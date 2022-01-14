DoT Launches $27B Program to Fix 15K Bridges

The program will allocate nearly $5.5 billion in the first year.

Jan 14th, 2022
Josh Boak
Drivers take an exit ramp off the Tobin Memorial Bridge on March 31, 2021, in Chelsea, Mass.
Drivers take an exit ramp off the Tobin Memorial Bridge on March 31, 2021, in Chelsea, Mass.
AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Transportation Department is launching a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 highway bridges as part of the infrastructure law approved in November. The effort is being announced Friday as President Joe Biden tries to showcase how his policies are delivering for the public.

Under the five-year program, the federal government will release nearly $5.5 billion this fiscal year to states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and tribes, according to senior administration officials who insisted on anonymity to preview the plans.

Biden plans to speak Friday about progress made in implementing the $1 trillion infrastructure package in the two months since he signed it into law. It's an opportunity for a president whose economic and voting rights agenda has been stymied in the Senate to show that his administration is working to make lives better.

The White House issued a fact sheet in advance of Biden's remarks that details how the administration is preparing to distribute infrastructure funds. There are plans to build out 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles. The Transportation Department has announced the distribution of roughly $56 billion to improve highways, airports and shipping ports.

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced plans to disburse $7.4 billion to upgrade water and sewer systems. Steps are also being taken to build out broadband internet, among other initiatives.

More in Supply Chain
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
Sponsored
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
The Export-Import Bank of the United States offers a number of tools to assist all U.S. manufacturers, and works to ensure that these opportunities are readily available to businesses owned by minorities and women. Watch video to learn more.
Dec 13th, 2021
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. headquarters, Hsinchu, Taiwan, Oct. 20, 2021.
Chipmaker's Profit Soars Amid Surging Demand
TSMC reported $6 billion in quarterly profit.
Jan 13th, 2022
The European Union on Thursday blocked the merger between South Korean shipbuilders Hyundai and Daewoo, saying a union between two of the world’s biggest players in the industry would have given the combined company a global stranglehold on the production of liquified natural gas carriers.
EU Rejects Merger of Shipbuilders Daewoo, Hyundai
Regulators said the deal would have given the combined company a stranglehold on liquified natural gas carriers.
Jan 13th, 2022
I Stock 1300327568
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Fall Month-to-Month, Jump Year-Over-Year
Orders have trended upward since hitting the bottom in August 2020 but have not seen a consistent month-to-month rise.
Jan 13th, 2022
Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on Dec. 9, 2021, in New York. Baldwin said Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, any suggestion that he's not cooperating with a probe into last fall's shooting on his movie set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is a lie. He responded via Instagram to stories that discussed why authorities who served him with a search warrant for his phone haven't gotten it yet.
Lawsuit Blames Ammo Supplier in Deadly 'Rust' Shooting
The film's armorer blames the supplier for introducing live rounds to the set where only blanks and dummies were supposed to be present.
Jan 13th, 2022
I Stock 1248064273
U.S. Wholesale Prices Surged Record 9.7% in 2021
That's far above the 0.8% increase in 2020 and 1.4% rise in 2019.
Jan 13th, 2022
Nucor
Nucor Bringing $2.7B Mill, 800 Jobs to West Virginia
It will be able to produce up to 3 million tons of sheet steel per year.
Jan 12th, 2022
Only a handful of unsold 2021 Ram pickup trucks sit on the empty storage lot outside a Ram dealership on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Littleton, Colo.
Edmunds: Shopping for a Car This Year Will Not Be the Same
“Competition for new vehicles will be fierce," says one analyst.
Jan 12th, 2022
Members of the surgical team show the pig heart for transplant into patient David Bennett, Baltimore, Jan. 7, 2022.
In 1st, Surgeons Transplant Pig Heart into Human Patient
The procedure showed that a heart from a genetically modified animal can function without immediate rejection.
Jan 11th, 2022
A worker marks logs at a yard in Wuntho, Myanmar, June 27, 2016.
Teak Exports Helping Fund Military Rule
The valuable hardwood is used in yachts, home flooring, doors, window frames and furniture.
Jan 11th, 2022
Jiangsu Port China Ap
Outbreaks, Bottlenecks Expected to Slow Global Growth in '22
The World Bank is downgrading its outlook.
Jan 11th, 2022
Gasprices
Average U.S. Gas Price Drops 2 Pennies Over 3 Weeks to $3.39
An industry analyst said prices at the pump could start increasing again.
Jan 10th, 2022