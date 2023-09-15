New Study: U.S. Health Care Supply Chain Resilience Demands Balanced Regulatory Environment

The study analyzes lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Association of Manufacturers
Sep 15, 2023
Covid
iStock

The National Association of Manufacturers released a new study outlining steps to improve health care supply chain resilience to allow manufacturers in the U.S. to better prepare for and adapt to the next disruption.

The study analyzes lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, during which manufacturers across the U.S. produced critical health care supplies in a highly unpredictable environment that affected every industry level.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers in the United States helped lead our response and recovery and learned many lessons in the process,” said NAM Chief Economist Chad Moutray. “Policymakers should utilize these lessons to bolster our supply chain for the next disruption. This analysis, which was conducted by the Manufacturing Policy Initiative at Indiana University, reveals that there are key policy actions needed to strengthen the manufacturing supply chain."

Key Themes

Seven key lessons from the pandemic can be examined for future efforts to build resilience:

  • Speed matters: Manufacturers need to be able to serve demand quickly.
  • Information matters: Manufacturers need timely access to accurate information.
  • Costs matter: Firms face the costs of taking action within the supply chain, as well as the costs of managing market unpredictability and policy environment uncertainty.
  • Networks matter: Partnerships can support information sharing and networks to help manufacturers navigate the disruption.
  • Size matters: Small and medium-sized manufacturers and new firms can be differently—and uniquely—challenged compared with established larger manufacturers.
  • Technology matters: Technology can enable manufacturers to enhance production, innovate or improve efficiency, as well as support broader efforts to build partnerships.
  • Flexibility matters: Responses can come from unexpected sources and need a flexible policy environment.

Areas of Opportunity

The report identifies four key areas of opportunity to enhance health care supply chain resilience:

  • Fostering a conducive regulatory environment: Manufacturers and their partners need clear and streamlined regulations as well as a flexible regulatory framework in advance of the next disruption.
  • Supporting partnerships for stronger information sharing and networks: Sustained information channels between manufacturers and policymakers will improve access to information for all parties and mitigate disruptions.
  • Ensuring a healthier “baseline” industry: Small business plays a pivotal role in the U.S. Robust entrepreneurship and scaling of new manufacturers contribute to a more competitive industry.
  • Prioritizing changing workforce needs: Workforce development must be prioritized so that manufacturers can pivot across product lines and sectors to meet the needs of the next disruption.
Latest in Supply Chain
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
August 18, 2023
A worker stands among derailed freight cars near Havre, Montana, July 21, 2023.
BlackHawk Says its Shipping Totes Survived Montana Train Wreck
September 15, 2023
Covid
New Study: U.S. Health Care Supply Chain Resilience Demands Balanced Regulatory Environment
September 15, 2023
Bioindustrial
BioMADE Announces 9 Projects, $18.7M to Advance Domestic Bioindustrial Manufacturing
September 15, 2023
Related Stories
Semi Trucks On The Nevada Highway, Usa Trucking In Utah , Usa 1405170286 2218x1356 (1)
Supply Chain
Nearshoring to Improve Innovation
A train transports freight on a common carrier line near Price, Utah on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Supply Chain
Utah's Multibillion Dollar Oil Train Proposal Chugs Along Amid Environment, Derailment Concerns
In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire at mid-day, Feb. 4, 2023.
Supply Chain
Norfolk Southern Changes Policy on Overheated Bearings
Chinese Cargo Containers On Map Of Usa Import Of Chenese Goods Concept 3 D Rendered Illustration 1187895765 3968x2513
Supply Chain
Globalization Is Weakening
More in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 30, 2023
A worker stands among derailed freight cars near Havre, Montana, July 21, 2023.
Supply Chain
BlackHawk Says its Shipping Totes Survived Montana Train Wreck
The totes were battered and cracked, but more than $70,000 worth of tooling remained intact.
September 15, 2023
Bioindustrial
Supply Chain
BioMADE Announces 9 Projects, $18.7M to Advance Domestic Bioindustrial Manufacturing
The projects will help re-shore manufacturing jobs to the U.S.
September 15, 2023
Freight cars in a Norfolk Southern rail yard, Atlanta, Sept. 14, 2022.
Supply Chain
New Rule May Help Companies with Limited Rail Options
Facilities served by only one railroad could get other bids — if the service is bad enough.
September 7, 2023
Norfolk Southern locomotives move through the Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., June 17, 2023.
Software
Railroad Says Software Defect, Not Hacker, Behind Computer Outage
The problem forced Norfolk Southern to temporarily park its trains.
September 7, 2023
Land-based wind turbines in Atlantic City, N.J., turn on July 20, 2023.
Energy
Supply Chain Problems Delay 1st New Jersey Wind Farm Until 2026
The project is also facing higher interest rates and a failure so far to garner enough tax credits from the federal government.
September 1, 2023
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, left, is greeted by Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.
Supply Chain
U.S. Commerce Secretary Rejects Chinese Appeal to Ease Export Controls
A key Chinese complaint is limits on access to processor chips and other U.S. technology on security grounds.
August 30, 2023
Batteries
Supply Chain
Keeping the Battery Supply Chain Flowing
Progressing cavity pumps are a key manufacturing technology.
August 30, 2023
A Norfolk Southern train in Pittsburgh, March 26, 2018.
Supply Chain
Technology Outage Shuts Down Norfolk Southern's System
The network was restored by Monday evening, but the effects could linger for weeks.
August 29, 2023
Semi Trucks On The Nevada Highway, Usa Trucking In Utah , Usa 1405170286 2218x1356 (1)
Supply Chain
Nearshoring to Improve Innovation
The benefits are obvious, but not always simple to achieve.
August 25, 2023
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Sept. 14, 2022.
Safety
Railroads Resist Joining Safety Hotline
Because they want to be able to discipline workers.
August 25, 2023
Automation
Automation
What Role Does Automation Play in Manufacturing Supply Chain?
A supply chain supported by automation can free employees from menial and time-consuming tasks.
August 24, 2023
United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood in Haverhill, Mass., June 30, 2023.
Labor
UPS Workers Approve Contract, Capping Contentious Negotiations
The Teamsters said that 86% of votes cast were in favor of ratifying the deal.
August 23, 2023
Handout photo showing the Burri and a tugboat after a collision, Aug. 23, 2023.
Safety
Tankers Collide in Suez Canal
The incident disrupted traffic through the waterway.
August 23, 2023
I Stock 1077825178
E-Commerce
Amazon Relaunches Shipping Service that Competes with FedEx, UPS
The e-commerce giant paused Amazon Shipping in the early days of the pandemic.
August 21, 2023