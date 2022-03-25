Chip Shortage Forces GM to Pause Production at Indiana Plant

The plant employs more than 4,000 workers.

Mar 25th, 2022
Associated Press
Screen Shot 2022 03 25 At 9 56 27 Am
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is shutting down its pickup truck factory in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, for two weeks next month because the company has run short of computer chips.

The auto industry is still facing supply chain issues more than a year after a global chip shortage first emerged in late 2020.

Chip supplies have improved during the first three months of this year compared with 2021, GM said, improving production and deliveries in the first quarter. But there's still uncertainty in getting supplies from chip manufacturers.

The Ft. Wayne plant will be closed the weeks of April 4 and 11. It has been running on three shifts per day making Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierra light duty pickups. The plant employs more than 4,000 blue collar workers.

More in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 1st, 2022
Container ship Ever Forward off the coast near Pasadena, Md., March 14, 2022.
Rescue Plan Designed for Ship Stuck in Chesapeake Bay
The rescue team is mobilizing all available local tugboats to join the operation.
Mar 21st, 2022
The container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast near Pasadena, Md., the night before, is seen Monday, March 14, 2022.
Ever Given Sister Vessel Runs Aground in Chesapeake Bay
Officials have not yet determined the cause.
Mar 18th, 2022
Russian-made goods will likely cost more in Western liquor stores if most-favored-nation status is removed.
Russia’s No Longer a 'Most-Favored Nation'
Five questions about the coveted trading status answered.
Mar 17th, 2022
I Stock 1076738316
Navigating the Russia-Ukraine Crisis: What the Supply Chain Industry Needs to Know
Here are three major aspects of the situation that supply chain and logistics professionals need to keep in mind as they navigate this challenging period.
Mar 16th, 2022
Two workers weld metal inside the Interpipe Steel plant in Dnipro, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
How Weapons Get to Ukraine
And what's needed to protect vulnerable supply chains.
Mar 16th, 2022
The U.S. chipmaker unveiled plans on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 to invest up to $88 billion across Europe as part of an ambitious expansion aimed at evening out imbalances in the global semiconductor supply chain.
Intel Unveils $88B Chipmaking Expansion Plan for Europe
Demand for chips has surged, but supply hasn’t kept up because of bottlenecks.
Mar 15th, 2022
The Interpipe Steel plant in Dnipro, Ukraine, is shown on March 10, 2022.
Russia's War Disrupts Key Supply Chains, and Lives
Industries doing business with those nations are starting to feel the war's impact.
Mar 15th, 2022
A fishing boat with banners protesting gasoline price increases, Fiumicino, Italy, March 11, 2022.
War Idles Mills as Energy Costs Soar
Steel and paper mills shut down amid skyrocketing natural gas prices.
Mar 14th, 2022
This is a display of Alimov Vodka, from Russia, in a Total Wine and More store in University Park, Florida on Feb. 27, 2022.
With Russia No Longer a "Most Favored Nation," What Happens Now?
Here is a deeper look at what "most favored nation" status really means and what stripping it from Russia means for the U.S. supply chain.
Mar 14th, 2022
I Stock 1028267542
Organs from Genetically Engineered Pigs May Shorten Transplant Wait List
Transplanting animal organs into human beings has potential.
Mar 11th, 2022
Japan’s top automaker Toyota will scale back domestic production over the next three months because of a supply crunch in chips and other parts that have recently slammed the global auto industry.
Toyota Scales Back Japan Production Over Chips, Parts Crunch
The automaker will cut back vehicle production over the next three months.
Mar 11th, 2022