Norfolk Southern CEO Bringing Apology, Aid to Senate Hearing

Outcry from residents that they are still suffering from illnesses has turned high-level attention to railroad safety.

Stephen GrovesJosh Funk
Mar 9, 2023
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio, are still on fire on Feb. 4, 2023. A Senate committee is holding a hearing Thursday, March 9, to look into the train derailment in East Palestine.
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio, are still on fire on Feb. 4, 2023. A Senate committee is holding a hearing Thursday, March 9, to look into the train derailment in East Palestine.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Norfolk Southern's CEO plans to apologize to Congress on Thursday and pledge millions of dollars to help East Palestine, Ohio, recover from the fiery train derailment as senators investigate railway safety and the Biden administration’s response to the disaster.

“I am deeply sorry for the impact this derailment has had on the people of East Palestine and surrounding communities, and I am determined to make it right," CEO Alan Shaw says in prepared remarks released ahead of the Senate Environment and Public Works panel hearing.

Shaw says the railroad will do “the right thing” with a $20 million commitment to help the community recover.

The company has announced several voluntary safety upgrades. Senators, however, have promised a pressing inquiry into the derailment, the company's safety practices and the emergency response to the toppling of 38 railcars, including 11 carrying hazardous materials. Federal regulators have also said Norfolk Southern must do more to improve safety.

No one was injured in the crash, but state and local officials decided to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars, prompting the evacuation of half of the roughly 5,000 residents of East Palestine. Scenes of billowing smoke above the village, alongside outcry from residents that they are still suffering from illnesses, have turned high-level attention to railroad safety and how dangerous materials are transported.

“I want to hear what did they do wrong, what mistakes did they make,” said Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., the chair of the committee. “There’s been a number of criticisms of what they did, and to have him respond to those criticisms on the record.”

Carper joined the top Republican on the committee, Sen. Shelley Capito of West Virginia, in a call with reporters on Wednesday to emphasize they would work in bipartisan fashion “to deliver accountability to the communities and folks who have been impacted.”

The East Palestine disaster as well as a spate of other recent train derailments have sparked a show of bipartisanship in the Senate. The committee on Thursday will also hear from Ohio and Pennsylvania senators — one Republican and two Democrats — who are pushing new safety regulations called the Railway Safety Act of 2023.

Train derailments have been getting less common but there were still more than 1,000 of them last year, according to data collected by the Federal Railroad Administration. But even a single train derailment involving hazardous materials can be disastrous.

Noting that a train had derailed in her home state of West Virginia on Wednesday, Capito cast the hearing as the Senate's first step among several on railway safety and emergency response. The new safety regulations would likely need to be considered in the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

Hazardous materials shipments account for 7% to 8% of the roughly 30 million shipments railroads deliver across the U.S. each year. But railroads often mix shipments and might have one or two cars of hazardous materials on almost any train.

The Association of American Railroads trade group says 99.9% of hazardous materials shipments reach their destinations safely, and railroads are generally regarded as the safest option to transport dangerous chemicals across land.

But Washington lawmakers want to make railroads safer. The Railway Safety Act of 2023, which has gained support from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., would require more detectors to be installed to check the temperature of wheel bearings more frequently, make sure railroads notify states about the hazardous materials they are transporting, and fund hazmat training for first responders.

Meanwhile, House Republicans have voiced skepticism about passing new regulations on railroads. GOP senators are eyeing the bill and discussed it in their weekly luncheon on Tuesday, but Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said most of his caucus would prefer the bill be ironed out in a committee.

Norfolk Southern is also under pressure from federal regulators. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Railroad Administration both announced investigations this week into the company’s safety culture. The NTSB said its investigators will look into five significant accidents involving Norfolk Southern since December 2021.

The company has said it is immediately implementing safety upgrades, including adding “approximately 200 hot bearing detectors” to its network. The NTSB has said a detector warned the crew operating the train that derailed Feb. 3 outside East Palestine, but they couldn’t stop the train before more than three dozen cars came off the tracks and caught fire.

Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio pointed to those voluntary steps as a sign his bill was “on the right track.” But Democratic sponsors of the legislation have said regulations should require the operators to go further.

The Senate bill also touches on a disagreement between railroad worker unions and operators by requiring train crews to continue to have two people. Unions argue that railroads are riskier because of job cuts in the industry over the past six years. Nearly one-third of all rail jobs were eliminated and train crews, they say, deal with fatigue because they are on call night and day.

Republicans, at the same time, are more eager to delve into the emergency response to the East Palestine derailment. Thursday's Senate hearing will also feature environmental protection officials from the federal, state and local levels.

“The people of East Palestine need to know we care,” Capito said. “We’re going to be investigating the environmental and safety response.”

She said President Joe Biden should have visited the community in the aftermath of the derailment. The Democratic president has said he will visit the community at some point, but the White House has not released specific plans. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg went to East Palestine last month and has pressed for increased safety protocols for trains.

Several East Palestine residents were making their way to Washington for Thursday's hearing, including Misti Allison, who has joined a group called Moms Clean Air Force. Officials keep telling the town's residents that air and water tests don't show any dangerous levels of toxins, but Allison and other residents worry about the potential long-term effects.

“Everybody here wants it to be fine. We want that to be true so badly. Everybody loves this community and nobody wants to leave. ... But if it’s not, we need to know that," Allison said.

A chemical odor can still be smelled in East Palestine at times, she said, adding: “Congress must hold accountable Norfolk Southern and these polluters and companies that run these train bombs through neighborhoods like ours."

Allison said the railroad appears now to be trying to help the community, but initially Norfolk Southern seemed more worried about getting trains moving again than cleaning up the mess.

“They want to try to make it right now ... however their initial response and how they handled it, you could tell that it was very evident that at the end of the day it’s a business and they’re going to do whatever they need to do for their profit margins," she said.

Latest in Supply Chain
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
February 23, 2023
This photo provided by the Phoenix Police Department shows stolen catalytic converters that were recovered after detectives served a search warrant at a storage unit in Phoenix, May 27, 2022.
Minnesota Moves to Crack Down on Catalytic Converter Thefts
March 3, 2023
A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the wake of a fiery Ohio derailment and other recent crashes, federal regulators urged that freight railroads should reexamine the way they use and maintain the detectors along the tracks that are supposed to spot overheating bearings.
Ohio Lawmakers Ready Rail Safety Bill After Fiery Crash
March 1, 2023
The closed LTV Steel taconite plant sits idle near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., Feb. 10, 2016.
PolyMet Mine in Minn. Becomes NewRange Copper Nickel
February 15, 2023
Related Stories
A CSX freight train sits on a siding in downtown Pittsburgh, Nov. 19, 2022. CSX railroad has promised to give more of its workers the paid sick time they demanded in contract negotiations last fall. CSX is the only major freight railroad so far to agree to give its employees sick time in the wake of the contentious negotiations that ended only after Congress stepped in to block a potential strike.
Supply Chain
CSX Promises Paid Sick Time
A balloon floats over Columbia, Mo., on Feb. 3, 2023. The United States on Friday, Feb. 10 blacklisted six Chinese entities it said were linked to Beijing's aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed the country's airspace. (Anna Griffin/Missourian via AP, File)
Supply Chain
U.S. Blacklists 6 Chinese Entities Over Balloon Program
The Container ship Cam Cgm Arctic (MT) is moored at Maersk APM Terminals Pacific, Pier 400, at the Port of Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
Supply Chain
Shipper Maersk Reports Most Profitable Year, Warns of Drop
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Supply Chain
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
This is a locator map for the Suez Canal and the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, with its capital, Cairo.
Supply Chain
Cargo Ship Runs Aground in Suez Canal
Traffic through the global waterway was not impacted.
March 6, 2023
This photo provided by the Phoenix Police Department shows stolen catalytic converters that were recovered after detectives served a search warrant at a storage unit in Phoenix, May 27, 2022.
Supply Chain
Minnesota Moves to Crack Down on Catalytic Converter Thefts
The bill would prohibit scrap metal dealers from purchasing a converter that is not attached to a vehicle unless it bears identifying markings that can be used to trace it.
March 3, 2023
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Christopher Waller in Washington, May 23, 2022.
Supply Chain
Fed Officials Sound Warnings About Higher Rates
Several recent reports suggested that the economy was stronger — and inflation more persistent — than previous data had indicated.
March 3, 2023
Exploration drilling continues for Permitting Lithium Nevada Corp.'s Thacker Pass Project on the site between Orovada and Kings Valley, in Humboldt County, Nev., shown beyond a driller's shovels in the distance, Sept. 13, 2018.
Supply Chain
Court Denies Emergency Bid to Stop Nevada Lithium Mine
Opponents say the government illegally approved it in a rush to produce raw materials for electric vehicle batteries.
March 2, 2023
A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the wake of a fiery Ohio derailment and other recent crashes, federal regulators urged that freight railroads should reexamine the way they use and maintain the detectors along the tracks that are supposed to spot overheating bearings.
Safety
Ohio Lawmakers Ready Rail Safety Bill After Fiery Crash
The Senate bill aims to address several key regulatory questions that have arisen from the disaster.
March 1, 2023
Airmen with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron use a forklift to move 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Del.
Supply Chain
U.S. Commits $2 Billion in Drones, Ammunition, Aid to Ukraine
Including this latest package, the U.S. has now committed more than $32 billion in security assistance.
February 24, 2023
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, and Tristan Brown, deputy administrator of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, crouch down to look at part of a burned traincar, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio, at the site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment.
Safety
Probe: Train Crew Had Little Warning Before Ohio Wreck
An alarm sounded just before it went off the tracks.
February 24, 2023
Red Star chickens feed in their coop, Jan. 10, 2023, at Historic Wagner Farm in Glenview, Ill. The ongoing bird flu outbreak has cost the U.S. government roughly $661 million and added to consumers' pain at the grocery store after more than 58 million birds were slaughtered to limit the spread of the virus.
Supply Chain
Bird Flu Costs Pile Up as Outbreak Enters Second Year
An agricultural economist projected a loss of over $1 billion for chicken and turkey farmers.
February 20, 2023
Vid2 Grand Vision 02 10
Supply Chain
The Future of Agriculture Will Be More Sustainable, Connected Than Ever
This is sustainable farming brought to life to better support and cater to our changing planet.
February 17, 2023
Automated Warehouse
Technology
Lighting the Path to Dark Warehouses
Advanced automation and fewer available workers are helping to generate momentum for this shift.
February 17, 2023
Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth looks over the latest version of the M1A2 Abrams main battle tank as she tours the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lima, Ohio.
Technology
Tank Plant in Small Ohio City Plays Big Role in Ukraine War
The plant is expected to refurbish Abrams tanks for the U.S. to send to Ukraine.
February 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 15 At 3 57 28 Pm
Supply Chain
How Two Digi-Key Engineers Reimagined Electronic Component Shipping
The company was awarded a U.S. patent for a safer and more efficient way of transporting broken pack integrated circuits.
February 16, 2023
The closed LTV Steel taconite plant sits idle near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., Feb. 10, 2016.
Supply Chain
PolyMet Mine in Minn. Becomes NewRange Copper Nickel
The area is one of the world's largest untapped resources of the critical minerals.
February 15, 2023
This photo provided by Edmunds shows the 2022 Ford Lightning electric pickup truck. It is capable of towing up to 10,000 pounds, though towing will significantly affect its range.
Supply Chain
What to Know Before Towing with an Electric Pickup
Towing with an electric vehicle is a different experience than current truck owners might be used to.
February 15, 2023