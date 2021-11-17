Plan to Run LA Port 24/7 to Break Backlog Falls Short

A shortage of truck drivers and nighttime warehouse workers posed problems.

Nov 17th, 2021
Michael R. Blood
Shipping containers are stacked over a truck at the Port of Los Angeles Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. One month after President Joe Biden announced an agreement to have the Port of Los Angeles operate round-the-clock to help break a cargo backlog at the docks, officials disclose that hasn’t happened as they contend with a shortage of truck drivers and accessible warehouse space.
Shipping containers are stacked over a truck at the Port of Los Angeles Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. One month after President Joe Biden announced an agreement to have the Port of Los Angeles operate round-the-clock to help break a cargo backlog at the docks, officials disclose that hasn’t happened as they contend with a shortage of truck drivers and accessible warehouse space.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden announced a deal last month to establish around-the-clock operations at the Port of Los Angeles, the nation's largest, to break an unprecedented container ship traffic jam blamed for driving up consumer prices.

But that hasn't happened yet.

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said in an online briefing Tuesday that the sprawling complex has “24/7 capability,” but a shortage of truck drivers and nighttime warehouse workers pose problems in establishing a nonstop schedule, along with getting importers to embrace expanded hours.

“It’s an effort to try to get this entire orchestra of supply chain players to get on the same calendar,” he said. Among thousands of importers, “we’ve had very few takers to date.”

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that going to a 24 hour-a-day schedule at the busiest port in the Western Hemisphere "is, of course, not flipping the switch. There are so many players, even just on the grounds of port.”

As for moving cargo, Seroka said there was encouraging news: Since Oct. 24, the port witnessed a 25% drop in the number of import containers on the docks — from 95,000 to to 71,000. During the same time, cargo sitting nine days or longer dropped by 29%, he said.

“There’s much more work to be done on this front but great progress by our dock workers, shipping lines, truckers, marine terminal operators and railroad partners,” he said.

With container ships stranded at ports and unloaded goods waiting for trucks, the White House hoped the longer workday at the port would help loosen the bottleneck and cut into shipping delays for everything from cars to toasters to sneakers.

As of Tuesday, there were 84 container ships waiting offshore to get into the Port of Los Angeles or its neighboring sister port in Long Beach, an improvement from some recent days when the number topped 100. In normal busy times, only a handful of ships have to wait to dock.

More in Supply Chain
A Basic Guide to Exporting 11th Edition
Sponsored
A Basic Guide to Exporting 11th Edition
For American companies of all sizes, exporting to international buyers makes more sense now than ever before. The new, "Basic Guide to Exporting" addresses virtually every issue an exporter might face.
Oct 28th, 2021
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center, joined from left by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., walks to update reporters after day of delays in the vote to advance President Joe Biden's $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Roads, Transit, Internet: What's in the Infrastructure Bill
The new law promises to reach almost every corner of the country
Nov 8th, 2021
Moderna
Moderna Says Vaccine Shipments Not Meeting Forecast
Production and shipment problems will push deliveries to 2022.
Nov 5th, 2021
Pictured is the 777X jetliner which is based on the 777 and 787 Dreamliner.
Maersk Orders Two Boeing 777 Freighters
The 777 Freighter is the world's largest, longest range and most capable twin-engine freighter.
Nov 4th, 2021
Container Ship I Stock 1066762856
U.S. Trade Deficit Hits Record in September
In September, exports plunged 3% to $207.6 billion.
Nov 4th, 2021
The company logo highlights the grille of a 2021 Tacoma pickup truck on display in the Toyota exhibit at the Denver auto show Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Elitch's Gardens in downtown Denver. Japan’s top automaker Toyota reported Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, a 33% jump in second fiscal quarter profit, as it raised its full year forecast, despite supply chain woes related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Toyota Lifts Forecast Despite Pandemic's Supply Chain Damage
Toyota had been forced to reduce production because of the problems.
Nov 4th, 2021
A sign marks the site of a new South Carolina Ports Authority terminal named for longtime state Sen. Hugh Leatherman on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in North Charleston, S.C. Currently, the International Longshoremen's Association is calling on the Biden administration for help resolving a labor dispute at the terminal.
Union Seeks Biden Administration's Help in Charleston Port Dispute
Union officials called South Carolina's climate toward unions “hostile” and vowed to keep fighting in court.
Nov 3rd, 2021
CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Musk said on Twitter, Monday, Nov. 1, he will sell $6 billion worth of Tesla stock and donate it to the United Nations’ food agency if it could show how the money would solve world hunger.
Musk Offers $6B to Solve World Hunger
The U.N. just needs to show how it plans to accomplish it.
Nov 1st, 2021
License Plate
Aluminum Shortage Disrupts Montana License Plate Production
Others who have the metal don’t want to sell it because of the same supply shortage.
Nov 1st, 2021
,Cargo containers sit stacked at the Port of Los Angeles, Wednesday Oct. 20, 2021 in San Pedro, Calif. California Gov. The Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex will begin fining shipping companies if they let cargo containers stack up as the nation's busiest twin harbors deal with an unprecedented backlog of vessels. The Los Angeles and Long Beach harbor commissions voted Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 to implement a 90-day “container excess dwell fee” that sets time limits on how long containers can stay at marine terminals.
LA, Long Beach Ports Will Issue Fines for Backlogged Cargo
The number of ships waiting to unload has risen to record volumes.
Nov 1st, 2021
Counterfeit Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals championship rings were seized by Cincinnati CBP officers on October 13.
Customs Seizes $441K Worth of Fake Championship Rings
The rings included counterfeit MLB and NHL championship rings.
Oct 29th, 2021
Apple logo at the company's store in Grand Central Terminal in New York, Dec. 7, 2011.
Apple Takes $6B Blow from Supply Shortage
The tech giant still earned more than $20 billion in the past quarter.
Oct 29th, 2021