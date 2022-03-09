NAM Voices Support for Ukraine, Urges Removal of Russia from WTO

The National Association of Manufacturers' resolution supports further economic sanctions on Russia and called for its removal from the World Trade Organization.

Mar 9th, 2022
National Association of Manufacturers
WASHINGTON — March 8: In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the National Association of Manufacturers Board of Directors unanimously voted to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to stand with the people of Ukraine in their fight to preserve freedom and independence. The resolution expressed support for the economic and financial sanctions implemented against Russia and called for the removal of the Russian Federation from the World Trade Organization and termination of permanent normalized trading relationship status with the United States.

“Manufacturers have a proud history of standing firm in support of democracy, and we stand with the Ukrainian people. The free world must come together to denounce the unprovoked Russian aggression, save lives and end the humanitarian crisis unfolding before our eyes,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “Ending the conflict is also critical to protecting livelihoods in America and around the world. Manufacturers are already feeling the serious economic disruption, which jeopardizes the jobs of America’s manufacturing workers.

“The NAM supports the efforts of the Biden administration and bipartisan congressional leaders to sanction Russia, and we support further economic sanctions.

“The NAM Board is speaking clearly today to support the bipartisan effort to hold Russia accountable and bring peace to Ukraine, while reaffirming our commitment to safeguarding democracy and democratic institutions not only here at home, but also abroad.”

Resolution: Whereas Ukraine is a sovereign democracy and constitutional republic that was invaded in an unprovoked act of aggression ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin;

Whereas the unrelenting attacks on humanity have caused needless loss of life, unacceptable human suffering, a devastating refugee crisis, widespread destruction and significant economic disruption;

Whereas manufacturers in America have a proud history of supporting and defending democracy, including serving as the “Arsenal of Democracy” and mobilizing to free the world from tyranny and fascism in two world wars;

Whereas the Ukrainian people are standing strong against a violent aggressor, and their future is directly dependent upon the united actions of the free world and those who revere democracy;

Whereas the failure to end this aggression could have profound global ramifications, including further attacks on other democracies and destabilizing effects in Europe and around the world, as Russia continues its ambitious expansionism;

Whereas the continued disruption of global commerce harms manufacturers in America and the industry’s stability, threatens our ability to deliver essential products for the America people and the world and thereby jeopardizes the jobs of American manufacturing workers; and

Whereas the National Association of Manufacturers advances the values of free enterprise, competitiveness, individual liberty and equal opportunity, as enshrined by this board in our policy documents, and those values cannot flourish in the absence of democracy;

Be it resolved that the Board of Directors of the National Association of Manufacturers, at its March 8, 2022, meeting, joins world leaders in denouncing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight to preserve freedom and independence; supports the economic and financial sanctions implemented against Russia; supports additional economic sanctions, including a ban on the importation of energy products, removal of the Russian Federation from the World Trade Organization and termination of permanent normalized trading relationship status; supports the efforts of U.S. leaders and the international community to reestablish peace; and reaffirms the commitment of this association and our industry to sustaining and safeguarding democracy and democratic institutions not only here at home, but also abroad.

The National Association of Manufacturers is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12.5 million men and women, contributes $2.57 trillion to the U.S. economy annually and has the largest economic multiplier of any major sector and accounts for 58% of private-sector research and development.

