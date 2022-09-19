Chinese Factory Churns Out British Flags After Queen's Death

Employees put in 14-hour days making nothing but British-themed flags.

Caroline Chen
Sep 19, 2022
Ninety minutes after Queen Elizabeth II died, orders for thousands of British flags started to flood into the factory south of Shanghai.
Ninety minutes after Queen Elizabeth II died, orders for thousands of British flags started to flood into the factory south of Shanghai.
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

SHAOXING, China (AP) — Ninety minutes after Queen Elizabeth II died, orders for thousands of British flags started to flood into a factory south of Shanghai.

More than 100 employees at Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Co. set aside other work and put in 14-hour days starting at 7:30 a.m. making nothing but British-themed flags.

They turned out at least 500,000 the first week, according to general manager Fan Aiping.

Some are British flags to be carried by mourners or hung outside homes. Others show Elizabeth’s portrait and the years of her birth and death. They range from 21 to 150 centimeters (8 to 59 inches) wide and wholesale for about 7 yuan ($1) each.

The first customer sent an order at 3 a.m. Chinese time for tens of thousands, according to Fan. She said 20,000 the factory had in stock were sent out that morning.

“The customer came to our factory directly to grab the products,” Fan said. “Many of the flags weren’t even packaged. They were put in a box and shipped away.”

The factory had been making flags for the football World Cup before Elizabeth’s death.

Chuangdong has been in the industry since 2005 and produces flags for the World Cup and other sports events or national day celebrations. It also makes sports-themed scarves and banners.

Employees pay attention to news for events that might bring in orders.

“There is a business opportunity behind every news event,” Fan said.

Ni Guozhen, an employee since 2005, said she has learned about the world through her work.

“I’ve learned a lot about current events,” said Ni, who was sewing flags with the queen’s portrait. "My knowledge has grown. Therefore I’m proud and happy that I’m making flags.”

Ni remembers filling orders for British-themed flags for a royal wedding.

“There is a story behind each flag,” Fan said. “This time it’s about the queen in the United Kingdom. They are buying these flags to mourn the queen deeply.”

Latest in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Blue Modern Semi Truck Reefer Trailer Carry Cargo On Highway 492741128 2122x1416
5 Ways LTL Shipping Has Impacted E-Commerce
August 30, 2022
A man walks along the lower than normal bank of the Jialing River in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Ships crept down the middle of the Yangtze on Friday after the driest summer in six decades left one of the mightiest rivers shrunk to barely half its normal width and set off a scramble to contain damage to a weak economy in a politically sensitive year.
China's Drought Disrupts Industry
August 19, 2022
A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train, June 15, 2021, Galesburg, Ill.
Railroad Dispute Plan Calls for 24% Raises
August 17, 2022
Related Stories
Orbi Shield Poly Silk™ 3 Q
Supply Chain
Putting Together the Perfect Package
Blue Modern Semi Truck Reefer Trailer Carry Cargo On Highway 492741128 2122x1416
Supply Chain
5 Ways LTL Shipping Has Impacted E-Commerce
A man walks along the lower than normal bank of the Jialing River in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Ships crept down the middle of the Yangtze on Friday after the driest summer in six decades left one of the mightiest rivers shrunk to barely half its normal width and set off a scramble to contain damage to a weak economy in a politically sensitive year.
Supply Chain
China's Drought Disrupts Industry
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Supply Chain
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
FedEx delivery truck in Springfield, Ill., June 21, 2011.
Supply Chain
FedEx to Close Stores, Halt Hiring
The company cited "significantly" worse macroeconomic trends.
September 16, 2022
The facilities of the oil refinery on the industrial site of PCK-Raffinerie GmbH, jointly owned by Rosneft, are illuminated in the evening in Schwedt, Germany, on May 4, 2022.
Energy
Germany Takes Control of 3 Russian-Owned Oil Refineries
The country wants to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect.
September 16, 2022
Larry Cox walks in a field of Bermudagrass with his dog, Brodie, at his farm near Brawley, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022.
Supply Chain
Stressed Colorado River Keeps Desert Farms Alive
But even California may be forced to give something up in the coming years.
September 14, 2022
A BNSF train east of Hardin, Mont., July 15, 2020.
Supply Chain
Businesses, White House Plan for Possible Rail Strike
Railroads have already started to curtail shipments of hazardous materials.
September 14, 2022
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves in front of US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo as they deplane at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City.
Operations
U.S., Mexico to Cooperate on Semiconductors, Electric Vehicles
Both efforts seek to eat into Asia's advantage.
September 13, 2022
Bailey rail yard, North Platte, Neb., July 2014.
Labor
Pressure Mounts on Railroads, Unions to Reach Deal
A strike deadline looms at the end of the week.
September 13, 2022
A BNSF Railway intermodal facility in Edgerton, Kan., Dec. 20, 2019.
Supply Chain
Unions Blast Rail Move to Delay Shipments Before Deadline
Some say it's only an attempt to get shippers to increase the pressure on Congress to intervene and block a work stoppage by imposing a contract on workers.
September 11, 2022
I Stock 636789330
Laws & Regulations
Instrument Company to Pay $625,000 for Violating Buy American Act
The company said the goods were made in the U.S. when they were actually manufactured in China.
September 8, 2022
Orbi Shield Poly Silk™ 3 Q
Supply Chain
Putting Together the Perfect Package
As supply chain and needs became more complex, ORBIS saw it was time to update the system.
September 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 01 At 1 33 27 Pm
Supply Chain
New Yorker Electronics Acquires Switches Unlimited
The deal adds a specialty distributor of electromechanical and automation controls.
September 1, 2022
Visitors stop by the booth of Nvidia at the Apsara Conference, an annual cloud service technology forum hosted by Alibaba Group, in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
China Demands U.S. Drop Tech Export Curbs After Nvidia Warning
The chip designer said a new product might be delayed and some work might be moved out of China.
September 1, 2022
Workers wearing face masks assemble electronic parts at a factory in Huaibei in central China's Anhui Province on Nov. 29, 2021. Chinese manufacturing contracted in August 2022 amid weak export and consumer demand, a survey showed Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, adding to downward pressure on the struggling economy.
Supply Chain
Chinese Manufacturing Weak
It's adding to downward pressure on the struggling economy.
August 31, 2022
I Stock 1352825159
Automotive
How to Make EVs Without Imports from China
The U.S. needs a national strategy to build an EV ecosystem if it hopes to catch up.
August 31, 2022
Blue Modern Semi Truck Reefer Trailer Carry Cargo On Highway 492741128 2122x1416
Supply Chain
5 Ways LTL Shipping Has Impacted E-Commerce
Implemented correctly, the approach can offer a number of competitive benefits.
August 30, 2022