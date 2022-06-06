Abbott Restarts Baby Formula Plant Linked to Contamination

The shutdown of the nation's largest formula factory led to supply problems expected to persist into the summer.

Jun 6th, 2022
Matthew Perrone
The 132 pallets of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula arrived from Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
The 132 pallets of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula arrived from Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abbott Nutrition has restarted production at the Michigan baby formula factory that has been closed for months due to contamination, the company said Saturday, taking a step toward easing a nationwide supply shortage expected to persist into the summer.

WATCH: Data Shows Baby Formula Supply Issue Not Improving 

The February shutdown of the largest formula factory in the country led to the supply problems that have forced some parents to seek formula from food banks, friends and doctor's offices.

Abbott said it initially will prioritize production of its EleCare specialty formulas for infants with severe food allergies and digestive problems who have few other options for nutrition. The company said it will take about three weeks before new formula from the plant begins getting to consumers.

“We will ramp production as quickly as we can while meeting all requirements,” Abbott said in a statement.

The plant’s reopening is one of several federal actions that are expected to improve supplies in the weeks ahead. President Joe Biden’s administration has eased import rules for foreign manufacturers, airlifted formula from Europe and invoked federal emergency rules to prioritize U.S. production.

Abbott closed the Sturgis, Michigan, factory in February after the Food and Drug Administration began investigating four bacterial infections among infants who consumed powdered formula from the plant. Two of the babies died. The company continues to state that its products have not been directly linked to the infections, which involved different bacterial strains.

FDA inspectors eventually uncovered a host of violations at the plant, including bacterial contamination, a leaky roof and lax safety protocols. The FDA has faced intense scrutiny for taking months to close the plant and then negotiate its reopening. Agency leaders recently told Congress they had to enter a legally binding agreement with Abbott to assure all the problems were fixed.

Abbott’s February recall of several leading brands, including Similac, squeezed supplies that had already been strained by supply chain disruptions and stockpiling during COVID-19 shutdowns.

The shortage has been most dire for children with allergies, digestive problems and metabolic disorders who rely on specialty formulas. The Abbott factory is the only source of many of those products, providing nutrition to about 5,000 U.S. babies, according to federal officials.

Abbott is one of just four companies that produce about 90% of U.S. formula. The company’s recalls and shutdown triggered a cascade of effects: Retailers have limited customer purchasing to conserve supplies and parents have been told to switch brands to whatever formula is in stock.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf recently told lawmakers it could be about two months before formula supplies return to normal levels. The agency has waived many of its regulatory requirements to accept more formula from the United Kingdom, Australia and other nations.

U.S. manufacturers, including Reckitt and Gerber, have also stepped up production, running plants 24/7 and sourcing more formula from alternate facilities.

More in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 31st, 2022
A child poses for a photo near a sculpture of a bull along the bund as day breaks, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Shanghai. Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes.
Shanghai Coming Back to Life as Lockdown Eases
The strict restrictions have disrupted global manufacturing and trade.
Jun 1st, 2022
I Stock 1320832996
Retailers' Troubles Sound Alarm for Rest of Economy
The fastest inflation in 40 years is squeezing retailers.
May 26th, 2022
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio, May 10, 2022.
U.S. Safety, Savings Rules Set Stage for Formula Shortage
Experts say the products have long been vulnerable to this type of crisis.
May 25th, 2022
As the baby formula shortage continues in the United States, some parents are opting to cross the border into Mexico, where the shelves are still stocked with options to feed their babies.
FDA Chief to Detail Delays Inspecting Baby Formula Plant
An inspection began a month later than planned.
May 25th, 2022
The 132 pallets of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula arrived from Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
78,000 Pounds of Infant Formula Arrives in U.S.
Air Force planes were used because no commercial flights were available.
May 23rd, 2022
Digi-Key was recognized for its sales results, customer service, breadth of product and digital presence.
Digi-Key Wins at 2022 EDS Leadership Summit
Digi-Key was recognized for its sales results, customer service, breadth of product and digital presence.
May 20th, 2022
Infant formula is stacked on a table during a baby formula drive to help with the shortage May 14, 2022, in Houston. President Joe Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and has authorized flights to import supply from overseas.
FDA: Baby Formula Factory Could Reopen by Next Week
Consolidation in the U.S. formula market has made it highly vulnerable to disruption.
May 20th, 2022
US President Joe Biden, cente, South Kroean President Yoon Suk-youl, right and Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, second left, walk at the Samsung Electronic Pyeongtaek Campus, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Friday. May 20, 2022.
Biden: SKorean Chip Plant a Model for Deeper Ties to Asia
Samsung, the chip plant's owner, last November announced plans to open a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Texas.
May 20th, 2022
The logo for Harley-Davidson appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 3, 2020. Harley-Davidson shares fell more than 7% Thursday, May 19, 2022 after the motorcycle maker said it was suspending vehicle assembly and most shipments for two weeks due to a regulatory compliance issue with one of its suppliers.
Harley-Davidson Suspends Production
Supply chain problems hit the hog maker.
May 19th, 2022
Infant formula is stacked on a table during a baby formula drive to help with the shortage May 14, 2022, in Houston. President Joe Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and has authorized flights to import supply from overseas.
Lawmakers Grill FDA Commissioner Over Baby Formula Shortage
Behind the shortage are several distinct issues.
May 19th, 2022
Infant formula is stacked on a table during a baby formula drive to help with the shortage Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Houston. Parents seeking baby formula are running into bare supermarket and pharmacy shelves in part because of ongoing supply disruptions and a recent safety recall.
U.S. Allows More Baby Formula Imports to Fight Shortage
The move will make it easier for foreign manufacturers to ship formula into the U.S.
May 17th, 2022