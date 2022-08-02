Smarter Sourcing Symposium to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges at IMTS 2022

IEN Staff
Aug 2, 2022
Best 001 Xlarge
IMTS

The inaugural IMTS Smarter Sourcing Symposium, presented by IMTS and The Onshoring Project, will be held at IMTS 2022 and will provide guidance, tools and tactics to create more profitable domestic sourcing using lean and agile suppliers. The symposium runs from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, and is part of the conference agenda at IMTS – The International Manufacturing Technology Show, held at Chicago’s McCormick Place from Sept. 12 to 17. 

“The lessons of the last two years prove we need to expand our domestic manufacturing base and reevaluate supply chain response capabilities,” says Ryan Kelly, general manager of AMT’s San Francisco Tech Lab (AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology owns and produces IMTS). “The Smarter Sourcing Symposium will show OEMs, tier suppliers, contract manufacturers, and sourcing/purchasing agents how working with lean domestic suppliers makes a positive business impact and improves resiliency.”

This supply chain symposium is a result of The Onshoring Project, a collaboration of leadership from AMT, Gardner Business Media, IndustryWeek, the Reshoring Initiative, HELPFUL and the Aerospace and Specialty Metals Group (ASMG). Registration for the symposium includes an exhibit hall pass for IMTS 2022, breakfast, and complimentary subscriptions to Modern Machine Shop and IndustryWeek magazines.

Topics and speakers include: 

  • Manufacturing Critical-path Time (MCT), a metric that quantifies true lead-time relative to waste and identifies areas for lean improvements; presented by Paul Ericksen, consultant, author, and supply chain columnist for IndustryWeek.
  • Using Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) instead of purchasing price. Harry Moser, founder of The Reshoring Initiative, demonstrates how to identify the 30% of your imports that can be sourced more profitably domestically. He will also introduce a reshoring case study featuring Hardinge.
  • The Supply Chain Interoperability Specification (SCIS), a framework that enables resilient, self-healing supply chains capable of efficiently fulfilling orders; presented by Benjamin Treuhaft, CEO of HELPFUL.
  • Panel discussion and audience Q&A.


Latest in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
July 12, 2022
I Stock 1044327810
Amazon Posts Another Loss, but Revenue Tops Estimates
July 29, 2022
Container ship Ever Far, left, sails past the Port of Savannah, Ga., Sept. 29, 2021.
Savannah Port Breaks Cargo Records Amid Import Surge
July 27, 2022
Storage
Warehouse Storage Expansion: Creating Supply Shock Resilience with Cost Effective Options
July 26, 2022
Related Stories
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers transfer a half-assembled piano at a production factory of Parsons Music Corporation in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, on Nov. 23, 2021. Chinese manufacturing’s recovery from anti-virus shutdowns faltered in July as activity sank, a survey showed Sunday, July 31, 2022, adding to pressure on the struggling economy in a politically sensitive year when President Xi Jinping is expected to try to extend his time in power.
Supply Chain
Chinese Factory Activity Sinks
President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington. A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States is making its way through the Senate and is a top priority of the Biden administration. It would subsidize computer chip manufacturers through grants and tax breaks when they build or expand chip plants in the U.S.
Supply Chain
Senate Advances Bill to Boost Semiconductor Industry
In this photo provided by Wabtec, a completed modernized Union Pacific locomotive is prepped for delivery at Wabtec's Fort Worth plant in Fort Worth, Texas, in October 2021. Union Pacific will spend more than $1 billion to upgrade 600 of its old diesel locomotives over the next three years and make them more efficient, but regulators still want it to do more to cut pollution from its engines.
Supply Chain
Union Pacific to Spend $1B to Upgrade 600 Old Locomotives
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
July 12, 2022
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers transfer a half-assembled piano at a production factory of Parsons Music Corporation in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, on Nov. 23, 2021. Chinese manufacturing’s recovery from anti-virus shutdowns faltered in July as activity sank, a survey showed Sunday, July 31, 2022, adding to pressure on the struggling economy in a politically sensitive year when President Xi Jinping is expected to try to extend his time in power.
Supply Chain
Chinese Factory Activity Sinks
Chinese manufacturing’s recovery from anti-virus shutdowns faltered.
August 1, 2022
I Stock 1044327810
Supply Chain
Amazon Posts Another Loss, but Revenue Tops Estimates
The company said it is making progress on controlling costs from its expansion during the pandemic.
July 29, 2022
Kroger Delivery X Drone Express
Supply Chain
Construction Supplier to Deliver Part by Drone
Winsupply hopes to revolutionize last-mile supply shipments.
July 28, 2022
A Norfolk Southern freight train moves along elevated tracks in Philadelphia, Oct. 27, 2021.
Supply Chain
New Rule Thwarts Efforts to Cut Train Crews to 1
Railroads can apply for permission to use smaller crews if they can prove it is safe.
July 28, 2022
Screens display end-of-day trading results at the New York Stock Exchange on May 12, 2022, in New York.
Supply Chain
How Do We Know When a Recession Has Begun?
By one common definition, the U.S. economy is on the cusp of a recession.
July 27, 2022
Container ship Ever Far, left, sails past the Port of Savannah, Ga., Sept. 29, 2021.
Supply Chain
Savannah Port Breaks Cargo Records Amid Import Surge
Backlogs on the West Coast also prompted shippers to reroute goods to the east.
July 27, 2022
President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington. A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States is making its way through the Senate and is a top priority of the Biden administration. It would subsidize computer chip manufacturers through grants and tax breaks when they build or expand chip plants in the U.S.
Supply Chain
Senate Advances Bill to Boost Semiconductor Industry
The bill attracted support from lawmakers in both parties who say the investment is critical to U.S. innovation.
July 27, 2022
In this photo provided by Wabtec, a completed modernized Union Pacific locomotive is prepped for delivery at Wabtec's Fort Worth plant in Fort Worth, Texas, in October 2021. Union Pacific will spend more than $1 billion to upgrade 600 of its old diesel locomotives over the next three years and make them more efficient, but regulators still want it to do more to cut pollution from its engines.
Supply Chain
Union Pacific to Spend $1B to Upgrade 600 Old Locomotives
But regulators still want it to do more to cut pollution from the engines.
July 27, 2022
Storage
Supply Chain
Warehouse Storage Expansion: Creating Supply Shock Resilience with Cost Effective Options
Innovative alternatives can significantly increase capacity within existing facilities.
July 26, 2022
Virtual Screen 4 0
Operations
What Comes After Just-in-Time Manufacturing?
If your supply chain isn’t delivering, now is the time to make a move.
July 25, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, July 25, 2022. Biden, who continues to recover from his coronavirus infection, spoke virtually with business executives and labor leaders to discuss the Chips Act, a proposal to bolster domestic manufacturing.
Supply Chain
Biden Presses Computer Chips Case Before Senate Vote
Leaders of Medtronic, Cummins and Lockheed Martin also pitched the president on the need for the bill.
July 26, 2022
Walmart Pennsylvania Ap
Economics
Grim News from Walmart Sends Tremor through U.S. Markets
Walmart's business move was something it rarely does.
July 26, 2022
I Stock 1339450275
Supply Chain
Vital Attributes of Component Research
To protect profitability and your product lifecycle plan, long-term component availability must be a primary concern.
July 25, 2022
Technicians inspect a piece of equipment during a tour of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant Feb. 11, 2022, in Manassas, Va. A bill to boost semiconductor productionin the United States is making its way through the Senateis atop priority of the Biden administration. It would add about $79 billion to the deficit over 10 years, mostly as a result of new grants and tax breaks that would subsidize the cost that computer chip manufacturers incur when building or expanding chip plants in the U.S.
Supply Chain
Semiconductor Bill Unites Sanders, the Right — in Opposition
The bill has managed to do nearly the unthinkable.
July 25, 2022