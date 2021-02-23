Huawei Unveils Flagship Foldable Smartphone

But amid sanctions, the phone will only be sold in China.

Feb 23rd, 2021
Joe McDonald
In this Thursday, May 16, 2019 file photo, a man is silhouetted near the Huawei logo in Beijing. Struggling under U.S. sanctions, Chinese tech giant Huawei has unveiled a new flagship foldable smartphone but says it will only be sold in China.
In this Thursday, May 16, 2019 file photo, a man is silhouetted near the Huawei logo in Beijing. Struggling under U.S. sanctions, Chinese tech giant Huawei has unveiled a new flagship foldable smartphone but says it will only be sold in China.
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File

BEIJING (AP) — Struggling under U.S. sanctions, Huawei unveiled a folding smartphone with an 8-inch (20-centimeter) -wide screen Monday to show off its tech prowess but said it will be sold only in China.

The Mate X2 highlights the challenges for Huawei Technologies Ltd. after Washington cut off access to U.S. processor chips and Google services. Last year, Huawei fell from the top-selling global smartphone brand to sixth place.

Huawei says the Mate X2, its third folding phone, has crisper visuals and better sound for movies and games. It runs on Huawei’s most advanced processor chip, the Kirin 9000.

The phone offers “a truly immersive experience,” the president of Huawei’s consumer unit, Richard Yu, said at a launch event broadcast online.

Huawei, China's first global tech brand, was battered by being put on an export blacklist by then-President Donald Trump in 2019 as a security risk, an accusation the company denies. Huawei sold its budget-priced Honor smartphone brand in November to focus resources on higher-end models.

The Mate X2 will start at 17,999 yuan ($2,785), according to Yu.

Monday’s launch “says a lot about how it still wants to trumpet its advances in technology, even if commercially speaking, its shipments will be severely hampered,” said Bryan Ma of IDC in an email.

Executives said earlier Huawei stockpiled chips and other components in preparation for a possible U.S. cutoff. It isn't clear how long those supplies might last.

Huawei designed the Kirin line that powers its most advanced smartphones but relies on outside manufacturers including Taiwan's TSMC to make them.

The Trump administration stepped up sanctions last year by blocking TSMC and other global producers from using U.S. technology to make chips for Huawei, including those designed by the company.

Chinese officials accuse Washington of abusing national security complaints to suppress rising technology competitors. Huawei denies accusations it might facilitate Chinese spying.

Without Google music and other services preinstalled, Huawei’s smartphone sales, including Honor, fell 22% last year to 188.5 million, according to Canalys.

Huawei’s founder, Ren Zhengfei, said Feb. 9 he didn’t expect new U.S. President Joe Biden to lift Trump’s sanctions but expressed confidence the company can survive. Huawei, headquartered in Shenzhen in southern China, also is the biggest global maker of switching equipment for phone networks.

Huawei’s smartphone unit depends increasingly on its home China market, which accounts for more than 70% of sales, up from 50% in 2019. The loss of Google services had no impact in China, where they aren’t licensed and Huawei already used local alternatives.

China’s ruling Communist Party has spent billions of dollars trying to build its own chip industry. But domestic producers lack the technology to manufacture chips for Huawei’s most advanced products.

“The bigger question is more about how long their current stockpile of components will last them,” said IDC’s Ma.

Huawei has yet to report 2020 sales and profit, but Ren, the founder, said they were better than the previous year. Huawei said revenue for the first nine months of 2020 rose 9.9% to 671.3 billion yuan ($100.4 billion).

More in Trade
A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Despite a short drop in early trading in Hong Kong, most major Asian stock indexes were higher on Thursday after President Joe Biden held his first conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping since taking office.
World Shares Mostly Gain After Biden Speaks with China's Xi
As of now, there was no indication of any major change in U.S. trade policy.
Feb 11th, 2021
I Stock 511655328
Maersk, the World's Largest Shipper, Reports Business Rebound
Maersk's business is closely watched as a barometer of global trade.
Feb 10th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Feb. 5, 2021.
Biden Treads Carefully Around Trump's Combative Trade Policy
Biden’s team has promised a platform that will support U.S. workers.
Feb 10th, 2021
A Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash., Nov. 4, 2019.
US Trade Deficit Rises to 12-Year High
The gap between what the U.S. sells and buys from abroad rose 17.7% last year to $679 billion.
Feb 5th, 2021
South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee during a press conference at the Government Complex in Seoul, Feb. 5, 2021.
South Korea's Trade Minister Drops Bid to Become WTO Chief
Nigeria's former finance minister is set to become the first woman to lead the organization.
Feb 5th, 2021
In this Nov. 12, 2018, file photo, flags of Canada and China are placed for the first China-Canada economic and financial strategy dialogue in Beijing, China. China says it has lodged a formal complaint with Canada over T-shirts ordered by one of the country’s Beijing Embassy staff that allegedly mocked China’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Wu-Tang Clan or Wuhan? T-shirt Ignites New China-Canada Tiff
An odd mix-up of a shirt order adds strain to an already weakened relationship.
Feb 3rd, 2021
Workers move boxes of computers on a street in Wuhan, China, Jan. 16, 2021.
China Manufacturing Growth Weakens in January
The report suggests a leveling off after a rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.
Feb 1st, 2021
Automated vehicles move shipping containers in a container port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province. The U.S.-Chinese trade war isn't going away under President Joe Biden.
Under Biden, China Faces Renewed Trade Pressure
China faces more opposition than ever due to its trade record, territorial disputes, abuses against ethnic Muslims, and accusations of theft and spying.
Jan 26th, 2021
An advertisement for Xiaomi at a subway station in Hong Kong, July 9, 2018.
US Blacklists Chinese Smartphone Maker, Plane Manufacturer
The Pentagon added nine companies to its list of Chinese firms with military links.
Jan 15th, 2021
In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech at the commemorating conference on the 70th anniversary of the Chinese army entering North Korea to resist the U.S. army, at the Great Hall fo the People in Beijing. Xi is asking former CEO Howard Schultz of Starbucks to help repair U.S.-Chinese relations that have plunged to their lowest level in decades amid a tariff war and tension over technology and security.
Xi Asks Starbucks' Schultz to Help Repair US-China Ties
Howard Schultz opened Starbucks' first China outlet in 1999 and is a frequent visitor.
Jan 15th, 2021
Aerial photo of a cargo ship in the Yangtze River, Nantong, China, Jan. 2, 2021.
China's Exports Up Despite Virus
Its trade surplus climbed to one of the highest levels ever reported.
Jan 14th, 2021
China has been accused of widespread rights violations against Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups.
China Vows to Defend Itself Over Labor Measures
The U.K. is demanding companies' supply chains are free of forced labor from the Xinjiang region.
Jan 13th, 2021