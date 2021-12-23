A group of former SpaceX supply chain professionals recently launched Datum – a B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that automates the procurement of CNC-machined parts by matching customer specifications with supplier capabilities. The trio, which incudes CEO Robert Pakalski, COO Thomas Cobbs and Chief Supply Chain Officer Ryan Nagle, has secured more than $1 million in pre-seed funding, and is in the process of raising another $5 million in Q1 of 2022.

After facing numerous obstacles in sourcing for SpaceX, Datum will look to help manufacturers bring complex product solutions to market faster by focusing on the inefficiencies that have become come common for advanced manufacturing operations. Some of the areas of focus include quicker supplier identification, more secure communication and streamlining quotes.

Datum is launching with two core services:

Its proprietary SaaS platform that helps locate the ideal supplier by analyzing a CAD file and matching it with those who have the ability to produce the part in the design. A secure file transfer then allows for generating and evaluating RFQs. A separate Managed Services division that can assist in supplementing or outsourcing purchasing functions.

More information is available at www.datumsource.com