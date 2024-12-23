Nippon Steel Deal Could Still Change the Industry

A look at the pros and cons of the acquisition.

Dale L. Crawford
Dec 23, 2024
Factory With Flag

The potential acquisition of U.S. Steel, one of the largest producers in the United States, by Nippon Steel, Japan’s largest steelmaker and a world leader in steel production, has the steel industry divided. One side believes the acquisition can improve operational efficiency, boost competition within the industry and improve steel quality. The other side fears the move will cause the U.S. to fall behind international competitors and warns of national security concerns and the potential for job cuts from consolidation.

Nippon Steel is currently one of the largest global steel producers. They are known for their innovative steelmaking technologies and manufacture a large portfolio of products. While U.S. Steel was once a symbol of American industrial dominance, the company is now facing scrutiny for older production facilities and a lack of environmental innovations.

Pros of the Acquisition

Nippon Steel’s innovative practices could bring a needed boost to U.S. Steel. Their development of advanced materials, sustainability initiatives and investment in research and development help them maintain a competitive edge, while their modernized product lines and improved production methods create more value for products, which could boost profitability. Further, their streamlined processes could increase plant efficiency and reduce energy use at U.S. Steel plants, reducing costs.

A focus on innovation, R&D and the expansion of product types and quantities will likely create new jobs for the combined company. Opportunities could include research and training, in addition to manufacturing roles. Without intervention, U.S. Steel’s current limitations could shudder plants, leading to the loss of thousands of jobs.

Cons of the Acquisition

While the acquisition would bring efficiencies to U.S. Steel plants, there are several concerns that must be taken into consideration. Allowing a foreign company to own a company in a key U.S. industry could have negative implications for the U.S. as a competitor in the global steel industry. U.S. companies could potentially face market share loss. Nippon Steel’s grand scale will expand further, providing them the opportunity to produce more products quickly. This would make them more attractive to customers, shifting competition away from existing U.S. Steelmakers while giving them a boost in pricing power.

Additionally, national security concerns may arise for foreign ownership, as U.S. Steel is a key supplier of critical infrastructure and defense-related projects for the U.S. A risk of sensitive technology and intellectual property being transferred to a foreign government is a primary concern of the deal’s critics.

Critics also urge decision-makers to consider the potential for job losses, as Nippon Steel may choose to shut down older plants rather than spend resources upgrading them. The long-term success of the merger is uncertain and could cause market instability.

Global and U.S. Industry Implications

The purchase could pressure American manufacturers of all sizes to keep up with innovation and output. Increased competition could provide a boost to the U.S. market, incentivizing American steel manufacturers to innovate, adopt more environmentally conscious processes and improve working conditions.

It is also possible that smaller manufacturers could falter to the pressure of the Japanese steel giant. Innovation requires investment. While many larger American steel manufacturers are investing to meet Nippon Steel’s processes where they are, the Japanese steelmaker may outpace smaller plants, forcing consolidations or closures.

With the purchase, Nippon Steel won’t see any benefits by way of skirting tariffs, however, it does set a precedent for other foreign companies. Businesses that are based abroad could look to purchase American companies to give themselves an advantage over competitors outside the U.S. By shifting the production of materials or products to U.S. based plants that they’d normally manufacture overseas, they could avoid tariffs that they’d normally have to pay if the product were to be imported. This could set a precedent for foreign entities to use U.S. companies to better position themselves in the global marketplace and create a huge advantage over competitors outside the U.S.

Nippon Steel's investment has the potential to extend the operational life of U.S. Steel plants bringing enhanced productivity, innovative practices and investment in research and development. New product lines could require expanded skillsets, leading to the creation of new jobs.

Barriers to entry, decrease in competition and global trade implications are just a few aspects that must be seriously considered as the potential acquisition continues to unfold. The future of U.S. Steel employees is crucial not only to the workers and their families, but to the communities in which they live and to the country’s steel industry––the backbone of American manufacturing.

Latest in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
December 10, 2024
Factory With Flag
Nippon Steel Deal Could Still Change the Industry
December 23, 2024
Container Ship At Port And Cargo Plane 000071988275 Large
Trying to Predict Trump’s Unpredictable Trade Policies
December 20, 2024
A man works at a manufacturer of Integrated Chip encapsulation in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
China's Ban on Key High-Tech Materials Could Have Broad Impact on Industries, Economy
December 6, 2024
Related Stories
Container Ship At Port And Cargo Plane 000071988275 Large
Supply Chain
Trying to Predict Trump’s Unpredictable Trade Policies
Supply Chain
Supply Chain
Q&A: How AI Will Shape Supply Chains in 2025 and Beyond
Supplychain
Supply Chain
U.S. Cargo-Handling Disruptions Prompt Reconsideration of Supply Chain Strategies
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
December 10, 2024
Container Ship At Port And Cargo Plane 000071988275 Large
Supply Chain
Trying to Predict Trump’s Unpredictable Trade Policies
Industry stakeholders break down the numerous variables.
December 20, 2024
A man works at a manufacturer of Integrated Chip encapsulation in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Supply Chain
China's Ban on Key High-Tech Materials Could Have Broad Impact on Industries, Economy
China has banned, in principle, exports to the U.S. of gallium, germanium and antimony.
December 6, 2024
A dump truck convoy travels up through a copper mine.
Supply Chain
Renewables and EVs Are Driving Copper Shortages Faster Than Expected
Experts warn immediate action is critical to secure future supplies.
December 4, 2024
Christmas Cyber Zephyr18
Cybersecurity
Why the Holiday Shopping Season May Rely on Securing the Manufacturing Industry
Investments in cybersecurity usually fail to match those made in inventory, logistics and production technology.
November 21, 2024
Conveyor belt moving iron ore in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
Supply Chain
Australian Mine Company to Pay Mali Junta $160 Million After CEO, 2 Employees Detained
The $160 million serves as resolution to a major tax dispute.
November 19, 2024
I Stock 1138299269
Supply Chain
Virginia Company, Execs Charged with Illegal Export to Russia
As part of the conspiracy, the defendants engaged in three export-control evasion schemes.
November 5, 2024
This illustration taken from the government's official YouTube video shows a conveyor belt road.
Automation
Japan Plans Automated Cargo System to Relieve Driver Shortage, Cut Emissions
They call it "conveyor belt road."
November 4, 2024
I Stock 1481447504
Economics
Metalformers’ Outlook Dims; Lower Shipping Levels Reported
Companies are are approaching the next three months with "increased caution."
October 30, 2024
A Norfolk Southern freight train rolls in Pittsburgh, on March 26, 2018.
Supply Chain
Federal Government Hands Out $2.4 Billion for 122 Railroad Projects Nationwide
More than half of the money is going to smaller railroads.
October 30, 2024
President Joe Biden speaks at a reception celebrating Diwali, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.
Supply Chain
In a Visit to Baltimore, Biden will Announce $3 Billion to Reduce Carbon Emissions at U.S. Ports
Grants will electrify port infrastructure at 55 sites nationwide.
October 29, 2024
Parts of DigiKey's expanded NPI portfolio.
Supply Chain
DigiKey Adds More than 611,000 Products, 139 New Suppliers in Q3
The new products support work across multiple categories, including semiconductors, power supplies, capacitors, connectors, industrial automation, IoT and vehicle automation.
October 28, 2024
The cargo ship Dali stuck under part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge near Pasadena, Md., March 26, 2024.
Supply Chain
Ship Owner in Baltimore Bridge Collapse to Pay $102M for Cleanup
The agreement would settle a lawsuit brought by the Justice Department.
October 25, 2024
I Stock 476502554
Supply Chain
Q&A: How the U.S. Election Will Affect Tariffs
And how those tariffs will impact the U.S. supply chain and manufacturing businesses.
October 23, 2024
A boater passes between cargo ships on the harbor in Vancouver, British Columbia, July 16, 2024.
Supply Chain
Shipping Regulator Says Industry Must Do More to Cut Carbon Pollution
The organization is subtly calling out inaction and nudging companies to work harder.
October 11, 2024