Oregon Strengthens Effort to Attract Semiconductor Industry

This comes after the state's largest corporate employer said it would invest $20B to build a chip factory elsewhere.

Feb 11th, 2022
Andrew Selsky
Oregon's political leaders said Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, they want their state, where chipmaker Intel is its largest corporate employer, to carve a bigger share of the booming semiconductor industry.
Oregon's political leaders said Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, they want their state, where chipmaker Intel is its largest corporate employer, to carve a bigger share of the booming semiconductor industry.
AP Photo/Don Ryan, file

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s political leaders said Thursday they're going to try to attract the booming semiconductor industry.

The announcement comes three weeks after chipmaker Intel, Oregon’s largest corporate employer, announced it will invest $20 billion to build a new chip factory in Ohio — news that stung in Oregon.

READ MORE: Intel Building $20B Ohio Chip Facility Amid Global Shortage - Published Jan. 21

The new Oregon Semiconductor Competitiveness Taskforce will assess key factors that impact semiconductor manufacturing, Oregon’s competitiveness in those areas, and options to position Oregon to attract industry investment, the Oregon Business Council said in a statement.

The group will be co-chaired by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown and Portland General Electric President and CEO Maria Pope.

“Building up our state’s long-time role as an American mainstay for semiconductor production is a must to continue generating good-paying jobs for Oregonians in the metro area and beyond,” Wyden said.

The task force will form six work groups to look at industrial land availability, workforce, tax and incentives, regulations, the research and development environment, access to supply chains and strategies to attract investment.

Oregon has a 15% share of national semiconductor employment and directly employs 40,300 people, the Oregon Business Council said.

But recently, the industry has gone elsewhere. Intel's planned site near Columbus, Ohio, is expected to create 3,000 company jobs, 7,000 construction jobs and support tens of thousands of additional jobs for suppliers and partners.

Samsung said in November it plans to build a $17 billion semiconductor factory outside Austin, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called it "the largest foreign direct investment in the state of Texas, ever.”

Brown said semiconductor manufacturing “presents tremendous economic potential for our state, and now is the time to seize the opportunity.”

More in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jan 31st, 2022
I Stock 1309490827
House Passes Bill to Boost Chip Production
The measure includes $52 billion in grants and subsidies to help the semiconductor industry.
Feb 7th, 2022
Visitors review new computer products during the Computex Taipei exhibition at the world trade center in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. GlobalWafers Co., which supplies silicon wafers to semiconductor manufacturers, said on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, it will invest $3.6 billion in facilities in Asia, the United States and Europe after its attempt to acquire Germany’s Siltronic AG failed.
Taiwanese Supplier to Chip Producers Announces Expansion
The announcement comes amid shortages that are disrupting multiple industries.
Feb 7th, 2022
A traveler walks past an ad featuring a Nintendo character at Narita airport near Tokyo, Jan. 23, 2020.
Nintendo Hurt by Chips Crunch
The shortage has hindered output and slowed the design process for its next game machine.
Feb 3rd, 2022
The container ship 'Mumbai Maersk' pictured in Hamburg, Germany, June 16, 2018. The 400-meter container ship ran aground on Thursday night about six kilometers north of the island of Wangerooge.
Container Ship Runs Aground
A first attempt to move the ship into deeper water failed.
Feb 3rd, 2022
The Word 2022 Behind The Tree Of Empty Asphalt Road At Golden Sunset And Beautiful Blue Sky 1300086148 2125x1417 (1)
2022: Promising Expectations Amidst Potential Struggles
Predictions on what the year will hold for several sectors, as well as the financial, supply chain and political obstacles we'll all face.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Condensate
Iranian Tanker Carrying Condensate Docks in Venezuela
It's the first condensate shipment of the year between the two nations that are under U.S. economic sanctions.
Feb 2nd, 2022
A Puckett Machinery Company technician walks past a new heavy duty Caterpillar excavator that awaits modification at Puckett Machinery Company in Flowood, Miss. Sept. 18, 2019. Caterpillar continued to see a healthy surge in sales during its fourth quarter of 2022, as the economy strengthens. Sales climbed 23% to $13.8 billion.
Huge Demand at Caterpillar, But Global Supply Constrains
Sales climbed 23% to $13.8 billion, topping Wall Street expectations.
Jan 31st, 2022
Supply Chain
Is There a Way for Companies to Win the Supply Chain Crisis? Yes. Here’s How.
It starts with transparency and proactive service.
Jan 27th, 2022
Container ship Ever Far, left, sails down river past the Port of Savannah, Ga., Sept. 29, 2021.
Arbitrator Rules China Can Penalize U.S. Goods
The decision caps a decade-long dispute over U.S. duties on some Chinese goods.
Jan 27th, 2022
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks at an Intel factory announcement, Newark, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2022.
U.S. Warns Chip Shortage Could Shut Down Factories
The nation's supply has fallen to alarmingly low levels.
Jan 26th, 2022
I Stock 1000935704
GE Expects to Return to Growth
But the supply chain issues impacting manufacturers show no signs of letting up.
Jan 26th, 2022