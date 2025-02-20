Trade Conflict Casts Shadow Over Access to Vital Elements Needed By Technology Sector

They're used in EVs, cell phones, wind turbines and other industries the U.S. has sought to develop.

Damian Troise
Feb 20, 2025
Trade War
iStock.com/wildpixel

NEW YORK (AP) — Lithium and other elements that the U.S. needs for vital defense, energy and other applications could become harder to obtain if the Trump administration goes ahead with tariffs and other protectionist policies aimed at China.

China refines more than 90% of the global supply of so-called "rare earth elements," which include neodymium and dysprosium. Not actually rare, these 17 elements are difficult to mine and refine because they're not often found in concentrated deposits. Some elements, like lithium, are usually mentioned along with rare earth elements, because they are also critical for the tech sector.

Without them, cellphones wouldn't vibrate and computer hard drives wouldn't operate. They're used in wind turbines, electric cars and other industries the U.S. has sought to develop.

The U.S. imports more than 80% of its rare earth elements, with most of those imports coming from China. A trade war impacts cellphone and other tech companies making their products in China when they have to ship those products to the U.S. and pay an import tariff.

President Donald Trump imposed 10% tariffs on all Chinese imports to the U.S. earlier in February. That was on top of existing tariffs on specific Chinese goods dating back to Trump's first term. China has since retaliated with up to 15% tariffs on a range of U.S. goods and more export controls on elements critical to the production of modern high-tech products.

Development and growth plans for smartphone makers, renewable energy companies and the broader technology sector all depend in part on access to rare earth elements. Apple has been increasing its use of recycled materials for its batteries and devices to help lower its need for newly mined and refined materials.

Demand is only expected to grow over the next few decades, especially with advances in computing power and artificial intelligence technology.

The International Energy Agency expects total demand for rare earth elements to surge 72% to 134 kilotons between 2021 and 2030. Supply requirements are expected to rise at roughly the same rate, but the total amount would lag demand at 98 kilotons.

Rare earth metals have been behind some recent geopolitical issues as the U.S. and other nations try to access sources outside of China. The U.S. is the world's second biggest producer of rare earth metals, with about 12% of the global total.

President Donald Trump's pitch to acquire Greenland comes amid climate change that is expected to make more of the Arctic island's resources available. Melting ice is expected to make rich deposits of rare earth elements, lithium, and other natural resources more accessible.

Trump has also mentioned future aid deals with Ukraine, another source of rare earth elements.

Latest in Trade
Trade War
Trade Conflict Casts Shadow Over Access to Vital Elements Needed By Technology Sector
February 20, 2025
A container ship is loaded and unloaded at a container terminal at a port of Kawasaki near Tokyo on March 9, 2022.
Japan's Exports, Imports Grew in January as Tariff Worries Loom
February 19, 2025
Containers are stacked at the cargo terminal in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
U.S. Displaced China as Germany's Biggest Single Trading Partner Last Year
February 19, 2025
Tariffs
Plumbing and PVF Supplier Increasing Prices After Latest Tariff Announcement
February 18, 2025
Related Stories
A container ship is loaded and unloaded at a container terminal at a port of Kawasaki near Tokyo on March 9, 2022.
Trade
Japan's Exports, Imports Grew in January as Tariff Worries Loom
United States Vice-President JD Vance addresses the audience during the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
Trade
U.S. Presents Ukraine With Document to Access Rare Earth Minerals
A worker in protective clothes melts steel at the Zaporizhstal Iron and Steelworks, one of the country's largest steel plants, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
Trade
Trump's Tariffs Expose Ukraine's Steel Industry to Another War
President Donald Trump listens to a question from a reporter as Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick watches after Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Trump Signs Plan for Reciprocal Tariffs on U.S. Trading Partners
More in Trade
A container ship is loaded and unloaded at a container terminal at a port of Kawasaki near Tokyo on March 9, 2022.
Trade
Japan's Exports, Imports Grew in January as Tariff Worries Loom
Exports rose in a variety of products, including machinery, medical goods and ships.
February 19, 2025
Containers are stacked at the cargo terminal in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
Trade
U.S. Displaced China as Germany's Biggest Single Trading Partner Last Year
This is the first time this has happened in 10 years.
February 19, 2025
Tariffs
Operations
Plumbing and PVF Supplier Increasing Prices After Latest Tariff Announcement
"Despite our continued efforts to mitigate these costs, we must implement a price increase."
February 18, 2025
President Trump listens to a question from a reporter as Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick in the Oval Office, Feb. 13, 2025.
Trade
Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs Will Overturn Decades of Trade Policy
They are likely to create chaos for global businesses — and conflict with both adversaries and allies.
February 17, 2025
United States Vice-President JD Vance addresses the audience during the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
Trade
U.S. Presents Ukraine With Document to Access Rare Earth Minerals
But offered almost nothing in return.
February 17, 2025
A worker in protective clothes melts steel at the Zaporizhstal Iron and Steelworks, one of the country's largest steel plants, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
Trade
Trump's Tariffs Expose Ukraine's Steel Industry to Another War
The U.S. import duties could cost the weakened industry $58 million in revenue.
February 17, 2025
President Donald Trump listens to a question from a reporter as Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick watches after Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Trump Signs Plan for Reciprocal Tariffs on U.S. Trading Partners
The move would match U.S. tariffs to the tax rates other countries charge on imports.
February 14, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks as Tulsi Gabbard is sworn in as the Director of National Intelligence in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Trump Says He'll Announce Reciprocal Tariffs on U.S. Trading Partners on Thursday
Trump has said tariffs will help create factory jobs, but economists paint a different picture.
February 13, 2025
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as Jordan's King Abdullah II departs the White House after meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Trump Readies Matching Tariffs on Trade Partners
"If they charge us, we charge them," Trump said.
February 12, 2025
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on Aug. 27, 2024.
Trade
Japan Says It Has Asked U.S. to Exclude It from 25% Steel, Aluminum Tariffs
This would be a a change from duty-free quotas that Tokyo was given previously.
February 12, 2025
In this July 7, 2018, file photo, whiskeys distilled and bottled in the U.S. are displayed for sale in a grocery store in Beijing.
Trade
U.S. Sales Fall for American Whiskeys as Threats of a Trade War Heat Up
Tariff talk is casting a shadow over already unsatisfying 2024 results.
February 11, 2025
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, speaks in Canberra, about his telephone conversation with President Donald Trump who Albanese says has agreed to consider a tariff exemption on Australian steel and aluminum imports.
Trade
Trump Considers Tariff Exemptions on Australian Steel, Aluminum
Australian steelmaker BlueScope employs thousands of workers in the U.S.
February 11, 2025
President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower, Sept. 27, 2024, in New York.
Trade
Ukraine's Rare Earth Elements Could Help Keep U.S. Military Aid Flowing
The country features some of the largest reserves of titanium and lithium in Europe.
February 11, 2025
President Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 10, 2025.
Trade
Trump Steps Up 2018 Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum
The tariffs carry inflation risks at a moment when voters are already weary of high prices.
February 11, 2025
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the historic synchronization of the Baltic states with the EU electricity system activation ceremony of the 'Baltic Energy Independence Day' in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.
Trade
EU Vows Countermeasures to U.S. Tariffs
The bloc could target bourbon, jeans, peanut butter and motorcycles.
February 11, 2025