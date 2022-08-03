Nintendo's Profit Rises Despite Shortages of Computer Chips

Yuri Kageyama
Aug 3, 2022
Nintendo reported Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, that its profit for the April-June quarter rose 28% from last year on healthy demand for its games, although console sales were dented by a shortage of semiconductors.
Nintendo reported Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, that its profit for the April-June quarter rose 28% from last year on healthy demand for its games, although console sales were dented by a shortage of semiconductors.
AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo’s profit in the April-June quarter rose 28% from a year earlier on healthy demand for its games, although its console sales were dented by a shortage of semiconductors.

The Japanese video game maker behind the Super Mario and Pokémon franchises said Wednesday its profit in the last quarter totaled 118.9 billion yen ($895 million), up from 92.7 billion yen in the same period in 2021.

Quarterly sales fell 4.7% to 307.4 billion yen ($2.3 billion), according to Kyoto-based Nintendo Co.

Other game makers, such as Sony Group Corp., automakers like Toyota Motor Corp. and other manufacturers have been hurt by shortfalls in supplies of the chips that run most modern products.

While those supply chain disruptions are largely due to the pandemic, game companies got a big boost in demand from COVID-19, which had people stuck at home and turning to games for entertainment. As pandemic precautions ease, that spike in sales is wearing off.

Hit games have also driven console sales, such as “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” Among the games that were released and did well during the last quarter were “Nintendo Switch Sports,” which sold 4.84 million units, and “Mario Strikers: Battle League.”

Previously released games with strong sales included “Kirby and the Forgotten Land” and “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.” Sales were also strong for downloaded digital games.

Nintendo sold 22% fewer Switch consoles during the latest quarter, at 3.4 million units, compared to the same period last year. Cumulative sales topped 111.08 million units.

The company expects to sell 21 million Switch machines for the fiscal year. More than 100 million users played the Switch over the last year, according to Nintendo.

The company kept its profit forecast for the fiscal year through March 2023 unchanged at 340 billion yen ($2.6 billion).

Latest in Supply Chain
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
June 13, 2022
Best 001 Xlarge
Smarter Sourcing Symposium to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges at IMTS 2022
August 2, 2022
I Stock 1044327810
Amazon Posts Another Loss, but Revenue Tops Estimates
July 29, 2022
Container ship Ever Far, left, sails past the Port of Savannah, Ga., Sept. 29, 2021.
Savannah Port Breaks Cargo Records Amid Import Surge
July 27, 2022
Related Stories
China has blocked imports of citrus and fish from Taiwan in retaliation for a visit to the self-ruled island by a top American lawmaker but avoided sanctions on Taiwanese processor chips for Chinese assemblers of smartphones and other electronics, a step that would send shockwaves through the global economy.
Supply Chain
China Blocks Some Taiwan Imports, Avoids Chip Disruptions
Best 001 Xlarge
Supply Chain
Smarter Sourcing Symposium to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges at IMTS 2022
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers transfer a half-assembled piano at a production factory of Parsons Music Corporation in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, on Nov. 23, 2021. Chinese manufacturing’s recovery from anti-virus shutdowns faltered in July as activity sank, a survey showed Sunday, July 31, 2022, adding to pressure on the struggling economy in a politically sensitive year when President Xi Jinping is expected to try to extend his time in power.
Supply Chain
Chinese Factory Activity Sinks
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
July 12, 2022
I Stock 1375341892
Supply Chain
U.S. Takes Back Tech Dominance with CHIPS Act
The bill will unlock $52 billion to revive domestic semiconductor manufacturing.
August 3, 2022
China has blocked imports of citrus and fish from Taiwan in retaliation for a visit to the self-ruled island by a top American lawmaker but avoided sanctions on Taiwanese processor chips for Chinese assemblers of smartphones and other electronics, a step that would send shockwaves through the global economy.
Supply Chain
China Blocks Some Taiwan Imports, Avoids Chip Disruptions
The move was in retaliation for a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
August 3, 2022
Best 001 Xlarge
Supply Chain
Smarter Sourcing Symposium to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges at IMTS 2022
"The lessons of the last two years prove we need to expand our domestic manufacturing base and reevaluate supply chain response capabilities."
August 2, 2022
Artist's rendering of Ascend Elements' new Apex 1 facility to be located in Hopkinsville, Ky.
Supply Chain
Ascend Elements to Build $1B EV Battery Plant in Kentucky
The facility will be home to the company's Hydro-to-Cathode direct precursor synthesis process technology.
August 2, 2022
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers transfer a half-assembled piano at a production factory of Parsons Music Corporation in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, on Nov. 23, 2021. Chinese manufacturing’s recovery from anti-virus shutdowns faltered in July as activity sank, a survey showed Sunday, July 31, 2022, adding to pressure on the struggling economy in a politically sensitive year when President Xi Jinping is expected to try to extend his time in power.
Supply Chain
Chinese Factory Activity Sinks
Chinese manufacturing’s recovery from anti-virus shutdowns faltered.
August 1, 2022
I Stock 1044327810
Supply Chain
Amazon Posts Another Loss, but Revenue Tops Estimates
The company said it is making progress on controlling costs from its expansion during the pandemic.
July 29, 2022
Kroger Delivery X Drone Express
Supply Chain
Construction Supplier to Deliver Part by Drone
Winsupply hopes to revolutionize last-mile supply shipments.
July 28, 2022
A Norfolk Southern freight train moves along elevated tracks in Philadelphia, Oct. 27, 2021.
Supply Chain
New Rule Thwarts Efforts to Cut Train Crews to 1
Railroads can apply for permission to use smaller crews if they can prove it is safe.
July 28, 2022
Screens display end-of-day trading results at the New York Stock Exchange on May 12, 2022, in New York.
Supply Chain
How Do We Know When a Recession Has Begun?
By one common definition, the U.S. economy is on the cusp of a recession.
July 27, 2022
Container ship Ever Far, left, sails past the Port of Savannah, Ga., Sept. 29, 2021.
Supply Chain
Savannah Port Breaks Cargo Records Amid Import Surge
Backlogs on the West Coast also prompted shippers to reroute goods to the east.
July 27, 2022
President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington. A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States is making its way through the Senate and is a top priority of the Biden administration. It would subsidize computer chip manufacturers through grants and tax breaks when they build or expand chip plants in the U.S.
Supply Chain
Senate Advances Bill to Boost Semiconductor Industry
The bill attracted support from lawmakers in both parties who say the investment is critical to U.S. innovation.
July 27, 2022
In this photo provided by Wabtec, a completed modernized Union Pacific locomotive is prepped for delivery at Wabtec's Fort Worth plant in Fort Worth, Texas, in October 2021. Union Pacific will spend more than $1 billion to upgrade 600 of its old diesel locomotives over the next three years and make them more efficient, but regulators still want it to do more to cut pollution from its engines.
Supply Chain
Union Pacific to Spend $1B to Upgrade 600 Old Locomotives
But regulators still want it to do more to cut pollution from the engines.
July 27, 2022
Storage
Supply Chain
Warehouse Storage Expansion: Creating Supply Shock Resilience with Cost Effective Options
Innovative alternatives can significantly increase capacity within existing facilities.
July 26, 2022
Virtual Screen 4 0
Operations
What Comes After Just-in-Time Manufacturing?
If your supply chain isn’t delivering, now is the time to make a move.
July 25, 2022