First Major U.S. Railroad Merger in 2 Decades Will Go Forward

Their coupling will create the only railroad linking Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Josh Funk
Mar 15, 2023
Canadian Pacific trains sit idle on the tracks due to a strike at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022. The first major railroad merger since the 1990s could be approved Wednesday, March 15, 2023, when federal regulators announce their decision on Canadian Pacific's $31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern railroad.
Canadian Pacific trains sit idle on the tracks due to a strike at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022. The first major railroad merger since the 1990s could be approved Wednesday, March 15, 2023, when federal regulators announce their decision on Canadian Pacific's $31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern railroad.
Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

The way has been cleared for the first major railroad merger in more than two decades after federal regulators approved Canadian Pacific’s $31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern.

The two railroads are the nation’s two smallest, but the approval Wednesday by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board comes after a lengthy and arduous review because their coupling will create the only railroad linking Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The Transportation Board said that the new direct service "new direct will facilitate the flow of grain from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast and Mexico, the movement of intermodal goods between Dallas and Chicago and the trade in automotive parts, finished vehicles, and other containerized mixed goods between the United States and Mexico."

The board said the transaction, which will have little to no track redundancies or overlapping routes, is also expected to add more than 800 new union jobs in the U.S.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The first major railroad merger since the 1990s could be approved Wednesday when federal regulators announce their decision on Canadian Pacific's $31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern railroad.

The U.S. Surface Transportation Board has been reviewing the deal since it was agreed to back in 2021. The STB plans to post its decision online Wednesday morning.

This deal was nearly derailed in 2021 when Canadian National offered $33.6 billion and Kansas City Southern agreed to that offer. But that competing deal fell apart after the Surface Transportation Board rejected part of Canadian National's acquisition plan.

Regulators said in a report earlier this year that the only major impact of the deal would be more noise in places where train traffic is expected to increase significantly. The Surface Transportation Board essentially rejected concerns that the deal would create problems in towns along the tracks by blocking crossings for extended periods of time or clogging the already busy rail network around Chicago and create problems for commuter trains.

The biggest traffic increases are expected between Chicago and Laredo, Texas, with some of the rail lines across Iowa predicted to see more than 14 additional trains a day and the tracks between Kansas City, Missouri, and Beaumont, Texas, likely to see about 12 more trains a day.

Officials in small towns along the railroad like Camanche, Iowa, on the upper Mississippi River told regulators that first responders could be delayed in getting to a fire or urgent health problem because long trains can block every crossing in town at once.

“I believe this merger would compromise the critical effectiveness of our paramedics, EMTs and firefighters, and the health and livelihood of those who need timely response,” Camanche Fire Chief Dave Schutte wrote in a letter to regulators.

Several suburban Chicago cities also opposed the merger because of concerns about more traffic potentially causing some commuters to abandon the Metra rail network and drive instead.

But the Surface Transportation Board determined that the expected increase in train traffic across the new railroad’s network will only add seconds to the average delay when the time a crossing is blocked is averaged out over all the vehicles that pass through a crossing every day, including all the ones that are never stopped.

In 2001, regulators made it harder for mergers to win approval after the disastrous 1996 combination of Union Pacific and Southern Pacific deal snarled shipments for a prolonged period and the 1999 decision to split Conrail between Norfolk Southern and CSX created delays in the East. The Surface Transportation Board declared that any future mergers would only be allowed if they enhanced competition and served the public interest.

The railroad industry is under pressure to improve safety in the wake of last month’s fiery Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio that prompted evacuations and created lingering health concerns. The major freight railroads have announced several steps they plan to take, but that may not be enough to satisfy regulators and members of Congress who are pushing for broad reforms.

The Calgary-based Canadian Pacific has long had its U.S. headquarters in Minneapolis, but it plans to relocate to Kansas City, Mo., if this deal is approved.

The proposed Canadian Pacific Kansas City railroad would still be the smallest of the major freight railroads with about 20,000 miles of track if the deal is approved, but it would be the only one linking Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The major railroads are trying to find ways to move past the hard feelings tied to last year’s bitter contract negotiations that included Kansas City Southern. But Canadian Pacific, which negotiates separately with its unions, said it has already reached agreements with some of the biggest rail unions that will deliver even bigger raises than most rail workers received and address some of workers’ quality-of-life concerns about demanding schedules. Those agreements would only take effect if the deal is approved.

Canadian Pacific's proposed purchase of Kansas City Southern isn't expected to trigger a new round of rail mergers because regulators have set a high bar for such deals. The rest of the industry would be expected to remain stable with two major railroads in the Western United States — Union Pacific and BNSF — two in the Eastern United States — CSX and Norfolk Southern — and Canadian National running trains across Canada and parts of the United States.

The only recent deal involving a major railroad is the 2010 purchase by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway of BNSF, but that deal faced less scrutiny because it wasn’t a merger of two rivals. A couple of years before this Kansas City Southern deal, Canadian Pacific had attempted unsuccessfully to buy both Norfolk Southern and CSX.

Latest in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
This photo provided by the Phoenix Police Department shows stolen catalytic converters that were recovered after detectives served a search warrant at a storage unit in Phoenix, May 27, 2022.
Minnesota Moves to Crack Down on Catalytic Converter Thefts
March 3, 2023
A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the wake of a fiery Ohio derailment and other recent crashes, federal regulators urged that freight railroads should reexamine the way they use and maintain the detectors along the tracks that are supposed to spot overheating bearings.
Ohio Lawmakers Ready Rail Safety Bill After Fiery Crash
March 1, 2023
The closed LTV Steel taconite plant sits idle near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., Feb. 10, 2016.
PolyMet Mine in Minn. Becomes NewRange Copper Nickel
February 15, 2023
Related Stories
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio, are still on fire on Feb. 4, 2023. A Senate committee is holding a hearing Thursday, March 9, to look into the train derailment in East Palestine.
Supply Chain
Norfolk Southern CEO Bringing Apology, Aid to Senate Hearing
A CSX freight train sits on a siding in downtown Pittsburgh, Nov. 19, 2022. CSX railroad has promised to give more of its workers the paid sick time they demanded in contract negotiations last fall. CSX is the only major freight railroad so far to agree to give its employees sick time in the wake of the contentious negotiations that ended only after Congress stepped in to block a potential strike.
Supply Chain
CSX Promises Paid Sick Time
A balloon floats over Columbia, Mo., on Feb. 3, 2023. The United States on Friday, Feb. 10 blacklisted six Chinese entities it said were linked to Beijing's aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed the country's airspace. (Anna Griffin/Missourian via AP, File)
Supply Chain
U.S. Blacklists 6 Chinese Entities Over Balloon Program
The Container ship Cam Cgm Arctic (MT) is moored at Maersk APM Terminals Pacific, Pier 400, at the Port of Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
Supply Chain
Shipper Maersk Reports Most Profitable Year, Warns of Drop
More in Supply Chain
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
For many industries, IIoT presents as many challenges as opportunities, but it is clearly the way of the future. Successfully deploying an IIoT application requires careful planning and attention to detail from the moment you decide to begin your journey.
February 23, 2023
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with Ohio 41 in Clark County, Ohio, March 4, 2023.
Supply Chain
Railroad Group Warns that Car Flaw Could Cause Derailments
Norfolk Southern discovered loose wheels on a car involved in a derailment last weekend in Ohio.
March 10, 2023
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio, are still on fire on Feb. 4, 2023. A Senate committee is holding a hearing Thursday, March 9, to look into the train derailment in East Palestine.
Supply Chain
Norfolk Southern CEO Bringing Apology, Aid to Senate Hearing
Outcry from residents that they are still suffering from illnesses has turned high-level attention to railroad safety.
March 9, 2023
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with Ohio 41 in Clark County, Ohio, Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Safety
Safety Agency Opens Probe of Norfolk Southern Rail Accidents
The NTSB says it will begin a broad look at the company's safety culture.
March 8, 2023
This is a locator map for the Suez Canal and the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, with its capital, Cairo.
Supply Chain
Cargo Ship Runs Aground in Suez Canal
Traffic through the global waterway was not impacted.
March 6, 2023
This photo provided by the Phoenix Police Department shows stolen catalytic converters that were recovered after detectives served a search warrant at a storage unit in Phoenix, May 27, 2022.
Supply Chain
Minnesota Moves to Crack Down on Catalytic Converter Thefts
The bill would prohibit scrap metal dealers from purchasing a converter that is not attached to a vehicle unless it bears identifying markings that can be used to trace it.
March 3, 2023
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Christopher Waller in Washington, May 23, 2022.
Supply Chain
Fed Officials Sound Warnings About Higher Rates
Several recent reports suggested that the economy was stronger — and inflation more persistent — than previous data had indicated.
March 3, 2023
Exploration drilling continues for Permitting Lithium Nevada Corp.'s Thacker Pass Project on the site between Orovada and Kings Valley, in Humboldt County, Nev., shown beyond a driller's shovels in the distance, Sept. 13, 2018.
Supply Chain
Court Denies Emergency Bid to Stop Nevada Lithium Mine
Opponents say the government illegally approved it in a rush to produce raw materials for electric vehicle batteries.
March 2, 2023
A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the wake of a fiery Ohio derailment and other recent crashes, federal regulators urged that freight railroads should reexamine the way they use and maintain the detectors along the tracks that are supposed to spot overheating bearings.
Safety
Ohio Lawmakers Ready Rail Safety Bill After Fiery Crash
The Senate bill aims to address several key regulatory questions that have arisen from the disaster.
March 1, 2023
Airmen with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron use a forklift to move 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Del.
Supply Chain
U.S. Commits $2 Billion in Drones, Ammunition, Aid to Ukraine
Including this latest package, the U.S. has now committed more than $32 billion in security assistance.
February 24, 2023
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, and Tristan Brown, deputy administrator of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, crouch down to look at part of a burned traincar, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio, at the site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment.
Safety
Probe: Train Crew Had Little Warning Before Ohio Wreck
An alarm sounded just before it went off the tracks.
February 24, 2023
Red Star chickens feed in their coop, Jan. 10, 2023, at Historic Wagner Farm in Glenview, Ill. The ongoing bird flu outbreak has cost the U.S. government roughly $661 million and added to consumers' pain at the grocery store after more than 58 million birds were slaughtered to limit the spread of the virus.
Supply Chain
Bird Flu Costs Pile Up as Outbreak Enters Second Year
An agricultural economist projected a loss of over $1 billion for chicken and turkey farmers.
February 20, 2023
Vid2 Grand Vision 02 10
Supply Chain
The Future of Agriculture Will Be More Sustainable, Connected Than Ever
This is sustainable farming brought to life to better support and cater to our changing planet.
February 17, 2023
Automated Warehouse
Technology
Lighting the Path to Dark Warehouses
Advanced automation and fewer available workers are helping to generate momentum for this shift.
February 17, 2023
Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth looks over the latest version of the M1A2 Abrams main battle tank as she tours the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lima, Ohio.
Technology
Tank Plant in Small Ohio City Plays Big Role in Ukraine War
The plant is expected to refurbish Abrams tanks for the U.S. to send to Ukraine.
February 17, 2023