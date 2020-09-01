Samsung Touts $2,000 Foldable Phone as a 'VIP' Experience

A few elite perks are aimed at affluent consumers still able to afford the finer things in life during tough times.

Sep 1st, 2020
Michael Liedtke
Samsung Ap File South Korea Samsung Ap 5dc2e3309f517
AP file

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Samsung's second attempt at a foldable smartphone will come with a $2,000 price tag and a few elite perks aimed at affluent consumers still able to afford the finer things in life during tough times.

The phone, dubbed the Z Fold2, will include a VIP package that will provide access to fancy restaurants and golf clubs to supplement the device's multipurpose design.

When folded up, the device looks like most other phones. But when its interior 7.6-inch screen is opened up along its side hinges, it is quickly transformed into the equivalent of a mini-tablet.

“It's definitely a luxury device," said Drew Blackard, Samsung's vice president of mobile product management in the U.S.

Samsung provided a glimpse of the Z Fold2 last month while unveiling other new phones that cost at least $1,000, but waited until Tuesday to provide details about how much it will cost and when it will be in stores. Anyone willing to pay the Z Fold2's lofty price will be able to place an order online beginning Wednesday. It will be available in stores Sept. 18.

That will give the Z Fold2 a slight jump on Apple's next wave of iPhones. Those are expected to be released in October, a few weeks later than usual because of supply problems lingering from overseas factories that shut down during the early stages of the pandemic.

The Z Fold2 is supposed to be sturdier than last year's inaugural model. That initial foldable device proved to be far more fragile than Samsung had hoped, even after delaying its release by several months in an effort to fix issues noticed by people who received review models. Even with this year's improvements, the Z Fold2 will require special care that Samsung will explain in instructions accompanying the device.

The South Korean technology giant is hoping the versatility will infuse some excitement in a smartphone market that hasn't seen many breakthroughs aside from better cameras and other minor tweaks. The lull in innovation has caused more people to hold on to their existing phones for longer periods, dampening sales for Samsung, Apple and other manufacturers.

The new phone will also be equipped with the technology required to work on new ultrafast wireless networks known as 5G that are rolling out. That's another advantage over older phones that Samsung believes will prod more people to consider splurging on a new device.

Blackard cites another reason new phones are likely to draw interest: Even as more people work from home on laptop and desktop computers, they also have been using their mobile devices more frequently. In some cases, the usage is up by 50%, he said, based on the data that Samsung.

Even so, Blackard conceded that the Z Fold2 is likely to have limited appeal at a time when the recession has caused the U.S. unemployment rate to soar and is forcing millions of households to pinch pennies just to pay the monthly rent or mortgage.

In an effort to reach all ends of the market, Samsung recently introduced a 5G phone, the Galaxy A51, that sells for $500.

More in Technology
A man opens social media app &apos;TikTok&apos; on his cell phone.
What Does Walmart See in TikTok? Millions of Young Shoppers
Walmart has mostly failed in its efforts to break Amazon's online dominance.
Aug 31st, 2020
Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX.
Elon Musk Wants YOU to Build a Brain-Computer Interface
His startup, Neuralink, wants to one day implant computer chips inside the human brain.
Aug 31st, 2020
I Stock 901870214
How Apparel Materials Keep Athletes Cooler
Cool touch shirts can make you feel cool on hot days, but which materials work best?
Aug 28th, 2020
Test flight of a manned &apos;&apos;flying car.&apos;
'Flying Car' Gets Off Ground
The motorcycle-like contraption even had a person aboard.
Aug 28th, 2020
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France.
Amazon Has a New Fitness Tracker and Wants to Get Personal
The device listens to your voice and tells you when you sounded happy or sad.
Aug 28th, 2020
In this July 21, 2020 file photo, a man opens social media app &apos;TikTok&apos; on his cell phone, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Walmart said Thursday, Aug. 27, that it&apos;s interested in teaming up with Microsoft to buy the U.S. business of TikTok, the popular Chinese video app.
Walmart Joins Microsoft Bid for TikTok
It may seem like an unlikely combination, but Microsoft and Walmart are already business partners.
Aug 27th, 2020
Thumb Master
Inside a Special Forces Smartphone
Every aspect of the phone’s design is focused on maximum practicality, security and durability.
Aug 27th, 2020
Steven Spielberg arrives with his father Arnold for the 25th annual nominees luncheon hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Beverly Hills, Calif., Feb. 13, 2006.
Computer Pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven's Dad, Dies at 103
Spielberg and Charles Propster designed the GE-225 mainframe computer in the late 1950s.
Aug 27th, 2020
This image provided by Abbott Laboratories in August 2020 shows the company&apos;s BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 nasal swab test. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, authorized BinaxNOW, the first rapid coronavirus test that doesn&rsquo;t need any special computer equipment to get results.
FDA OKs $5 Rapid COVID Test
It's the first rapid coronavirus test that doesn’t need any special computer equipment to get results.
Aug 27th, 2020
I Stock 1157824612
Participant in Phony Tech Support Scheme Pleads Guilty
Call center operators falsely represented themselves as Microsoft associates.
Aug 26th, 2020
Facebookmm
Facebook Buried 6500 Gallons of Drilling Fluid Off Oregon Coast
Local residents failed to "Like" Facebook’s response after the installation of a fiber optic cable.
Aug 26th, 2020
The TikTok icon in New York, Feb. 25, 2020.
TikTok Sues Trump Over Order to Ban the App
The company said the government is acting without evidence for its allegations or due process.
Aug 25th, 2020