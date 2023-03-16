Taiwan Chip Pioneer Warns U.S. Plans Will Boost Costs

Morris Chang of TSMC can't understand why Washington wants to move so much manufacturing from Asia.

Taijing Wu
Joe McDonald
Mar 16, 2023
In this image made from video, former Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) CEO, Morris Chang, speaks during a forum in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, March 16, 2023. U.S. government efforts to shift production of processor chips from Asia to the United States will double their cost and slow the spread of their use in phones, cars and other products, the billionaire founder of the global industry’s biggest manufacturer warned Thursday.
In this image made from video, former Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) CEO, Morris Chang, speaks during a forum in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, March 16, 2023. U.S. government efforts to shift production of processor chips from Asia to the United States will double their cost and slow the spread of their use in phones, cars and other products, the billionaire founder of the global industry’s biggest manufacturer warned Thursday.
AP Photo

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. government efforts to shift production of processor chips from Asia to the United States will double their cost and slow the spread of their use in phones, cars and other products, the billionaire founder of the global industry's biggest manufacturer warned Thursday.

Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. said he supports U.S. efforts to slow China's development of chip technology on security grounds. But Chang said he can't understand why Washington wants to move so much manufacturing from efficient Asian sites to the United States.

The Biden administration is promising tens of billions of dollars to support construction of U.S. chip foundries and reduce reliance on Asian suppliers, which Washington sees as a security weakness. TSMC is building an Arizona facility and plans a second for a total investment of $40 billion.

TSMC has estimated chip costs in Arizona at 50% above its flagship production line in Taiwan, but the real level looks closer to double, said Chang. The veteran of Texas Instruments Inc. founded the company in 1987 and was its chairman until 2018.

"Maybe it's double the cost," Chang said. "When the cost goes up, the pervasiveness of chips will either stop or slow down considerably."

TSMC said in 2021 that it planned to invest $100 billion over three years in expanding its manufacturing capacity and supporting research and development. It also is building a $7 billion computer chip plant in southern Japan with Japanese entertainment and electronics giant Sony Corp.

Chang, 91, is regarded as the founder of the semiconductor industry that made Taiwan, with 22 million people, a global tech center.

Processor chips are a sore point in U.S.-Chinese relations that increasingly are strained by conflicts over security, technology, human rights and territorial disputes.

China's ruling Communist Party is spending billions of dollars to develop its own chip vendors and reduce reliance on imports. Washington has tried to slow that by restricting access to chips, manufacturing equipment and design technology on security grounds.

U.S. unease about relying on Asian chip suppliers has increased as the government of Chinese President Xi Jinping stepped up efforts to intimidate Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

The self-ruled island democracy split with the mainland in 1949 and never has been part of the People's Republic of China. Beijing says Taiwan is obliged to unite with the mainland, by force if necessary. Xi's government has flown fighter planes and fired missiles into the sea near the island.

U.S. policy is "to slow down China's progress in chips," Chang said. "I really have no quarrel with that. In fact, I might say, I support it."

However, Chang said he didn't understand why Washington wants to move so much manufacturing from Taiwan to the United States. He said U.S. officials don't see Taiwan as a site for "friend shoring," or using manufacturing in allied countries to reduce exposure to global supply risks.

The United States accounts for about 11% of global chip manufacturing, according to Chang. He said that should be more than enough for military needs.

"If it's just for national security, it doesn't have to be that high," Chang said. "National security, defense (need) maybe only a couple of percent of chip manufacturing."

TSMC was the first foundry to produce chips only for customers without designing its own. That allowed smaller designers to compete with industry giants without spending billions of dollars to build a factory.

TSMC has grown into the biggest chip producer, supplying Apple Inc., Qualcomm Inc. and other customers. TSMC-produced chips are in millions of smartphones, automobiles and high-end computers.

Latest in Supply Chain
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
This photo provided by the Phoenix Police Department shows stolen catalytic converters that were recovered after detectives served a search warrant at a storage unit in Phoenix, May 27, 2022.
Minnesota Moves to Crack Down on Catalytic Converter Thefts
March 3, 2023
A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the wake of a fiery Ohio derailment and other recent crashes, federal regulators urged that freight railroads should reexamine the way they use and maintain the detectors along the tracks that are supposed to spot overheating bearings.
Ohio Lawmakers Ready Rail Safety Bill After Fiery Crash
March 1, 2023
The closed LTV Steel taconite plant sits idle near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., Feb. 10, 2016.
PolyMet Mine in Minn. Becomes NewRange Copper Nickel
February 15, 2023
Related Stories
Canadian Pacific trains sit idle on the tracks due to a strike at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022. The first major railroad merger since the 1990s could be approved Wednesday, March 15, 2023, when federal regulators announce their decision on Canadian Pacific's $31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern railroad.
Supply Chain
First Major U.S. Railroad Merger in 2 Decades Will Go Forward
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio, are still on fire on Feb. 4, 2023. A Senate committee is holding a hearing Thursday, March 9, to look into the train derailment in East Palestine.
Supply Chain
Norfolk Southern CEO Bringing Apology, Aid to Senate Hearing
A CSX freight train sits on a siding in downtown Pittsburgh, Nov. 19, 2022. CSX railroad has promised to give more of its workers the paid sick time they demanded in contract negotiations last fall. CSX is the only major freight railroad so far to agree to give its employees sick time in the wake of the contentious negotiations that ended only after Congress stepped in to block a potential strike.
Supply Chain
CSX Promises Paid Sick Time
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
A Silicon Valley Bank sign outside its office in Frankfurt, Germany, March 13, 2023.
Economics
Government Moves to Stop Potential Banking Crisis
The swift and stunning collapse of two banks prompted fears of a broader upheaval.
March 13, 2023
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with Ohio 41 in Clark County, Ohio, March 4, 2023.
Supply Chain
Railroad Group Warns that Car Flaw Could Cause Derailments
Norfolk Southern discovered loose wheels on a car involved in a derailment last weekend in Ohio.
March 10, 2023
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio, are still on fire on Feb. 4, 2023. A Senate committee is holding a hearing Thursday, March 9, to look into the train derailment in East Palestine.
Supply Chain
Norfolk Southern CEO Bringing Apology, Aid to Senate Hearing
Outcry from residents that they are still suffering from illnesses has turned high-level attention to railroad safety.
March 9, 2023
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with Ohio 41 in Clark County, Ohio, Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Safety
Safety Agency Opens Probe of Norfolk Southern Rail Accidents
The NTSB says it will begin a broad look at the company's safety culture.
March 8, 2023
This is a locator map for the Suez Canal and the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, with its capital, Cairo.
Supply Chain
Cargo Ship Runs Aground in Suez Canal
Traffic through the global waterway was not impacted.
March 6, 2023
This photo provided by the Phoenix Police Department shows stolen catalytic converters that were recovered after detectives served a search warrant at a storage unit in Phoenix, May 27, 2022.
Supply Chain
Minnesota Moves to Crack Down on Catalytic Converter Thefts
The bill would prohibit scrap metal dealers from purchasing a converter that is not attached to a vehicle unless it bears identifying markings that can be used to trace it.
March 3, 2023
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Christopher Waller in Washington, May 23, 2022.
Supply Chain
Fed Officials Sound Warnings About Higher Rates
Several recent reports suggested that the economy was stronger — and inflation more persistent — than previous data had indicated.
March 3, 2023
Exploration drilling continues for Permitting Lithium Nevada Corp.'s Thacker Pass Project on the site between Orovada and Kings Valley, in Humboldt County, Nev., shown beyond a driller's shovels in the distance, Sept. 13, 2018.
Supply Chain
Court Denies Emergency Bid to Stop Nevada Lithium Mine
Opponents say the government illegally approved it in a rush to produce raw materials for electric vehicle batteries.
March 2, 2023
A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the wake of a fiery Ohio derailment and other recent crashes, federal regulators urged that freight railroads should reexamine the way they use and maintain the detectors along the tracks that are supposed to spot overheating bearings.
Safety
Ohio Lawmakers Ready Rail Safety Bill After Fiery Crash
The Senate bill aims to address several key regulatory questions that have arisen from the disaster.
March 1, 2023
Airmen with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron use a forklift to move 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Del.
Supply Chain
U.S. Commits $2 Billion in Drones, Ammunition, Aid to Ukraine
Including this latest package, the U.S. has now committed more than $32 billion in security assistance.
February 24, 2023
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, and Tristan Brown, deputy administrator of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, crouch down to look at part of a burned traincar, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio, at the site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment.
Safety
Probe: Train Crew Had Little Warning Before Ohio Wreck
An alarm sounded just before it went off the tracks.
February 24, 2023
Red Star chickens feed in their coop, Jan. 10, 2023, at Historic Wagner Farm in Glenview, Ill. The ongoing bird flu outbreak has cost the U.S. government roughly $661 million and added to consumers' pain at the grocery store after more than 58 million birds were slaughtered to limit the spread of the virus.
Supply Chain
Bird Flu Costs Pile Up as Outbreak Enters Second Year
An agricultural economist projected a loss of over $1 billion for chicken and turkey farmers.
February 20, 2023
Vid2 Grand Vision 02 10
Supply Chain
The Future of Agriculture Will Be More Sustainable, Connected Than Ever
This is sustainable farming brought to life to better support and cater to our changing planet.
February 17, 2023
Automated Warehouse
Technology
Lighting the Path to Dark Warehouses
Advanced automation and fewer available workers are helping to generate momentum for this shift.
February 17, 2023