Nucor Bringing $2.7B Mill, 800 Jobs to West Virginia

It will have capacity to produce up to 3 million tons of sheet steel per year.

Jan 12th, 2022
John Raby
Nucor
Nucor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A North Carolina steelmaker will build a $2.7 billion mill in West Virginia, creating an estimated 800 manufacturing jobs, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.

The Republican governor called the location of Nucor Corp.'s plant in Mason County the largest investment in the state's history.

“Nucor’s brand new facility is going to be a key part of West Virginia’s DNA long into the future," Justice said in a statement. “It’s going to change lives by bringing hundreds of great-paying jobs to Mason County, and the economic ripple effects will bring even more goodness to our state.”

Lawmakers completed legislation at Justice’s request Tuesday to offer the company an undisclosed tax incentive. Justice had said the incentive was based upon “very significant investment and employment thresholds.”

Charlotte-based Nucor recycles scrap metal in electric arc furnaces to produce steel. Construction of the facility will start this year and is expected to be finished by 2024. It's anticipated to create an additional 1,000 construction jobs.

“This is a transformational project that will have a significant economic impact in Mason County and surrounding areas," Nucor President and CEO Leon Topalian said.

The mill will have the capacity to produce up to 3 million tons of sheet steel per year. The company also said it is considering building a transloading and processing center in the northern part of the state. Nucor employs 28,000 at 300 facilities located mostly in North America.

West Virginia's steel industry has gone through decades of declines.

Weirton Steel, which operated a nearly 800-acre property, filed for bankruptcy protection in 2003. Cleveland-Cliffs now makes tin-plated products on the site, where employment tumbled from 6,100 in 1994 to less than 900 now.

Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel, once among the 10 largest U.S. steel producers, was sold earlier this century. A former facility in Beech Bottom now is used to make aluminum scrap to produce coils, and one in Follansbee is a coke-making operation.

More in Supply Chain
How To Optimize the Production Scheduling Toolbox
Sponsored
How To Optimize the Production Scheduling Toolbox
Master scheduling skills have atrophied across industry over the years. Companies are now trying to rebuild those skills, as evidenced by the popularity of master scheduling courses over the past few years.
Jan 1st, 2022
I Stock 524772639
'China Shock' in 2000s Reverberates in U.S. Politics, Economics
And warns of the dangers for manufacturing workers.
Jan 6th, 2022
I Stock 1199863542
Solving Consumer Disengagement Caused by Supply Chain Chaos
Many consumers are overly concerned about shipping delays, regardless of the product and without any prior evidence. Here's how to address the matter.
Jan 4th, 2022
A cargo ship sails through the town of Ismailia, Egypt, March 30, 2021. Egypt’s Suez Canal said Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, that its annual revenues reached $6.3 billion last year, the highest in the crucial waterway's history.
Suez Canal Revenues Hit All-Time Record
More than 20,000 vessels flowed through the canal last year.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Used cars for sale on display in Oklahoma City, June 24, 2021.
Would-Be Buyers Aghast at Used Car Prices
The average price of a used vehicle in the U.S. soared to more than $29,000.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Tu Simple
Autonomous Trucker Logs First No-Human Road Test
The truck went 80 miles with no human on board and no human intervention.
Dec 29th, 2021
Customers wait in line to checkout during a Black Friday sale at Macy's on Nov. 26, 2021, in Indianapolis.
Consumer Prices Accelerate Most in 39 Years
The 5.7% November increase followed a 5.1% rise in October.
Dec 23rd, 2021
World Map With Connection Lines 000050371048 Medium
Startup from Former SpaceX Group Focused on Advanced Mfg. Supply Chain
The trio has secured more than $1 million in pre-seed funding, and is in the process of raising another $5 million.
Dec 23rd, 2021
Attendees look at their smartphones at a booth from chipmaker Intel at the PT Expo in Beijing on Oct. 31, 2019. Intel Corp. apologized Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 for asking suppliers to avoid sourcing goods from Xinjiang after the chipmaker became the latest foreign brand to face the fury of state media regarding the region, where the ruling Communist Party is accused of widespread abuses.
Intel Apologizes for Asking Suppliers to Avoid Xinjiang
A newspaper published by China's ruling party called Intel's request “arrogant and vicious."
Dec 23rd, 2021
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to the media during a visit to the Georgia Ports Authority's Megarail facility, Friday, Dec., 17, 2021 in Savannah, Ga. Buttigieg used the visit to highlight the coordination with the his department and the Georgia Ports Authority to improve its cargo flow.
Buttigieg Doles Out $241M to U.S. Ports to Boost Supply Chain
The transportation money is being made available immediately to 25 projects in 19 states.
Dec 23rd, 2021
Workers clear debris from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on April 26, 2019, in Lakewood, Colo., following a deadly pileup involving a semi-truck hauling lumber. A truck driver who was convicted of causing the fiery pileup that killed four people and injured six others on Interstate 70 west of Denver was sentenced Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, to 110 years in prison. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was convicted in October of vehicular homicide and other charges stemming from the April 2019 crash.
Leniency Urged for Trucker Sentenced to 110 Years
Support has swelled after a driver was convicted over an accident where his brakes failed.
Dec 22nd, 2021
I Stock 1320914179
Why the Chip Shortage is Lasting so Long, and What Industry Leaders Can Do About It
Dec 22nd, 2021