Mexico Celebrates Start of New Trade Accord With US, Canada

President López Manuel López Obrador said the accord will provide greater certainty to the three countries.

Jul 2nd, 2020
Associated Press
Mexico&apos;s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during an event.
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during an event.
Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico celebrated the implementation of a new free trade agreement with Canada and the United States that it hopes will lead to more investment in its struggling economy.

President Andrés Manuel Obrador will travel to Washington July 8-9 to meet with with President Donald Trump and recognize the achievement of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada accord.

López Obrador said the accord, which replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement, will provide greater certainty to the three countries in their commercial relationships.

Their supply chains are deeply intertwined. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was pressure from the U.S. government to allow some Mexican assembly plants to quickly reopen or remain open to cause less interruption.

“There are clear rules,” López Obrador said Wednesday. “You can’t have border closures or tariff increases on products without a legal-type procedure with the famous panels where representatives of the three countries participate.”

Known as the USMCA in English, the new agreement began to be negotiated when López Obrador won Mexican elections two years ago.

It incorporates stronger regulations, especially regarding labor conditions, that required changes to Mexican law.

But the arrest in June of crusading Mexican labor lawyer Susana Prieto on charges of inciting riot, threats and coercion has cast a shadow over the new trade pact, which was supposed to improve protections for workers rights.

United Steelworkers International President Tom Conway wrote that the arrest of Prieto proves "that Mexico hasn’t stopped the bullying of workers and their allies"

Lori Wallach, the director of Public Citizen’s Global Trade Watch, said “It’s a terrible start that on day one of a deal Trump said would transform trade, a leading Mexican labor lawyer has spent weeks in jail on trumped up charges.”

Mexican prosecutors say the charges stem from an intimidating protest this year at a local labor board hearing, and not from her leadership of strikes last year that won higher pay for workers at “maquiladora” assembly plants in the border city of Matamoros.

López Obrador’s first international trip of his presidency has garnered criticism at home, because Trump has been critical of Mexicans and Mexicans fear it could play to Trump’s electoral advantage. López Obrador insists he has no interest in intervening in U.S. domestic politics and the trip is simply to celebrate the new trade accord.

In 2016, Trump, then the Republican nominee, visited President Enrique Peña Nieto despite frequently targeting Mexico in his speeches and insisting that Mexico would pay for his border wall. At the time, López Obrador was extremely critical of Peña Nieto’s invitation to the candidate.

Trump had threatened crippling tariffs on Mexican imports last year unless Mexico did more to slow migration through its country.

But Trump has maintained surprisingly cordial relations with López Obrador.

“The United States appreciates the efforts of our partners in Mexico and Canada to ensure that North America is strengthening its economic ties while working to combat the coronavirus pandemic,” Trump said in a statement Wednesday. “To mark this historic achievement, I look forward to welcoming President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico to the White House on July 8, 2020, to continue our important dialogue on trade, health, and other issues central to our regional prosperity and security.”

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard did not provide details of next week’s visit, but said July 8 would be a bilateral encounter with Trump and a July 9 meeting would include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

More in Trade
A Google Maps street view of Tyson Foods&apos; meat plant in Springdale, Arkansas.
Hundreds Test Positive at Ark. Tyson Plant
Tyson is looking into reports that China has suspended poultry imports from the facility.
Jun 22nd, 2020
The website of the Canton Fair.
China Moves Vast Trade Fair Online, but Few Buyers Follow
The twice-a-year fair usually draws more than 180,000 foreign buyers and 60,000 Chinese vendors.
Jun 19th, 2020
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer arrives at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, June 17, 2020.
US Seeks Lower Tariffs Overseas, Fewer Duty-Free Imports
The Trump administration plans to carry on with its confrontational approach to world trade.
Jun 18th, 2020
A cargo ship approaches the port of Piraeus as other ships are anchored.
Stranded Seafarers Could Stop Work, Disrupting World Trade
80% of global trade by volume is transported by sea.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1163380661
Chinese Officials Call for Improved US Ties
A Chinese Cabinet advisor said the two countries should “waste no time” in improving relations to help better coordinate a pandemic response.
Jun 11th, 2020
A container ship is docked at Maher Terminals in Elizabeth, N.J.
US Trade Gap Rises to $49.4B in April
Exports and imports both posted record monthly drops.
Jun 4th, 2020
A worker wearing a protective face mask.
China's Manufacturing Still Sluggish
The pandemic has slowed economies globally, depressing demand for Chinese exports.
Jun 1st, 2020
United Auto Workers members leave the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Warren Truck Plant..
Automakers Help Restart US Industry
More than 130,000 autoworkers returned to factories across the U.S.
May 19th, 2020
I Stock 546422944
India Raises Foreign Investment in Defense Manufacturing
Global companies can now invest up to 74% in the country’s defense units.
May 18th, 2020
Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, center, speaks to reporters.
Sanctions Deal Critical Blow to Huawei
Washington announced further restrictions on the use of American technology in Huawei's chips.
May 18th, 2020
Packages of frozen beef filets from Australia, United States, and Canada are for sale at a supermarket in Beijing.
China Uses Trade as Weapon to Silence Virus Criticism
Beijing imposed sanctions after Australia's government called for an inquiry into the origins of the outbreak.
May 15th, 2020
An opened box of protective masks sits on a pallet at Direct Relief&apos;s distribution center in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Counterfeit Masks Reach Frontline Health Workers in US
Millions of medical masks, gloves, gowns and other supplies being used in hospitals across the country are counterfeit.
May 14th, 2020