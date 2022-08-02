Smarter Sourcing Symposium to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges at IMTS 2022

The inaugural IMTS Smarter Sourcing Symposium, presented by IMTS and The Onshoring Project, will be held at IMTS 2022 and will provide guidance, tools and tactics to create more profitable domestic sourcing using lean and agile suppliers. The symposium runs from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, and is part of the conference agenda at IMTS – The International Manufacturing Technology Show, held at Chicago’s McCormick Place from Sept. 12 to 17.

“The lessons of the last two years prove we need to expand our domestic manufacturing base and reevaluate supply chain response capabilities,” says Ryan Kelly, general manager of AMT’s San Francisco Tech Lab (AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology owns and produces IMTS). “The Smarter Sourcing Symposium will show OEMs, tier suppliers, contract manufacturers, and sourcing/purchasing agents how working with lean domestic suppliers makes a positive business impact and improves resiliency.”

This supply chain symposium is a result of The Onshoring Project, a collaboration of leadership from AMT, Gardner Business Media, IndustryWeek, the Reshoring Initiative, HELPFUL and the Aerospace and Specialty Metals Group (ASMG). Registration for the symposium includes an exhibit hall pass for IMTS 2022, breakfast, and complimentary subscriptions to Modern Machine Shop and IndustryWeek magazines.

Topics and speakers include:

Manufacturing Critical-path Time (MCT), a metric that quantifies true lead-time relative to waste and identifies areas for lean improvements; presented by Paul Ericksen, consultant, author, and supply chain columnist for IndustryWeek.

Using Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) instead of purchasing price. Harry Moser, founder of The Reshoring Initiative, demonstrates how to identify the 30% of your imports that can be sourced more profitably domestically. He will also introduce a reshoring case study featuring Hardinge.

The Supply Chain Interoperability Specification (SCIS), a framework that enables resilient, self-healing supply chains capable of efficiently fulfilling orders; presented by Benjamin Treuhaft, CEO of HELPFUL.

Panel discussion and audience Q&A.



