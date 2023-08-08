The Impact of Labor Shortages on Supply Chain Disruption

While technology can boost supply chain efficiency, long-term success will also require human judgment, creativity and problem-solving.

Christine Barnhart
Aug 8, 2023
People Communication Network Concept Social Media 1315599813 4347x2294

Over the past few years, the labor acquisition and retention landscape has undergone a seismic shift, with more than 47 million workers quitting their jobs in the U.S. in 2021 alone. This trend has significant implications for the supply chain industry, where labor shortages can impact operations at every level. From outsourced providers such as contract packagers and manufacturers to consumer goods companies managing supply chain and operations, labor constraints can reduce the capacity and flexibility of a consumer brand’s external network, hindering its ability to meet retailer expectations and fulfill customer demands.

The Value of Digital Supply Chain Solutions

Labor shortages are just one reason why consumer brands and their trading partners are increasingly turning to digital solutions that can help organizations reduce their reliance on human labor and maximize operational efficiency. New supply chain technologies can deliver value in a wide range of areas, including the automation of tedious manual tasks; uncovering data-based insights for operational improvement; and leveraging AI-assisted technologies that provide recommendations for further improving efficiency.

Today's emerging supply chain platforms help companies achieve supply chain maturity and success by the data and tools needed to optimize operational efficiency, enhance customer experience, and make better business decisions.

The implementation of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies can help further mitigate the impact of labor shortages on the supply chain. For example, outsourced strategic service providers such as co-packers and contract manufacturers are turning to data automation systems which can reduce labor costs by streamlining shop floor workflows and minimizing errors in manual processes.

Furthermore, AI algorithms can drive agility and efficiency into supply chain operations by providing recommendations for demand forecasting, inventory management, and route optimization. With AI, companies can make data-driven decisions that help maximize productivity, reduce costs, and improve overall performance.

Are People Still Necessary?

While automation and AI technologies can boost efficiency in supply chain operations, there are always going to be roles and tasks that require human judgment, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Complex decision-making, innovation and creativity, adaptability, and emotional intelligence are essential traits for customer service, conflict resolution, and personnel management. Moreover, human-driven strategic decisions can maximize labor acquisition and retention efforts, such as setting up plants in underdeveloped areas to bring jobs to communities with high unemployment rates, and making the workplace welcoming and supportive of women and minorities.

The optimal solution takes the best from both worlds: a combination of talented people relying on dependable, modern, solutions-focused software platforms. A strong supply chain software partner can enable teams to optimize operations by obsoleting manual processes and providing data-enabled visibility across an enterprise’s network of vendors, customers, and trading partners to help make optimal, intelligence-driven decisions.

With the help of a digital supply chain solution, companies can mitigate the impact of labor shortages on the supply chain, reduce labor costs, and improve overall efficiency.

Today’s labor shortage continues to have significant implications for the supply chain industry, with labor constraints reducing network capacity and flexibility. However, automation and AI technologies can help mitigate the impact of labor shortages on the supply chain by reducing labor costs, improving efficiency, and enabling data-driven decision-making. Moreover, human-driven strategic decisions can maximize labor acquisition and retention efforts, making the workplace welcoming and supportive of women and minorities, and offering continuous education and development opportunities.

The optimal solution is a combination of talented people relying on dependable, modern, and solutions-focused software platforms. With the help of a digital supply chain solution, companies can overcome labor shortages and achieve long-term supply chain maturity and success.

Latest in Labor
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
August 3, 2023
Recruitment Concept Of Hiring Of A New Talented Specialists For International Company Handshake As A Concept Of Agreement To Sign An Employment Contract Social Media Hologram Icons 1322629974 3869x2579
Case Study: Using Digital Transformation to Close the Skills Gap
August 8, 2023
I Stock 910637250 (1)
U.S. Autoworkers May Wage a Historic Strike Against Detroit's 3 Biggest Automakers
August 8, 2023
A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train, on June 15, 2021, in Galesburg, Ill.
BNSF Train Engineers Offered Paid Sick Time, Better Schedules in New Deal
August 2, 2023
Related Stories
A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train, on June 15, 2021, in Galesburg, Ill.
Labor
BNSF Train Engineers Offered Paid Sick Time, Better Schedules in New Deal
College students arrive for a job fair at Atlanta Tech Village, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Atlanta. On Tuesday, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for June.
Labor
Job Openings Fall to Lowest Level in 2 Years
Retired coal miner James Bounds, who has pneumoconiosis, more commonly known as “black lung,' poses for a photo at his home in Oak Hill, W.Va., Thursday, July, 13, 2023.
Labor
After Decades of Delays and Broken Promises, Coal Miners Hail Rule to Slow Rise of Black Lung
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Labor
Recruitment Concept Of Hiring Of A New Talented Specialists For International Company Handshake As A Concept Of Agreement To Sign An Employment Contract Social Media Hologram Icons 1322629974 3869x2579
Operations
Case Study: Using Digital Transformation to Close the Skills Gap
How one manufacturer used technology to attract GenZ and Millennial workers.
August 8, 2023
I Stock 910637250 (1)
Automotive
U.S. Autoworkers May Wage a Historic Strike Against Detroit's 3 Biggest Automakers
Wages at EV battery plants are a key roadblock.
August 8, 2023
A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train, on June 15, 2021, in Galesburg, Ill.
Labor
BNSF Train Engineers Offered Paid Sick Time, Better Schedules in New Deal
Engineers will get five days of paid sick leave and can convert three leave days into sick time.
August 2, 2023
United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain talks with autoworkers outside the General Motors Factory Zero plant in Hamtramck, Mich., July 12, 2023.
Automotive
UAW to Show List of Economic Demands to Automakers This Week
The message is that the companies are making big profits and can afford to pay up.
August 2, 2023
College students arrive for a job fair at Atlanta Tech Village, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Atlanta. On Tuesday, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for June.
Labor
Job Openings Fall to Lowest Level in 2 Years
The number of people who quit their jobs in June also fell sharply.
August 1, 2023
Gantry cranes sit idle as a container ship is docked at port during a work stoppage, Vancouver, July 19, 2023.
Labor
Port Workers in Canada Reject Contract Offer
The move raises the prospect of the government stepping in.
July 31, 2023
Cbp
Supply Chain
$1B in Seized Shipments Opens Eyes to Low Visibility in Supply Chain
A Q&A with a supply chain expert on how manufacturers can adapt to a forced labor law.
July 27, 2023
A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off during a rally in downtown Los Angeles, July 19, 2023.
Labor
UPS Reaches Tentative Deal with Unionized Workers
The agreement could avert a calamitous strike.
July 25, 2023
Retired coal miner James Bounds, who has pneumoconiosis, more commonly known as “black lung,' poses for a photo at his home in Oak Hill, W.Va., Thursday, July, 13, 2023.
Labor
After Decades of Delays and Broken Promises, Coal Miners Hail Rule to Slow Rise of Black Lung
The rule cuts the exposure limit for silica dust from 100 to 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air.
July 25, 2023
A person walks across the street from Anchor Brewing Co. in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. A spokesman for Anchor Brewing says the company is open to a purchase offer from its employees but warned that time is running out. The 127-year-old San Francisco-based trailblazer of craft beers stunned beer lovers earlier in July when it announced it would cease operations.
Operations
Anchor Brewing Open to Buyout from Employees
But time is running out.
July 24, 2023
I Stock 1414339712
Labor
Maersk Fined for Firing Worker Reporting Safety Concerns
The shipping giant was ordered to reinstate the employee and pay more than $700,000.
July 20, 2023
Ep175
Labor
Canada Will Begin Testing Both Legal and Illegal Cannabis
Testing parameters will include THC/CBD levels, specific analytes of interest, and chemical or microbiological contaminants.
July 19, 2023
A maintenance worker walks on the side of a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling yard in north Denver, Oct. 18, 2006.
Labor
Union Pacific Railroad to Renew Push for 1-Person Crews
The railroad will test the idea of having a conductor in a truck to respond to problems on trains.
July 18, 2023
A worker opens the windows on the top floor of the new Godfrey Hotel, June 27, 2023, in Detroit.
Labor
Detroit: 10 Years After the Bankruptcy
The city's finances are better, but city workers and retirees feel burned.
July 17, 2023
Workers hold signs supporting labor organizers at a rally in Columbia, S.C., July 12, 2023.
Labor
Dockworkers, Governor Dig in Heels in Labor Spat
The dispute has left the newest terminal at the East Coast's deepest harbor largely inactive.
July 14, 2023