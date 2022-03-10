Industrial Suppliers Rockwell Automation, Twin Disc Halt Business in Russia

The two Milwaukee-area industrial suppliers join numerous other manufacturers in ceasing operations in Russia and Belarus amid the conflict.

Mar 10th, 2022
Mike Hockett
Banner Rockwell Automation

Amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Wisconsin-based Rockwell Automation and Twin Disc have joined numerous other manufacturers in suspending or reducing their operations in Russia.

Fn Rvu6 Vvuam8h LyMilwaukee-based Rockwell announced March 7 that it was temporarily suspending operations and sales in Russia and Belarus, effective immediately.

“Rockwell joins the U.S. government and the global community in condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine and its citizens,” Rockwell chairman and CEO Blake Moret said in a news release, emphasizing that the company supports all U.S. sanctions against Russia.

The industrial automation and digital transformation company said it has made a financial contribution to Project HOPE to provide humanitarian relief to refugees in Ukraine and neighboring countries, and is encouraging employees to help in a variety of ways. Rockwell will match employee donations made to Project HOPE and is offering paid time off to support local volunteer efforts.

Rockwell's press release noted that Russia and Belarus account for less than 0.5 percent of the company's total revenue. The company added that it will continue to pay salaries and benefits for its some 30 Russian team members, and that it does not directly employ anyone in Ukraine or Belarus.

J G3 Mzuw 400x400That same day, fellow industrial supplier Twin Disc said it was immediately stopping business activity in Russia and Belarus "until further notice" in light of "the challenging operating environment, supply chain issues and evolving sanctions."

The Racine, WI-based manufacturer of marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment said its presence in both countries is limited in both marine and land-based markets, adding that the action's impact on its financial results would be marginal.

“What is happening in Ukraine right now is tragic, and the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people are an inspiration to the world," Twin Disc CEO John Batten said. "We remain focused on the well-being of our employees and associates impacted by these hostilities."

Twin Disc said that while the company doesn't have any employees based in Eastern Europe, it will only conduct business in Ukraine in emergency situations.

More in Supply Chain
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, foreground, rides a Harley-Davidson Lehman Trike as he arrives for the meeting with Russian and Ukrainian bikers at their camp near Sevastopol, in Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula, on July 24, 2010. Harley-Davidson halted motorcycle shipments to Russia and said its thoughts “continue for the safety of the people of Ukraine.”
Corporate Exodus of Russia Highlights Business Risks
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown business plans into disarray and forced a growing number of the world’s best-known brands to pull out.
Mar 3rd, 2022
I Stock 1087174600
Former Biotech Executive Swindled Hospitals Seeking Face Masks
He spent the money on credit cards, two Maseratis and a Range Rover.
Mar 3rd, 2022
I Stock 1276414479
Why Shell, BP & ExxonMobil Are Leaving Russia
They have done business in the country for decades.
Mar 3rd, 2022
The International Energy Agency says all 31 member countries have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves “to send a strong message to oil markets” that there will be “no shortfall in supplies” as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The IEA board made the decision Tuesday, march 1, 2022 at an extraordinary meeting of energy ministers chaired by U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
IEA Nations Agree to Release 60M Barrels of Oil Amid Russian War
Sending a strong message to oil markets that supplies won't fall short following the invasion.
Mar 2nd, 2022
An army zodiac secures the entrance of a new section of the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt, Aug. 6, 2015. Cash-strapped Egypt increased transit fees Tuesday, March 1, 2022, for ships passing through the Suez Canal, one of the world’s most crucial waterways, with hikes of up to 10%, officials said.
Cash-Strapped Egypt Hikes Suez Canal Transit Fees for Ships
Transit fees for liquefied petroleum gas, chemical tankers and other liquid bulk tankers increased the most.
Mar 1st, 2022
An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The Sidetrack, a gay bar on the north side of Chicago, July 29, 2013. The United States and Europe are slapping official sanctions on Russian banks and tech companies. But bars and liquor stores across America and Canada have found another way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They’re pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.
Bars Drop Russian Vodka, Promote Ukraine's
"I thought I would put on sanctions as well,’’ said one bar owner.
Feb 28th, 2022
Carlitos Peralta.
Wanted: Man Who Allegedly Stole $1M Worth of COVID-19 Tests
The warehouse manager diverted nearly 100 separate shipments from multiple warehouses to his home.
Feb 25th, 2022
Ukraine Detailed Editable Map 1298327580 3295x3026
Shipping Expert Warns of Global Fallout from Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
Universally overlooked, Ukraine's ports, geographic position and specialized industrial offerings mean this conflict could produce unpredictable impacts.
Feb 25th, 2022
Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022.
Russian Attack on Ukraine Raises Big Risks for Global Economy
Russia is a petroleum and natural gas giant; Ukraine's farms feed millions around the world.
Feb 24th, 2022
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to the media during a visit to the Georgia Ports Authority's Megarail facility, on Dec., 17, 2021 in Savannah, Ga. Clogged U.S. ports are being given access to nearly $450 million in federal money from President Joe Biden's new infrastructure law, part of the administration's recent stepped-up efforts to ease supply chain congestion and lower prices for American consumers.
U.S. Ports to Receive $450M from Infrastructure Funds to Ease Congestion
The grants are aimed specifically at reducing bottlenecks.
Feb 23rd, 2022
A bee approaches an almond blossom in an orchard near Woodland, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022.
Beekeepers Turn to Anti-Theft Tech as Hive Thefts Rise
More than 1,000 hives worth hundreds of thousands have been stolen from California orchards.
Feb 22nd, 2022
Amazon Van Ap
Suit Blames Amazon for Driver's Crash
A motorist lost a leg.
Feb 22nd, 2022