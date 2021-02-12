Huawei Takes HSBC to Court in Extradition Fight

Huawei applied for records it believes will show CFO Meng Wanzhou didn't mislead the bank, as U.S. authorities allege.

Feb 12th, 2021
Kelvin Chan
In this Thursday, May 16, 2019 file photo, a man is silhouetted near the Huawei logo in Beijing. Huawei took U.K. bank HSBC to court on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 seeking documents the Chinese company says are key to its legal efforts to stop its chief financial officer from being extradited to the U.S. from Canada.
In this Thursday, May 16, 2019 file photo, a man is silhouetted near the Huawei logo in Beijing. Huawei took U.K. bank HSBC to court on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 seeking documents the Chinese company says are key to its legal efforts to stop its chief financial officer from being extradited to the U.S. from Canada.
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, file

LONDON (AP) — Huawei took U.K. bank HSBC to court on Friday seeking documents the Chinese company says are key to its legal efforts to stop its chief financial officer from being extradited to the U.S. from Canada.

Huawei applied at the U.K. High Court for records it believes will show Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou didn't mislead the bank, as U.S. authorities allege.

The legal request further complicates the geopolitical battle over Meng's case. It also adds to pressure faced by London-based HSBC, which earns much of its revenue in China.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, was detained in December 2018 on a U.S. request as she was changing flights in Vancouver. The U.S. government accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell telecommunications equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. Meng is fighting extradition to the U.S. where she is charged with committing fraud by misleading HSBC about the company's business dealings in Iran.

Huawei's legal argument focuses on an August 2013 PowerPoint presentation Meng gave to a senior HSBC executive in Hong Kong that detailed the company's relationship with Skycom and its compliance efforts.

Meng’s legal team has accused the U.S. of using a misleading summary of the meeting that cherrypicked selected slides. They are seeking the entire PowerPoint presentation, which they say shows Meng explained the relationship between Huawei and Skycom.

The company also wants the bank's records to better understand who at the bank knew about the meeting and what was discussed.

“In order for her to have a fair hearing in Canada, she needs these documents,” Huawei's lawyer, James Lewis, said at the hearing. He said U.S. authorities have refused to provide them but nothing prevents her defense from using them “if she can obtain them independently of disclosure by the U.S. prosecutor.”

HSBC’s lawyer told the judge the request should be rejected because the court doesn’t have jurisdiction.

“This application for disclosure in the U.K. is without merit,” the bank said in a media statement. “HSBC is not a party to the underlying criminal case in the U.S. or the extradition proceeding in Canada.”

Meng's arrest soured relations between China and the U.S. and Canada. In apparent retaliation, China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor.

The Canadian extradition proceedings for Meng, who remains free on bail in Vancouver, are set to resume on March 1, and could take years longer to conclude.

More in Technology
I Stock 1207928621
Q&A: How Biden's Buy American Order Will Impact Digitization
The order will undoubtedly impact digital channels, technology adoption, procurement and more.
Feb 9th, 2021
BAE Systems will supply and integrate the electric hybrid power and propulsion system for UVM’s new maritime vessel on Lake Champlain.
BAE to Power New Maritime Vessel with Hybrid Propulsion System
The technology creates a clean form of power and propulsion for the vessel and its auxiliary power needs such as heat, air conditioning, lighting, and working deck gear.
Feb 9th, 2021
In this screen shot from a YouTube video posted by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri speaks during a news conference as Oldsmar, Fla., Mayor Eric Seidel, left, listens, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Oldsmar, Fla. Authorities say a hacker gained access to Oldsmar's water treatment plant in an unsuccessful attempt to taint the water supply with a caustic chemical.
Hackers Breach Treatment Plant, Try to Poison Water
Nefarious actors were able to briefly increase the amount of a caustic chemical in the town's water supply.
Feb 9th, 2021
Vial of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, July 2020.
J&J Asks US to OK One-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine
The easier-to-use option could boost scarce vaccine supplies.
Feb 5th, 2021
University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Inventor to Get at Least $1.4M in Profit-Sharing Deal
He alleged his professor stole his invention for a drug delivery system while he was working toward his doctorate.
Feb 4th, 2021
Denmark's Acting Minister of Finance Morten Boedskov during a press conference at the Ministry of Finance in Copenhagen, Feb. 3, 2021.
Digital Passport to Prove Vaccinations
Denmark officials said the system would ease restrictions on business travel and public life.
Feb 3rd, 2021
Joe DiMeo poses for a portrait at NYU Langone Health, New York, Jan. 25, 2021.
Man Gets New Face, Hands in Rare Surgery
Joe DiMeo is relearning how to smile, blink, pinch and squeeze two years after being badly burned in a car crash.
Feb 3rd, 2021
CureVac headquarters in Tuebingen, Germany, Jan. 7, 2021.
GSK, CureVac to Make COVID-19 Vaccines Aimed at New Variants
Public health officials are concerned some mutations are making the virus harder to combat.
Feb 3rd, 2021
Ep110
Marines Want Autonomous Boats with Kamikaze Drones
A fleet of LRUSVs would deploy as a “collaborative swarm.”
Feb 3rd, 2021
Smartphonecovidtn
Smartphone-Based COVID-19 Test Takes 10 Minutes
Researchers tweaked a method of identifying norovirus to create a fast, accurate and inexpensive testing device.
Feb 3rd, 2021
Mm 175 Thumb
Say Goodbye to the Hellcat V8
Why is Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis all but signing its death certificate?
Feb 2nd, 2021
In this Dec. 17, 2018, file photo a man using a mobile phone walks past Google offices in New York. Google is closing the internal studio tasked with developing games for its Stadia cloud-gaming service, a move that raises questions about the future of its Stadia service itself. Google launched Stadia in November 2019 as a cloud-based gaming service, in deliberate contrast to pricey video-game consoles. But Google said Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 it will no longer invest in creating its own games for the service beyond any planned, near-term titles.
Google Shutters Plans for Home Grown Video Games
The effort lasted less than two years.
Feb 2nd, 2021