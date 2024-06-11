Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Baltimore Shipping Channel Fully Reopens After Bridge Collapse

Crews removed an estimated 50,000 tons of steel and concrete from the Patapsco River.

Lea Skene
Jun 11, 2024
Tugboats escort the cargo ship Dali after it was refloated in Baltimore, Monday, May 20, 2024.
Tugboats escort the cargo ship Dali after it was refloated in Baltimore, Monday, May 20, 2024.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

BALTIMORE (AP) — The main shipping channel into Baltimore's port has fully reopened to its original depth and width following the March 26 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which blocked most maritime traffic into the harbor.

Officials announced the full reopening in a news release Monday evening. It comes after a massive cleanup effort as crews removed an estimated 50,000 tons of steel and concrete from the Patapsco River.

The channel was blocked by wreckage of the fallen bridge, which collapsed after a container ship lost power and crashed into one of its supporting columns, sending six members of a roadwork crew plunging to their deaths. All of the victims were Latino immigrants working an overnight shift to fill potholes on the bridge.

The Port of Baltimore, which processes more cars and farm equipment than any other in the country, was effectively closed for several weeks while the wreckage was removed. Crews were able to reopen portions of the deep-draft channel in phases, restoring some commercial traffic in recent weeks.

On May 20, the wayward cargo ship Dali was refloated and guided back to port. The vessel had been stuck amid the wreckage for almost two months, with a massive steel truss draped across its damaged bow.

After the Dali was moved, crews opened a channel that was 50 feet (15 meters) deep and 400 feet (122 meters) wide. The full federal shipping channel is 700 feet (213 meters) wide, which means two-way traffic can resume, officials said. They said other additional safety requirements have also been lifted because of the increased width.

Thousands of longshoremen, truckers and small business owners have seen their jobs impacted by the collapse, prompting local and state officials to prioritize reopening the port and restoring its traffic to normal capacity in hopes of easing the economic ripple effects.

The announcement Monday means the commerce that depends on the busy port can begin ramping back up.

Officials said a total of 56 federal, state and local agencies participated in the salvage operations, including about 500 specialists from around the world who operated a fleet of 18 barges, 22 tugboats, 13 floating cranes, 10 excavators and four survey boats.

"I cannot overstate how proud I am of our team," said Col. Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore district commander for the Army Corps of Engineers. "It was incredible seeing so many people from different parts of our government, from around our country and all over the world, come together in the Unified Command and accomplish so much in this amount of time."

In a statement Monday, Pinchasin also acknowledged the loss of the victims' families.

"Not a day went by that we didn't think about all of them, and that kept us going," she said.

The Dali lost power shortly after leaving Baltimore for Sri Lanka in the early hours of March 26. A National Transportation Safety Board investigation found it experienced power outages before starting its voyage, but the exact causes of the electrical issues have yet to be determined. The FBI is also conducting a criminal investigation into the circumstances leading up to the collapse.

Officials have said they hope to rebuild the bridge by 2028.

Latest in Supply Chain
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
Ep98
Security Breach: Shutting Down 'Spy Board' Threats
June 5, 2024
Businessman Stock Room Tablet 000063269441 Large
The Growing Vulnerability of Your Supply Chain
May 31, 2024
Mohammad Aisha carries bags to the abandoned cargo ship MV Aman in Egyptian waters, March 2021.
Supply Chain Problems Lead to Spike in Abandoned Vessels
May 30, 2024
Related Stories
A Congolese miner sifts through ground rocks to separate out the cassiterite, the main ore that's processed into tin, in the town of Nyabibwe, eastern Congo, Aug. 16, 2012.
Supply Chain
Apple Questioned Over Knowledge of 'Blood Minerals' in Supply Chain
Mining giant BHP Billiton logo sits on the outside of their head office in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2008.
Supply Chain
Mining Giant Makes $39 Billion Bid for Anglo American to Expand Copper Operations
Medical
Supply Chain
NCMS Report Highlights New Tool for Automating Supply Chain Management in Response to Pandemics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Supply Chain
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
Businessman Stock Room Tablet 000063269441 Large
Cybersecurity
The Growing Vulnerability of Your Supply Chain
Hackers don't just know you — they also know everyone working with you.
May 31, 2024
Mohammad Aisha carries bags to the abandoned cargo ship MV Aman in Egyptian waters, March 2021.
Supply Chain
Supply Chain Problems Lead to Spike in Abandoned Vessels
More than 2,000 seafarers on some 150 ships were abandoned last year.
May 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 30 At 9 36 26 Am
Aerospace
Amazon Expanding Drone Deliveries After Earning FAA Approval
Testing included flying in the presence of real planes, helicopters, and a hot air balloon.
May 30, 2024
U.S. Steel's Mon Valley Works Clairton Plant, Clairton, Pa., Feb. 26, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Regardless of November's Election Results, Heavy Tariffs on Imports Seem Poised to Stay
On trade policy, the two presumptive presidential nominees have embraced surprisingly similar approaches.
May 21, 2024
I Stock 1577374357
Supply Chain
Man Gets Prison Over $2M Baby Formula Scheme
He forged prescriptions and medical records to obtain high volumes of expensive specialty formula.
May 20, 2024
Crews work to move the cargo ship Dali in Baltimore, Monday, May 20, 2024.
Supply Chain
Tugboats Escort Ship That Caused Deadly Baltimore Bridge Collapse Back to Port
It's a significant milestone.
May 20, 2024
Barge on the Mississippi River, New Orleans, Aug. 2022.
Supply Chain
Port of New Orleans CEO Resigns Amid Plans for New Cargo Terminal
She is leaving to pursue an opportunity in the private sector.
May 17, 2024
A worker checks solar panels at a factory in Jiujiang in central China's Jiangxi province on March 16, 2018.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Plans to Impose Major New Tariffs on Chinese Imports
Major new tariffs are coming for EVs, semiconductors, solar equipment and medical supplies.
May 13, 2024
Raymondjamestn
Supply Chain
Survey: Pricing Up Across the Board for Manufacturers; Sales & Margins Down
Key takeaways from an exclusive new report from Industrial Media and Raymond James.
May 10, 2024
I Stock 672599910
Supply Chain
The Rise of Monopolies & Oligopolies
Consolidation has been bad for working people, taxpayers, the middle class and suppliers.
May 8, 2024
Maxresdefault 663b9db2d9689
Supply Chain
Tornado Shreds FedEx Facility in Michigan
Severe storms battered the Midwest.
May 8, 2024
Manufacturing
Industry 4.0
Tech Trends to Watch in Manufacturing
AI is at the forefront.
May 7, 2024
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, April 30, 2024.
Supply Chain
Treasury Secretary Says Threats to Democracy Risk U.S. Economic Growth
Disregard for democratic processes and institutions could cause economic stagnation for decades.
May 6, 2024
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
Harnessing AI for Enhanced Asset Management
AI presents the opportunity for a more productive “dialogue” between workers and assets.
April 26, 2024