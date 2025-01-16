Vermont Tech Hub Awarded Nearly $24M For Semiconductor Innovation

The University of Vermont announced that its Vermont Gallium Nitride (V-GaN) Tech Hub, a consortium led by UVM, GlobalFoundries and the State of Vermont, announced it received $23.7M in federal funding.

The Vermont Tech Hub will create a comprehensive technology ecosystem in the Green Mountain State and New England to drive semiconductor design and manufacturing of high-power and high-frequency gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors. The Tech Hub aims to fuel business growth and workforce development to bring new facilities and computing technology to Vermont.

The Tech Hub will train over 500 new employees in the semiconductor workspace and engage over 6,000 K-12 students across Vermont in STEM participation in the next five years.

Vermont’s Tech Hub is one of six federal hubs awarded funding in this cycle. The investment will advance innovative projects in Vermont promoting GaN semiconductor technology, economic growth, and workforce development, including:

Advanced Design Computing Center : A cutting-edge facility offering start-ups affordable access to advanced GaN and semiconductor design tools, reducing financial risks and fostering innovation. Partnering with UVM’s Vermont Advanced Computing Center , the center will support commercial and national security applications.

: A cutting-edge facility offering start-ups affordable access to advanced GaN and semiconductor design tools, reducing financial risks and fostering innovation. Partnering with UVM’s , the center will support commercial and national security applications. Test and Characterization Lab (TCL): Located at OnLogic in South Burlington, V-GaN’s TCL will be the only publicly accessible lab in the U.S. offering comprehensive testing and technical advice for high-power and high-frequency GaN devices. Its capabilities were developed with input from key stakeholders, including GlobalFoundries , UVM’s College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences and smaller regional semiconductor firms.

V-GaN Training, Innovation, Design and Engineering (TIDES) : UVM’s Professional and Continuing Education division will lead this major workforce development effort, offering K-12 initiatives to spark interest in GaN technologies, career pathways to increase rural access to semiconductor manufacturing jobs and continuing education in semiconductor design, manufacturing and GaN-specific skills. Partners include the Community College of Vermont , Norwich University , the Vermont State University System and the Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center .

“The global demand for GaN and related semiconductor solutions is rapidly increasing, and we are determined to meet that demand,” UVM Vice President for Research and Economic Development Kirk Dombrowski said. “GaN not only holds promise for a wide range of applications in the technology space, it also provides an opportunity for V-GaN Tech Hub members to make northern New England the global leader in that space."

The Tech Hub will make grant funding available to offset development costs for businesses owned by underserved and underrepresented populations in the semiconductor industry.

