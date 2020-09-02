Apple, Google Build Virus-Tracing Tech Directly Into Phones

The software is designed to automatically alert people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Sep 2nd, 2020
Matt O'Brien
I Stock 1216351064
iStock

Apple and Google are trying to get more U.S. states to adopt their phone-based approach for tracing and curbing the spread of the coronavirus by building more of the necessary technology directly into phone software.

That could make it much easier for people to get the tool on their phone even if their local public health agency hasn't built its own compatible app.

The tech giants on Tuesday launched the second phase of their “exposure notification” system, designed to automatically alert people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Until now, only a handful of U.S. states have built pandemic apps using the tech companies' framework, which has seen somewhat wider adoption in Europe and other parts of the world.

States must choose whether they want to enable the Apple-Google system. If they do, iPhone users in those states will automatically be able to opt into the system without having to download an app. They’ll be prompted with a notification asking if they consent to running the system on their phones.

For people with Android phones, Google will automatically generate an Android app for public health agencies that phone users can then download.

The companies said they expect Maryland, Nevada, Virginia and Washington, D.C., to be the first in the U.S. to launch the new version of their tool. Virginia says nearly half a million of its 8.5 million residents have downloaded its app since the state in early August became the first to launch a customized pandemic app using the Google-Apple framework.

Other states that have since launched COVID-19 apps using the Google-Apple model include North Dakota, Wyoming, Alabama and Nevada. The University of Arizona also has one that is expected to eventually go statewide.

Some of the apps don't work as well once people travel across state borders, although a group of coordinating public health agencies is working to fix that by setting up a national server.

The technology relies on Bluetooth wireless signals to determine whether an individual has spent time near anyone else who has tested positive for the virus. Both people in this scenario must have signed up to use the Google-Apple technology. Instead of geographic location, the app relies on proximity. The companies say the app won't reveal personal information either to them or public health officials.

Individuals who receive such proximity alerts will typically be offered testing and health advice to prevent potential future spread of the virus.

Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, announcing the state's participation in the Apple-Google system at a press conference Tuesday, said it will help public health officials more quickly notify people of potential COVID-19 exposure and enhance existing efforts by health workers to trace the contacts of infected people.

More in Technology
Samsung Ap File South Korea Samsung Ap 5dc2e3309f517
Samsung Touts $2,000 Foldable Phone as a 'VIP' Experience
A few elite perks are aimed at affluent consumers still able to afford the finer things in life during tough times.
Sep 1st, 2020
Jean Grady wears an insulin pump to help manage her diabetes at her home in Westford, Vt., Aug. 24, 2020.
Telehealth Expansion Eyed Beyond Pandemic
Permanently expanding access will involve striking a balance between costs and quality.
Sep 1st, 2020
Handcuffs Arrest Istock 5d3764079effe
Researcher Arrested for Destroying Hard Drive During Investigation
The internal hard drive "was irreparably damaged."
Aug 31st, 2020
Huawei store in Beijing, July 15, 2020.
France Won't Ban Huawei
But the government says it favors European providers for security reasons.
Aug 31st, 2020
A man opens social media app &apos;TikTok&apos; on his cell phone.
What Does Walmart See in TikTok? Millions of Young Shoppers
Walmart has mostly failed in its efforts to break Amazon's online dominance.
Aug 31st, 2020
Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX.
Elon Musk Wants YOU to Build a Brain-Computer Interface
His startup, Neuralink, wants to one day implant computer chips inside the human brain.
Aug 31st, 2020
I Stock 901870214
How Apparel Materials Keep Athletes Cooler
Cool touch shirts can make you feel cool on hot days, but which materials work best?
Aug 28th, 2020
Test flight of a manned &apos;&apos;flying car.&apos;
'Flying Car' Gets Off Ground
The motorcycle-like contraption even had a person aboard.
Aug 28th, 2020
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France.
Amazon Has a New Fitness Tracker and Wants to Get Personal
The device listens to your voice and tells you when you sounded happy or sad.
Aug 28th, 2020
In this July 21, 2020 file photo, a man opens social media app &apos;TikTok&apos; on his cell phone, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Walmart said Thursday, Aug. 27, that it&apos;s interested in teaming up with Microsoft to buy the U.S. business of TikTok, the popular Chinese video app.
Walmart Joins Microsoft Bid for TikTok
It may seem like an unlikely combination, but Microsoft and Walmart are already business partners.
Aug 27th, 2020
Thumb Master
Inside a Special Forces Smartphone
Every aspect of the phone’s design is focused on maximum practicality, security and durability.
Aug 27th, 2020
Steven Spielberg arrives with his father Arnold for the 25th annual nominees luncheon hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Beverly Hills, Calif., Feb. 13, 2006.
Computer Pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven's Dad, Dies at 103
Spielberg and Charles Propster designed the GE-225 mainframe computer in the late 1950s.
Aug 27th, 2020