Virus Outbreak Delivers Tech Darlings a Harsh Reality Check

Since the beginning of March, Uber shares have lost a quarter of their value; rival Lyft is down 28 percent.

Barbara OrtutayMichael LiedtkeDee-Ann Durbin
Associated Press
Apr 9th, 2020
Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco.
Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco.
Associated Press

Just as the coronavirus outbreak has boxed in society, it’s also squeezed high-flying tech companies reliant on people’s freedom to move around and get together.

Since the beginning of March, for instance, Uber shares have lost a quarter of their value. Rival Lyft is down 28 percent. Over the same period, the S&P 500 has fallen just 10 percent, even with wild swings along the way. The picture is even less clear for other, still-private “unicorn” companies once valued at more than $1 billion, such as Airbnb and WeWork.

“What market pressure will mean for all companies is survival of the fittest,” said Allen Adamson, co-founder of the marketing firm Metaforce and a business professor at New York University. “If you are going into this storm in a bad shape, it’s not going to be pretty.”

Just few weeks ago, Airbnb was poised to cash in on a soaring stock market with its highly anticipated public offering. But with the market now reeling and few people looking to anywhere but home, Airbnb is reportedly racking up millions of dollars in losses while fending off a backlash from hosts who rely on its service to survive.

Hosts were furious when the company told guests they could cancel their stays without penalties. Last week, Airbnb agreed to pay hosts $250 million to make up for some of the money lost to cancellations.

AirDNA, a data firm that helps property owners set rental rates, says the impact on U.S. Airbnb hosts has been mixed. In New York City, bookings dropped 66% in March, but in outer suburbs they were up as people fled the city. Bookings in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., jumped sixfold. Similarly, bookings in the city of Chicago fell 11% last month, but in St. Joseph, Michigan — a lakeside community within driving distance — they were up by a factor of four.

Cary Gillenwater, who has an attached guest suite in Amsterdam listed on Airbnb, said 20 guests have canceled reservations between March and June, costing him nearly $11,000. He had hoped for compensation from the company, but was told that only reservations canceled through Airbnb that specifically mentioned the coronavirus would qualify. Several of his would-be guests contacted him directly to cancel; he refunded their money, but may be out of luck when it comes to reimbursement. Airbnb didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company got a lifeline of sorts on Monday, when two private equity firms — Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners — invested $1 billion in debt and equity in the company. The firms say the expect Airbnb to emerge from the crisis in a stronger position.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, however, that the company will pay interest of more than 10% on those loans and that it has made a "verbal commitment" to reduce fixed costs and to bring in supplemental management — terms that often mean layoffs and other cost-cutting. Airbnb didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the Journal report.

Uber, meanwhile, is trying to reassure jittery investors than its aggressive expansion plans for ride-hailing remain on track. Like its rival Lyft, it has seen ride demand hit a wall as states ratchet up stay-at-home orders. Both companies are trying to conserve cash so they can weather the pandemic’s fallout, in part by emphasizing deliveries of food and other goods.

Even in its worst-case scenario -- an 80% decline in ridership through 2020 -- the company said it would end the year with $4 billion in cash. That would still mean burning through almost $7 billion this year, which could create problems for Uber’s larger ambitions such as self-driving cars and air taxis.

Analysts, however, remain largely bullish. “We believe both Uber and Lyft will come out the other side still well placed to capture growth and opportunity,” said Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives.

Drivers are another story. San Diegan Christopher Chandler, who's been driving for both companies for two years, said he's lost more than 80% of his income since riders all but vanished. “I’m going to have to make some hard choices about what bills I won’t pay this month," said Chandler, who has switched to deliveries that don't come close to covering his former ride income.

Other lesser-known companies, however, have benefited from the pandemic. Zoom, the video conferencing provider, has seen its stock soar to new highs in recent weeks; shares have nearly quadrupled compared to their IPO price just 11 months ago.

Not so long ago, the meal-kit maker Blue Apron was threatened with delisting from the New York Stock Exchange after its shares fell below the exchange minimum of $1. Since the beginning of March, however, company shares have more than tripled after it reported a sharp increase in consumer demand fueled by stay-at-home orders.

CB Insights lists more than 450 startups worldwide valued at $1 billion or more. While it can be hard to paint these unicorns with a broad brush because of their variety of business models and leadership styles, co-founder and CEO Anand Sanwal said that what COVID-19 is doing to the economy will be “tough for any company to weather, startup or not.”

Sanwal said he’s already seeing a decline in early-stage seed investments that help launch new tech startups. But he said investors who have poured big sums into unicorn startups will likely try to do what they can to help keep them healthy, at the very least by grooming them for sale rather than standing by as they collapse.

“Investors are going to make some hard decisions about whether this is a temporary downturn, or a company that doesn’t have a shot,” he said.

More in Technology
Xerox2
Xerox Abandons HP Bid
HP has spent months fending off unwanted takeover bids from rival Xerox Corporation.
Apr 1st, 2020
Julie Dolan, chair of her town&apos;s Broadband Committee, poses with her computer on the steps of her family&apos;s rural home in Sandwich, N.H., Thursday, March 26, 2020.
The Struggle of Quarantine Without Internet
Although efforts to extend broadband service have made progress in recent years, tens of millions of people are still left out.
Apr 1st, 2020
Fastenal Apex
Fastenal Buys Assets of Apex Ind. Technologies
Fastenal and Apex have been collaborating on industrial vending solutions since 2008.
Mar 31st, 2020
his Dec. 12, 2018, file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles.
Trump Guts Obama Climate Effort
The mileage standard would have encouraged automakers to ramp up production of electric vehicles and more fuel-efficient gas and diesel vehicles.
Mar 31st, 2020
Abbot
Abbott Making 50K Tests Daily
The new test provides a negative result in 13 minutes, and a positive result in five minutes.
Mar 31st, 2020
In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, attendees walk past a display for 5G services from Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing. Chinese tech giant Huawei says its 2019 sales rose 19.1% over a year earlier despite U.S. sanctions that hampered its smartphone and network equipment businesses.
Huawei: Pressure May Spur Retaliation
Huawei is at the center of tensions with Washington over China's technology ambitions and possible spying.
Mar 31st, 2020
Thumb2
Open-Source, DIY Face Shield
After delivering 1,000 units to a local hospital, the Badger Shield is also being produced by other manufacturers, including Ford.
Mar 30th, 2020
I Stock 1137809049
Microsoft Divests from Facial-Recognition
Microsoft late last year hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to lead a team of lawyers to audit Israeli firm AnyVision.
Mar 30th, 2020
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers labor at an assembly line for Dongfeng Passenger Vehicle Company in Wuhan, in central China&apos;s Hubei Province, March 24, 2020.
Housing Disruption; a Call for Robots
A look at the coronavirus' impact on the global economy, particular economic sectors, and the workplace.
Mar 26th, 2020
In this July 9, 2015, file photo, a man walks outside the headquarters of Gilead Sciences in Foster City, Calif. Gilead Sciences said Wednesday, March 25, 2020 it will give up the specialty status it received days earlier for its COVID-19 drug amid public outrage that the company was seeking to boost the profits of its treatment.
Drugmaker Backpedals on Drug Status
Classifying this widespread disease as 'rare' meant Gilead could block competition.
Mar 26th, 2020
A patient during a telemedicine video conference with Dr. Deborah Mulligan in Brooklyn.
Outbreak Prompts Push to Telemedicine
Americans have been slow to embrace virtual care, but that may be changing.
Mar 24th, 2020
This Oct. 3, 2018, file photo shows the logo of Tesla Model 3 at the Auto show in Paris.
NTSB Blames Drivers, Tesla, Lax Regulations
The NTSB, in a report issued Thursday, said the design of the Autopilot system contributed to the crash because it allowed the Tesla driver to avoid paying attention.
Mar 20th, 2020
3dprinting
3D-Printed Parts Save Patients
3D printed parts could help as a stopgap in supply chain disruption.
Mar 19th, 2020
In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Apple&rsquo;s new iPad brings PC-like trackpad capabilities for the first time, as the company seeks to make its tablet even more like a laptop computer. Apple says the trackpad will offer more precision than fingers in selecting text and switching between apps.
Apple Brings PC Feature to iPads
The company may be seeking to make its tablet even more like a laptop computer.
Mar 18th, 2020