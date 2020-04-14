Mercury-bound Spacecraft Buzzes Earth, Beams Back Pictures

Launched 1 1/2 years ago, Europe and Japan’s BepiColombo spacecraft passed within 8,000 miles (12,700 kilometers) of Earth.

Marcia Dunn
Apr 14th, 2020
This photo made available by the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency shows the earth as seen by the BepiColombo spacecraft on April 10, 2020.
This photo made available by the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency shows the earth as seen by the BepiColombo spacecraft on April 10, 2020.
Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Mercury-bound spacecraft swooped past Earth on Friday, tweaking its roundabout path to the solar system’s smallest and innermost planet.

Launched 1 1/2 years ago, Europe and Japan’s BepiColombo spacecraft passed within 8,000 miles (12,700 kilometers) of Earth. The closest approach occurred over the South Atlantic, with telescopes in Chile catching a glimpse of the speeding spacecraft.

The gravity tug from Earth slowed BepiColombo and put it on a course closer to the sun.

It was the first of nine planetary gravity assists — and the only one involving Earth — on the spacecraft’s seven-year journey to Mercury. The spacecraft — comprised of two scientific orbiters — should reach Mercury in 2025, after swinging twice past Venus and six times past Mercury itself. The next flyby will be at Venus in October.

Before leaving Earth’s vicinity, BepiColombo beamed back black-and-white pictures of the home planet. The spacecraft holds three GoPro-type cameras.

"These selfies from space are humbling, showing our planet, the common home that we share, in one of the most troubling and uncertain periods many of us have gone through,” Gunther Hasinger, the European Space Agency's science director, said via Twitter.

The space agency's control center in Germany had fewer staff than usual for Friday's operation because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ground controllers sat far apart as they monitored the flyby. Data from the flyby will be used to calibrate the spacecraft's science instruments.

Scientists hope to learn more about the origin and composition of Mercury, once the European and Japanese orbiters separate and begin their own circling of the scorched planet.

Mercury is the least explored of our solar system's four rocky planets. It's just a little bigger than our moon and circles the sun in just 88 days.

The spacecraft is named after Italian mathematician and engineer Giuseppe “Bepi” Colombo, who devised the use of planetary flybys for Mercury encounters. He died in 1984.

More in Technology
Covid
Blood Test Detects Virus in 15 Min
The test has four simple steps.
Apr 7th, 2020
Satthumb
OneWeb Files for Bankruptcy
Its $300 million satellite manufacturing plant was just completed in July.
Apr 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1098033396
Toyota, China's BYD Partner Up
Toyota and BYD “determined that there is much we can learn from one another’s expertise,” the companies said in a statement.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Xerox2
Xerox Abandons HP Bid
HP has spent months fending off unwanted takeover bids from rival Xerox Corporation.
Apr 1st, 2020
Julie Dolan, chair of her town&apos;s Broadband Committee, poses with her computer on the steps of her family&apos;s rural home in Sandwich, N.H., Thursday, March 26, 2020.
The Struggle of Quarantine Without Internet
Although efforts to extend broadband service have made progress in recent years, tens of millions of people are still left out.
Apr 1st, 2020
Fastenal Apex
Fastenal Buys Assets of Apex Ind. Technologies
Fastenal and Apex have been collaborating on industrial vending solutions since 2008.
Mar 31st, 2020
his Dec. 12, 2018, file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles.
Trump Guts Obama Climate Effort
The mileage standard would have encouraged automakers to ramp up production of electric vehicles and more fuel-efficient gas and diesel vehicles.
Mar 31st, 2020
Abbot
Abbott Making 50K Tests Daily
The new test provides a negative result in 13 minutes, and a positive result in five minutes.
Mar 31st, 2020
In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, attendees walk past a display for 5G services from Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing. Chinese tech giant Huawei says its 2019 sales rose 19.1% over a year earlier despite U.S. sanctions that hampered its smartphone and network equipment businesses.
Huawei: Pressure May Spur Retaliation
Huawei is at the center of tensions with Washington over China's technology ambitions and possible spying.
Mar 31st, 2020
Thumb2
Open-Source, DIY Face Shield
After delivering 1,000 units to a local hospital, the Badger Shield is also being produced by other manufacturers, including Ford.
Mar 30th, 2020
I Stock 1137809049
Microsoft Divests from Facial-Recognition
Microsoft late last year hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to lead a team of lawyers to audit Israeli firm AnyVision.
Mar 30th, 2020
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers labor at an assembly line for Dongfeng Passenger Vehicle Company in Wuhan, in central China&apos;s Hubei Province, March 24, 2020.
Housing Disruption; a Call for Robots
A look at the coronavirus' impact on the global economy, particular economic sectors, and the workplace.
Mar 26th, 2020
In this July 9, 2015, file photo, a man walks outside the headquarters of Gilead Sciences in Foster City, Calif. Gilead Sciences said Wednesday, March 25, 2020 it will give up the specialty status it received days earlier for its COVID-19 drug amid public outrage that the company was seeking to boost the profits of its treatment.
Drugmaker Backpedals on Drug Status
Classifying this widespread disease as 'rare' meant Gilead could block competition.
Mar 26th, 2020
A patient during a telemedicine video conference with Dr. Deborah Mulligan in Brooklyn.
Outbreak Prompts Push to Telemedicine
Americans have been slow to embrace virtual care, but that may be changing.
Mar 24th, 2020