mexico
Mexico exported 87% of the nearly 4 million vehicles it produced to the U.S. last year.
April 4, 2025
Vehicles move along the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV assembly line at the General Motors Orion Assembly on June 15, 2023, in Lake Orion, Mich.
Automotive
U.S. Electric Vehicle Industry Collateral Damage in Escalating Trade War
Here's what consumers should know about the impact of tariffs on electric vehicles.
April 4, 2025