Texas Freight Train Collision Injures 2

There was no hazmat onboard.

Associated Press
Apr 17, 2023
Caution Safety I Stock 1186732502
iStock

CHICO, Texas (AP) — A train collision and subsequent derailment injured two rail employees in Texas, according to a company official.

A Union Pacific freight train collided with an unoccupied train that was parked on a siding around 7 p.m. Sunday in Chico, Texas, Union Pacific spokesperson Kristen South said in an email to The Associated Press.

A locomotive engineer and conductor were being treated for injuries after the southbound train derailed following the accident. No one else was on board the freight train, South said.

One was transported to a hospital by helicopter and the other was transported by ambulance to Wise Health System in Decatur, Texas, the Wise County Emergency Operations Center said in a statement.

Three locomotives and about 15 grain cars derailed, but the train was not carrying any hazardous materials, South said.

The accident comes amid heightened attention to rail safety nationwide following a fiery derailment in February in Ohio and a string of derailments since then that have been grabbing headlines. The U.S. averages about three train derailments per day, according to federal data, but relatively few create disasters.

In Texas, asked about the speed of the train when Sunday's collision occurred, South said Union Pacific was investigating the cause of the accident and no other information was available at the time.

The Wise County Office of Emergency Management, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and fire departments from Chico, Bridgeport, Lake Bridgeport and Sand Flat, Texas, responded to the crash scene.

Latest in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
I Stock 1213824480
Feds Recover $1.1M from San Diego Logistics Companies
March 21, 2023
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio, are still on fire on Feb. 4, 2023. A Senate committee is holding a hearing Thursday, March 9, to look into the train derailment in East Palestine.
Norfolk Southern CEO Bringing Apology, Aid to Senate Hearing
March 9, 2023
This photo provided by the Phoenix Police Department shows stolen catalytic converters that were recovered after detectives served a search warrant at a storage unit in Phoenix, May 27, 2022.
Minnesota Moves to Crack Down on Catalytic Converter Thefts
March 3, 2023
Related Stories
Emergency services work at Imperial Dock, where a ship has become dislodged from its holding and is partially toppled over, in Leith, Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesday March 22, 2023.
Supply Chain
25 Injured After Docked Ship Tips Over
In this image made from video, former Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) CEO, Morris Chang, speaks during a forum in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, March 16, 2023. U.S. government efforts to shift production of processor chips from Asia to the United States will double their cost and slow the spread of their use in phones, cars and other products, the billionaire founder of the global industry’s biggest manufacturer warned Thursday.
Supply Chain
Taiwan Chip Pioneer Warns U.S. Plans Will Boost Costs
Canadian Pacific trains sit idle on the tracks due to a strike at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022. The first major railroad merger since the 1990s could be approved Wednesday, March 15, 2023, when federal regulators announce their decision on Canadian Pacific's $31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern railroad.
Supply Chain
First Major U.S. Railroad Merger in 2 Decades Will Go Forward
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Supply Chain
Several locomotives and rail cars burn after a freight train derailed near Rockwood, Maine, April 15, 2023.
Safety
Freight Train Derails, Catches Fire in Maine
Three workers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
April 17, 2023
Melissa Boerst, a Lithium Nevada Corp. geologist, points to an area of future exploration from a drill site at the Thacker Pass Project in Humboldt County, Nev., Sept. 13, 2018.
Laws & Regulations
Judge Affirms Stricter Interpretation of Federal Mining Law
The new ruling blocks a metals mine in Nevada.
April 13, 2023
Airbus
Aerospace
Airbus Signs Deals to Boost Production with China Aviation Partners
It will contribute to Airbus’ overall rate objective of 75 aircraft per month in 2026.
April 6, 2023
A FedEx truck makes deliveries in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023.
Supply Chain
FedEx Combines Air, Ground Operations in Bid to Slash Costs
The parcel giant's operating companies will be rolled into a single entity by next summer.
April 6, 2023
Motion Ai's new facility in Beverly, Mass.
Supply Chain
Motion Ai Opens New Massachusetts Facility
The division now has 62,000 square-feet of manufacturing space in the Boston area.
April 5, 2023
Visitors wearing masks look at the ARM-structure server processor Yitian 710, developed by Alibaba's in-house semiconductor unit T-Head, at the Apsara Conference, an annual cloud service technology forum hosted by Alibaba Group, in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on Oct. 19, 2021. Furious at U.S. efforts that cut off access to technology to make advanced computer chips, China's leaders appear to be struggling to figure out how to retaliate without hurting their own ambitions in telecoms, artificial intelligence and other industries.
Technology
China Seethes as U.S. Chip Controls Threaten Tech Ambitions
China has its own chip foundries, but they supply only low-end processors used in autos and appliances.
April 4, 2023
A train sits derailed near Quinn's Hot Springs Resort west of St. Regis, Mont., Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Safety
About 25 Train Cars Derail in Montana, No Injuries Reported
Some of the cars appeared to dip just into a river.
April 3, 2023
I Stock 496765372
Safety
Pirates Hold Oil Tanker Crew Hostage Off West Africa
The pirates abandoned the vessel but kidnapped some of the crew members.
March 31, 2023
A man fishes with the towering Dukovany nuclear power plant in the background, in Dukovany, Czech Republic, Sept.. 27, 2011. The Czech Republic’s major power company signed a deal on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 with U.S. Westinghouse Electric Co. to deliver fuel supplies for the Dukovany nuclear plant, erasing the country’s dependence on Russia.
Energy
U.S. Westinghouse to Supply Fuel to Czech Nuclear Plants
The deal will eliminate the country's dependence on Russia for such fuel.
March 29, 2023
Two badger cubs in the Szeged Game Park in Szeged, Hungary, April 12, 2006.
Supply Chain
Badgers Burrow Under Train Tracks, Forcing Delays
The animals are a protected species in the Netherlands.
March 22, 2023
Emergency services work at Imperial Dock, where a ship has become dislodged from its holding and is partially toppled over, in Leith, Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesday March 22, 2023.
Supply Chain
25 Injured After Docked Ship Tips Over
Photos from the scene showed the ship leaning to the side at a 45-degree angle.
March 22, 2023
I Stock 1213824480
Laws & Regulations
Feds Recover $1.1M from San Diego Logistics Companies
The employers paid some workers less than $2.50 per hour.
March 21, 2023
In this image made from video, former Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) CEO, Morris Chang, speaks during a forum in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, March 16, 2023. U.S. government efforts to shift production of processor chips from Asia to the United States will double their cost and slow the spread of their use in phones, cars and other products, the billionaire founder of the global industry’s biggest manufacturer warned Thursday.
Supply Chain
Taiwan Chip Pioneer Warns U.S. Plans Will Boost Costs
Morris Chang of TSMC can't understand why Washington wants to move so much manufacturing from Asia.
March 16, 2023
Canadian Pacific trains sit idle on the tracks due to a strike at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022. The first major railroad merger since the 1990s could be approved Wednesday, March 15, 2023, when federal regulators announce their decision on Canadian Pacific's $31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern railroad.
Supply Chain
First Major U.S. Railroad Merger in 2 Decades Will Go Forward
Their coupling will create the only railroad linking Canada, Mexico and the United States.
March 15, 2023
A Silicon Valley Bank sign outside its office in Frankfurt, Germany, March 13, 2023.
Economics
Government Moves to Stop Potential Banking Crisis
The swift and stunning collapse of two banks prompted fears of a broader upheaval.
March 13, 2023